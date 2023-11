2023 Toto Japan Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Mone Inami, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Taihelyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan.

Inami earned her first LPGA Tour win with a one-shot victory over Seon Woo Bae and Shiho Kuwaki on 22-under 266. Her final-round 69 was good enough for the breakthrough win.

Jiyai Shin and Xiyu Lin finished in a tie for fourth place, two shots back of the lead.

Inami won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Toto Japan Classic recap notes

Inami picks up the win in the 30th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Inami earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption, should she choose to take it.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 78 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with The Annika in Florida.

2023 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

