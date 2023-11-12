2023 The Annika powered by Gainbridge at Pelican final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican final leaderboard is headed by winner Lilia Vu, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

Vu earned her fourth win this season, pulling away in Sunday's final round to earn a three-shot win on 19-under 261 with a 66 in the final day of play.

Alison Lee and Azahara Munoz finished in a tie for second place in the final regular-season event of the year, with Amy Yang winding up in solo fourth place this week.

Vu won and the $487,500 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican recap notes

Vu picks up the win in the 31st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Vu earned another full two-year LPGA Tour exemption, just adding more time to her extensions for multiple major wins.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 70 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule conclues next week with CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

