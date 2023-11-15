2023 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament field: Players, rankings
2023 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament field: Players, rankings

11/15/2023
A photo of golfer Hideki Matsuyama
The 2023 Dunlop Phoenix field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The Japan Golf Tour field is set for this event, played at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan.

The Dunlop Phoenix field is headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark and more.

This is set to be a 84-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking one of the final events on the Japan Golf Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the event returning to full status in Japan.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $1.3 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Dunlop Phoenix field

Mikiya Akutsu
Yosuke Asaji
Todd Baek
Wyndham Clark
Justin De Los Santos
Takahiro Hataji
Kazuki Higa
Kensei Hirata
Mikumu Horikawa
Rikuya Hoshino
Yusaku Hosono
Kodai Ichihara
Yuta Ikeda
Tomoyo Ikemura
Shugo Imahira
Yuki Inamori
Ryo Ishikawa
Tomohiro Ishizaka
Aguri Iwasaki
Hiroshi Iwata
Daijiro Izumida
Dong-Kyu Jang
Brendan Jones
Terumichi Kakazu
Takumi Kanaya
Naoyuki Kataoka
Ryo Katsumata
Yuto Katsuragawa
Riki Kawamoto
Brad Kennedy
Yuta Kinoshita
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Shintaro Kobayashi
Tatsuya Kodai
Brooks Koepka
Tomohiro Kondo
Takanori Konishi
Yuwa Kosaihira
Kazuya Koura
Jinichiro Kozuma
Sang-Hee Lee
Han Lee
Hideki Matsuyama
Katsumasa Miyamoto
Yusaku Miyazato
Taichi Nabetani
Taiga Nagano
Ryutaro Nagano
Keita Nakajima
Shaun Norris
Koumei Oda
Takashi Ogiso
Yujiro Ohori
Ryuichi Oiwa
Kaito Onishi
Tomoharu Otsuki
Juvic Pagunsan
Anthony Quayle
Hyun-Woo Ryu
Akio Sadakata
Taihei Sato
Taiga Semikawa
Atomu Shigenaga
Taisei Shimizu
Tatsunori Shogenji
Young-Han Song
Taiga Sugihara
Eric Sugimoto
Yuta Sugiura
Tomoyasu Sugiyama
Shunya Takeyasu
Mitsumasa Tamura
Toru Taniguchi
Hideto Tanihara
Sahith Theegala
Ryuko Tokimatsu
Alejandro Tosti
Yosuke Tsukada
Yuta Uetake
Scott Vincent
Norman Xiong
Ji-Ho Yang
Kazuki Yasumori
Taiki Yoshida

Top 50 players in 2023 Dunlop Phoenix field

10 Wyndham Clark
17 Brooks Koepka
30 Hideki Matsuyama
37 Sahith Theegala

