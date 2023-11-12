2023 The Annika powered by Gainbridge at Pelican final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 The Annika powered by Gainbridge at Pelican final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/12/2023
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu
The 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican final leaderboard is headed by winner Lilia Vu, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

Vu earned her fourth win this season, pulling away in Sunday's final round to earn a three-shot win on 19-under 261 with a 66 in the final day of play.

Alison Lee and Azahara Munoz finished in a tie for second place in the final regular-season event of the year, with Amy Yang winding up in solo fourth place this week.

Vu won and the $487,500 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican recap notes

Vu picks up the win in the 31st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Vu earned another full two-year LPGA Tour exemption, just adding more time to her extensions for multiple major wins.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 70 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule conclues next week with CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R$ TOT MONEY
1 Lilia Vu -19 67 66 62 66 261 $487,500
T2 Alison Lee -16 68 67 62 67 264 $262,260
T2 Azahara Munoz -16 64 69 64 67 264 $262,260
4 Amy Yang -15 69 65 61 70 265 $170,594
T5 Stephanie Kyriacou -14 70 65 64 67 266 $124,827
T5 Emily Kristine Pedersen -14 63 65 64 74 266 $124,827
T7 Ariya Jutanugarn -13 64 70 68 65 267 $76,061
T7 Lexi Thompson -13 64 70 66 67 267 $76,061
T7 Ruoning Yin -13 68 68 63 68 267 $76,061
T7 Megan Khang -13 67 69 63 68 267 $76,061
T7 Minami Katsu -13 63 67 68 69 267 $76,061
T12 Hae Ran Ryu -12 66 72 65 65 268 $54,700
T12 Wei-Ling Hsu -12 67 68 65 68 268 $54,700
T12 Gaby Lopez -12 65 67 65 71 268 $54,700
T15 Linn Grant -11 65 71 67 66 269 $45,714
T15 Rachel Kuehn (a) -11 66 69 67 67 269 $0
T15 Amanda Doherty -11 66 68 66 69 269 $45,714
T15 Patty Tavatanakit -11 63 72 62 72 269 $45,714
T19 In Gee Chun -10 66 68 70 66 270 $39,029
T19 Bianca Pagdanganan -10 67 69 67 67 270 $39,029
T19 Brooke M. Henderson -10 62 75 65 68 270 $39,029
T19 Wichanee Meechai -10 66 66 70 68 270 $39,029
T23 Grace Kim -9 71 67 69 64 271 $34,952
T23 Sarah Schmelzel -9 68 66 67 70 271 $34,952
T25 Charley Hull -8 68 67 71 66 272 $30,042
T25 Allisen Corpuz -8 66 72 67 67 272 $30,042
T25 Cydney Clanton -8 69 68 67 68 272 $30,042
T25 Jasmine Suwannapura -8 66 65 73 68 272 $30,042
T25 Chanettee Wannasaen -8 64 71 68 69 272 $30,042
T25 Nelly Korda -8 67 68 67 70 272 $30,042
T31 Atthaya Thitikul -7 66 72 67 68 273 $23,205
T31 Jeongeun Lee5 -7 70 69 65 69 273 $23,205
T31 Pornanong Phatlum -7 65 72 67 69 273 $23,205
T31 Jin Young Ko -7 63 69 72 69 273 $23,205
T31 Ally Ewing -7 67 71 65 70 273 $23,205
T31 Lydia Ko -7 67 69 67 70 273 $23,205
T31 Lindy Duncan -7 67 65 69 72 273 $23,205
T38 Leona Maguire -6 67 71 70 66 274 $17,726
T38 Gabriela Ruffels -6 69 67 71 67 274 $17,726
T38 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -6 68 66 70 70 274 $17,726
T38 Dewi Weber -6 64 69 71 70 274 $17,726
T38 Matilda Castren -6 66 70 67 71 274 $17,726
T38 Gina Kim -6 70 65 67 72 274 $17,726
T44 Maria Fassi -5 68 70 70 67 275 $14,979
T44 Soo Bin Joo -5 68 70 70 67 275 $14,979
T46 Nicole Broch Estrup -4 70 69 69 68 276 $13,398
T46 Caroline Inglis -4 66 69 72 69 276 $13,398
T46 Georgia Hall -4 65 73 67 71 276 $13,398
T46 Louise Rydqvist (a) -4 68 70 65 73 276 $0
T46 Jaravee Boonchant -4 66 68 68 74 276 $13,398
T51 Pernilla Lindberg -3 69 69 71 68 277 $11,179
T51 Hye-Jin Choi -3 72 67 69 69 277 $11,179
T51 Yuna Nishimura -3 69 70 69 69 277 $11,179
T51 Carlota Ciganda -3 66 72 68 71 277 $11,179
T51 Jeongeun Lee6 -3 68 68 69 72 277 $11,179
T51 Muni He -3 65 67 73 72 277 $11,179
T57 Sarah Kemp -2 68 68 73 69 278 $9,653
T57 Ruixin Liu -2 67 70 69 72 278 $9,653
T57 Perrine Delacour -2 67 65 72 74 278 $9,653
60 Elizabeth Szokol -1 69 69 68 73 279 $8,987
T61 Polly Mack E 68 71 72 69 280 $8,100
T61 Ashleigh Buhai E 70 68 73 69 280 $8,100
T61 Olivia Cowan E 68 71 71 70 280 $8,100
T61 Eun-Hee Ji E 71 66 72 71 280 $8,100
T61 Hinako Shibuno E 66 73 69 72 280 $8,100
T61 Aline Krauter E 71 67 70 72 280 $8,100
T67 Gemma Dryburgh 1 67 72 75 67 281 $7,406
T67 Anna Nordqvist 1 70 68 69 74 281 $7,406
69 Frida Kinhult 5 71 68 74 72 285 $7,158
70 Min Lee 6 70 68 73 75 286 $6,989

