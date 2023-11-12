2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/12/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Camilo Villegas
The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Camilo Villegas, who earns his second PGA Tour title with a win at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Villegas earned his fifth PGA Tour win and his first victory since the 2014 Wyndham Championship, earning a two-shot win on 24-under 260 to defeat Alex Noren.

Matti Schmid earned a third-place finish on his own for his best PGA Tour finish, just a shot behind Noren.

Villegas won the $1,170,000 winner's share of the $6,500,000 purse.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship recap notes

Villegas earned 19 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Villegas earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 81 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the fifth event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule concludes next week with the The RSM Classic in Georgia.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Camilo Villegas -24 67 63 65 65 260 $1,170,000
2 Alex Noren -22 61 66 67 68 262 $708,500
3 Matti Schmid -21 64 67 65 67 263 $448,500
4 Carl Yuan -20 70 63 65 66 264 $318,500
T5 Adam Scott -19 65 67 66 67 265 $251,062
T5 Ryan Moore -19 65 64 67 69 265 $251,062
7 Stewart Cink -18 64 67 66 69 266 $219,375
T8 Tyson Alexander -17 68 67 68 64 267 $177,125
T8 Kevin Roy -17 64 70 68 65 267 $177,125
T8 Ryan Palmer -17 67 68 66 66 267 $177,125
T8 Taylor Pendrith -17 65 68 66 68 267 $177,125
T8 Vince Whaley -17 63 70 65 69 267 $177,125
T13 Fred Biondi -16 68 64 71 65 268 $113,054
T13 Austin Cook -16 68 66 68 66 268 $113,054
T13 Doc Redman -16 65 66 70 67 268 $113,054
T13 David Lipsky -16 67 66 67 68 268 $113,054
T13 Adam Long -16 66 68 65 69 268 $113,054
T13 Kramer Hickok -16 67 65 66 70 268 $113,054
T13 Satoshi Kodaira -16 64 65 69 70 268 $113,054
T20 Luke List -15 69 68 66 66 269 $68,482
T20 Justin Lower -15 67 67 67 68 269 $68,482
T20 Mark Hubbard -15 68 65 68 68 269 $68,482
T20 Brendon Todd -15 65 66 70 68 269 $68,482
T20 Akshay Bhatia -15 65 66 70 68 269 $68,482
T20 D.A. Points -15 64 67 69 69 269 $68,482
T20 Ryan Brehm -15 64 65 71 69 269 $68,482
T27 Robert Garrigus -14 63 72 67 68 270 $48,425
T27 Scott Piercy -14 68 66 68 68 270 $48,425
T27 Ben Martin -14 65 70 66 69 270 $48,425
T30 Alex Smalley -13 68 69 69 65 271 $38,954
T30 Kevin Yu -13 71 63 72 65 271 $38,954
T30 Brice Garnett -13 69 68 68 66 271 $38,954
T30 Kyle Stanley -13 68 69 67 67 271 $38,954
T30 Brandon Wu -13 68 68 66 69 271 $38,954
T30 Lucas Herbert -13 66 71 64 70 271 $38,954
T30 Dylan Wu -13 63 69 67 72 271 $38,954
T37 Wesley Bryan -12 73 64 68 67 272 $27,625
T37 Brian Stuard -12 70 64 70 68 272 $27,625
T37 Ben Griffin -12 71 63 69 69 272 $27,625
T37 Kyle Westmoreland -12 65 69 69 69 272 $27,625
T37 Sean O'Hair -12 68 68 66 70 272 $27,625
T37 Brian Gay -12 67 68 67 70 272 $27,625
T37 Peter Malnati -12 71 66 64 71 272 $27,625
T37 Patton Kizzire -12 69 66 66 71 272 $27,625
T45 Lucas Glover -11 70 65 73 65 273 $18,216
T45 Nick Hardy -11 68 68 70 67 273 $18,216
T45 Kevin Chappell -11 69 66 71 67 273 $18,216
T45 Andrew Landry -11 66 69 70 68 273 $18,216
T45 Andrew Novak -11 67 70 67 69 273 $18,216
T45 Charley Hoffman -11 65 69 70 69 273 $18,216
T45 Cody Gribble -11 69 64 71 69 273 $18,216
T45 Davis Riley -11 64 68 68 73 273 $18,216
T53 Peter Kuest -10 68 67 73 66 274 $15,232
T53 Lanto Griffin -10 70 67 70 67 274 $15,232
T53 Ryan Armour -10 66 71 69 68 274 $15,232
T53 Max McGreevy -10 70 65 71 68 274 $15,232
T53 Matthias Schwab -10 67 67 72 68 274 $15,232
T53 Kelly Kraft -10 65 68 72 69 274 $15,232
T59 William McGirt -9 70 67 70 68 275 $14,560
T59 Martin Laird -9 67 69 69 70 275 $14,560
T59 D.J. Trahan -9 63 70 72 70 275 $14,560
T59 Austin Smotherman -9 64 68 69 74 275 $14,560
T63 Greg Koch -8 66 71 69 70 276 $14,170
T63 Augusto Núñez -8 69 68 68 71 276 $14,170
T65 Ted Potter Jr. -7 70 67 72 68 277 $13,780
T65 Martin Contini -7 73 64 71 69 277 $13,780
T65 Zecheng Dou -7 69 67 72 69 277 $13,780
T65 Robert Streb -7 67 70 69 71 277 $13,780
T69 Ryan Gerard -6 64 72 75 67 278 $13,325
T69 George Bryan, IV -6 69 68 69 72 278 $13,325
T69 Richy Werenski -6 72 65 69 72 278 $13,325
T72 Jim Herman -5 69 68 72 70 279 $12,870
T72 Cameron Percy -5 72 64 73 70 279 $12,870
T72 Troy Merritt -5 69 67 71 72 279 $12,870
T72 S.Y. Noh -5 69 68 69 73 279 $12,870
T76 David Lingmerth -4 68 66 75 71 280 $12,350
T76 Nico Echavarria -4 66 70 72 72 280 $12,350
T76 Kevin Stadler -4 65 72 69 74 280 $12,350
T76 Russell Knox -4 67 67 71 75 280 $12,350
80 Nick Watney -2 68 67 74 73 282 $12,025
81 Martin Trainer -1 70 67 76 70 283 $11,895

