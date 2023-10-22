2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Harrison Frazar, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Country Club of Virginia (James Course) in Richmond, Va.

Frazar won the first playoff event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a playoff win over Richard Green in the 54-hole event. Both players finished regulation tied on 11-under 205 after Frazar birdied the 54th hole.

Frazar birdied the same hole to end the playoff after one hole, earning his first win on the PGA Tour Champions.

Recent winner Brett Quigley finished third, a shot out of the playoff.

Frazar won the $335,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes

Frazar wins the 27th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Frazar -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at the TimberTech Championship in Florida.

2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

