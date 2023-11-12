2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Camilo Villegas, who earns his second PGA Tour title with a win at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Villegas earned his fifth PGA Tour win and his first victory since the 2014 Wyndham Championship, earning a two-shot win on 24-under 260 to defeat Alex Noren.
Matti Schmid earned a third-place finish on his own for his best PGA Tour finish, just a shot behind Noren.
Villegas won the $1,170,000 winner's share of the $6,500,000 purse.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship recap notes
Villegas earned 19 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Villegas earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 81 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the fifth event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule concludes next week with the The RSM Classic in Georgia.
2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Camilo Villegas
|-24
|67
|63
|65
|65
|260
|$1,170,000
|2
|Alex Noren
|-22
|61
|66
|67
|68
|262
|$708,500
|3
|Matti Schmid
|-21
|64
|67
|65
|67
|263
|$448,500
|4
|Carl Yuan
|-20
|70
|63
|65
|66
|264
|$318,500
|T5
|Adam Scott
|-19
|65
|67
|66
|67
|265
|$251,062
|T5
|Ryan Moore
|-19
|65
|64
|67
|69
|265
|$251,062
|7
|Stewart Cink
|-18
|64
|67
|66
|69
|266
|$219,375
|T8
|Tyson Alexander
|-17
|68
|67
|68
|64
|267
|$177,125
|T8
|Kevin Roy
|-17
|64
|70
|68
|65
|267
|$177,125
|T8
|Ryan Palmer
|-17
|67
|68
|66
|66
|267
|$177,125
|T8
|Taylor Pendrith
|-17
|65
|68
|66
|68
|267
|$177,125
|T8
|Vince Whaley
|-17
|63
|70
|65
|69
|267
|$177,125
|T13
|Fred Biondi
|-16
|68
|64
|71
|65
|268
|$113,054
|T13
|Austin Cook
|-16
|68
|66
|68
|66
|268
|$113,054
|T13
|Doc Redman
|-16
|65
|66
|70
|67
|268
|$113,054
|T13
|David Lipsky
|-16
|67
|66
|67
|68
|268
|$113,054
|T13
|Adam Long
|-16
|66
|68
|65
|69
|268
|$113,054
|T13
|Kramer Hickok
|-16
|67
|65
|66
|70
|268
|$113,054
|T13
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-16
|64
|65
|69
|70
|268
|$113,054
|T20
|Luke List
|-15
|69
|68
|66
|66
|269
|$68,482
|T20
|Justin Lower
|-15
|67
|67
|67
|68
|269
|$68,482
|T20
|Mark Hubbard
|-15
|68
|65
|68
|68
|269
|$68,482
|T20
|Brendon Todd
|-15
|65
|66
|70
|68
|269
|$68,482
|T20
|Akshay Bhatia
|-15
|65
|66
|70
|68
|269
|$68,482
|T20
|D.A. Points
|-15
|64
|67
|69
|69
|269
|$68,482
|T20
|Ryan Brehm
|-15
|64
|65
|71
|69
|269
|$68,482
|T27
|Robert Garrigus
|-14
|63
|72
|67
|68
|270
|$48,425
|T27
|Scott Piercy
|-14
|68
|66
|68
|68
|270
|$48,425
|T27
|Ben Martin
|-14
|65
|70
|66
|69
|270
|$48,425
|T30
|Alex Smalley
|-13
|68
|69
|69
|65
|271
|$38,954
|T30
|Kevin Yu
|-13
|71
|63
|72
|65
