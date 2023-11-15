2023 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Dunlop Phoenix field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The Japan Golf Tour field is set for this event, played at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan.

The Dunlop Phoenix field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark and more.

This is set to be a 84-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking one of the final events on the Japan Golf Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the event returning to full status in Japan.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $1.3 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Dunlop Phoenix field

PLAYER Mikiya Akutsu Yosuke Asaji Todd Baek Wyndham Clark Justin De Los Santos Takahiro Hataji Kazuki Higa Kensei Hirata Mikumu Horikawa Rikuya Hoshino Yusaku Hosono Kodai Ichihara Yuta Ikeda Tomoyo Ikemura Shugo Imahira Yuki Inamori Ryo Ishikawa Tomohiro Ishizaka Aguri Iwasaki Hiroshi Iwata Daijiro Izumida Dong-Kyu Jang Brendan Jones Terumichi Kakazu Takumi Kanaya Naoyuki Kataoka Ryo Katsumata Yuto Katsuragawa Riki Kawamoto Brad Kennedy Yuta Kinoshita Ryosuke Kinoshita Shintaro Kobayashi Tatsuya Kodai Brooks Koepka Tomohiro Kondo Takanori Konishi Yuwa Kosaihira Kazuya Koura Jinichiro Kozuma Sang-Hee Lee Han Lee Hideki Matsuyama Katsumasa Miyamoto Yusaku Miyazato Taichi Nabetani Taiga Nagano Ryutaro Nagano Keita Nakajima Shaun Norris Koumei Oda Takashi Ogiso Yujiro Ohori Ryuichi Oiwa Kaito Onishi Tomoharu Otsuki Juvic Pagunsan Anthony Quayle Hyun-Woo Ryu Akio Sadakata Taihei Sato Taiga Semikawa Atomu Shigenaga Taisei Shimizu Tatsunori Shogenji Young-Han Song Taiga Sugihara Eric Sugimoto Yuta Sugiura Tomoyasu Sugiyama Shunya Takeyasu Mitsumasa Tamura Toru Taniguchi Hideto Tanihara Sahith Theegala Ryuko Tokimatsu Alejandro Tosti Yosuke Tsukada Yuta Uetake Scott Vincent Norman Xiong Ji-Ho Yang Kazuki Yasumori Taiki Yoshida

