2023 The RSM Classic format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 The RSM Classic format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Ga.

The 2023 The RSM Classic field is 156 players.

The RSM Classic field is made up of a variety of players, including top players, those who have graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Finals, as well as PGA Tour veterans.

The RSM Classic format

The RSM Classic format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with all groups playing together in the same window.

There are two courses used for the tournament in the first two rounds: the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course. Each player will play a round on each course in the first two rounds.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, all players compete on the Seaside Course, and the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2023 The RSM Classic winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points.

The RSM Classic playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The The RSM Classic playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 17, 18, 17, 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.