|271
|$38,954
|T30
|Brice Garnett
|-13
|69
|68
|68
|66
|271
|$38,954
|T30
|Kyle Stanley
|-13
|68
|69
|67
|67
|271
|$38,954
|T30
|Brandon Wu
|-13
|68
|68
|66
|69
|271
|$38,954
|T30
|Lucas Herbert
|-13
|66
|71
|64
|70
|271
|$38,954
|T30
|Dylan Wu
|-13
|63
|69
|67
|72
|271
|$38,954
|T37
|Wesley Bryan
|-12
|73
|64
|68
|67
|272
|$27,625
|T37
|Brian Stuard
|-12
|70
|64
|70
|68
|272
|$27,625
|T37
|Ben Griffin
|-12
|71
|63
|69
|69
|272
|$27,625
|T37
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-12
|65
|69
|69
|69
|272
|$27,625
|T37
|Sean O'Hair
|-12
|68
|68
|66
|70
|272
|$27,625
|T37
|Brian Gay
|-12
|67
|68
|67
|70
|272
|$27,625
|T37
|Peter Malnati
|-12
|71
|66
|64
|71
|272
|$27,625
|T37
|Patton Kizzire
|-12
|69
|66
|66
|71
|272
|$27,625
|T45
|Lucas Glover
|-11
|70
|65
|73
|65
|273
|$18,216
|T45
|Nick Hardy
|-11
|68
|68
|70
|67
|273
|$18,216
|T45
|Kevin Chappell
|-11
|69
|66
|71
|67
|273
|$18,216
|T45
|Andrew Landry
|-11
|66
|69
|70
|68
|273
|$18,216
|T45
|Andrew Novak
|-11
|67
|70
|67
|69
|273
|$18,216
|T45
|Charley Hoffman
|-11
|65
|69
|70
|69
|273
|$18,216
|T45
|Cody Gribble
|-11
|69
|64
|71
|69
|273
|$18,216
|T45
|Davis Riley
|-11
|64
|68
|68
|73
|273
|$18,216
|T53
|Peter Kuest
|-10
|68
|67
|73
|66
|274
|$15,232
|T53
|Lanto Griffin
|-10
|70
|67
|70
|67
|274
|$15,232
|T53
|Ryan Armour
|-10
|66
|71
|69
|68
|274
|$15,232
|T53
|Max McGreevy
|-10
|70
|65
|71
|68
|274
|$15,232
|T53
|Matthias Schwab
|-10
|67
|67
|72
|68
|274
|$15,232
|T53
|Kelly Kraft
|-10
|65
|68
|72
|69
|274
|$15,232
|T59
|William McGirt
|-9
|70
|67
|70
|68
|275
|$14,560
|T59
|Martin Laird
|-9
|67
|69
|69
|70
|275
|$14,560
|T59
|D.J. Trahan
|-9
|63
|70
|72
|70
|275
|$14,560
|T59
|Austin Smotherman
|-9
|64
|68
|69
|74
|275
|$14,560
|T63
|Greg Koch
|-8
|66
|71
|69
|70
|276
|$14,170
|T63
|Augusto Núñez
|-8
|69
|68
|68
|71
|276
|$14,170
|T65
|Ted Potter Jr.
|-7
|70
|67
|72
|68
|277
|$13,780
|T65
|Martin Contini
|-7
|73
|64
|71
|69
|277
|$13,780
|T65
|Zecheng Dou
|-7
|69
|67
|72
|69
|277
|$13,780
|T65
|Robert Streb
|-7
|67
|70
|69
|71
|277
|$13,780
|T69
|Ryan Gerard
|-6
|64
|72
|75
|67
|278
|$13,325
|T69
|George Bryan, IV
|-6
|69
|68
|69
|72
|278
|$13,325
|T69
|Richy Werenski
|-6
|72
|65
|69
|72
|278
|$13,325
|T72
|Jim Herman
|-5
|69
|68
|72
|70
|279
|$12,870
|T72
|Cameron Percy
|-5
|72
|64
|73
|70
|279
|$12,870
|T72
|Troy Merritt
|-5
|69
|67
|71
|72
|279
|$12,870
|T72
|S.Y. Noh
|-5
|69
|68
|69
|73
|279
|$12,870
|T76
|David Lingmerth
|-4
|68
|66
|75
|71
|280
|$12,350
|T76
|Nico Echavarria
|-4
|66
|70
|72
|72
|280
|$12,350
|T76
|Kevin Stadler
|-4
|65
|72
|69
|74
|280
|$12,350
|T76
|Russell Knox
|-4
|67
|67
|71
|75
|280
|$12,350
|80
|Nick Watney
|-2
|68
|67
|74
|73
|282
|$12,025
|81
|Martin Trainer
|-1
|70
|67
|76
|70
|283
|$11,895