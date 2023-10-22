2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/22/2023
The 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Harrison Frazar, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Country Club of Virginia (James Course) in Richmond, Va.

Frazar won the first playoff event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a playoff win over Richard Green in the 54-hole event. Both players finished regulation tied on 11-under 205 after Frazar birdied the 54th hole.

Frazar birdied the same hole to end the playoff after one hole, earning his first win on the PGA Tour Champions.

Recent winner Brett Quigley finished third, a shot out of the playoff.

Frazar won the $335,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes

Frazar wins the 27th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Frazar -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at the TimberTech Championship in Florida.

2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Harrison Frazar -11 65 71 69 205 $335,000
P2 Richard Green -11 67 69 69 205 $194,000
3 Brett Quigley -10 68 67 71 206 $158,500
T4 Scott McCarron -9 69 71 67 207 $108,867
T4 Mike Weir -9 72 67 68 207 $108,867
T4 Y.E. Yang -9 73 63 71 207 $108,867
T7 Padraig Harrington -8 71 69 68 208 $70,600
T7 Jerry Kelly -8 68 72 68 208 $70,600
T7 Ernie Els -8 70 68 70 208 $70,600
10 Billy Andrade -7 75 67 67 209 $58,000
T11 Brian Gay -6 69 72 69 210 $50,600
T11 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -6 72 67 71 210 $50,600
T13 David McKenzie -5 72 70 69 211 $41,800
T13 Shane Bertsch -5 71 71 69 211 $41,800
T13 Justin Leonard -5 70 71 70 211 $41,800
T16 Alex Cejka -4 73 71 68 212 $34,155
T16 David Duval -4 73 71 68 212 $34,155
T16 K.J. Choi -4 72 71 69 212 $34,155
T16 Jeff Maggert -4 70 70 72 212 $34,155
T20 Stephen Ames -3 74 70 69 213 $27,280
T20 John Huston -3 70 74 69 213 $27,280
T20 Colin Montgomerie -3 69 71 73 213 $27,280
T23 Paul Stankowski -2 70 75 69 214 $23,650
T23 Rocco Mediate -2 74 68 72 214 $23,650
T25 Marco Dawson -1 75 73 67 215 $17,974
T25 Charlie Wi -1 75 71 69 215 $17,974
T25 Bernhard Langer -1 73 73 69 215 $17,974
T25 Bob Estes -1 72 74 69 215 $17,974
T25 Scott Parel -1 74 71 70 215 $17,974
T25 Chris DiMarco -1 74 70 71 215 $17,974
T25 Rob Labritz -1 75 68 72 215 $17,974
T25 Tim Herron -1 70 73 72 215 $17,974
T25 Lee Janzen -1 72 70 73 215 $17,974
T25 Steven Alker -1 71 71 73 215 $17,974
T35 David Toms E 71 75 70 216 $12,430
T35 Stuart Appleby E 75 70 71 216 $12,430
T35 Michael Jonzon E 74 71 71 216 $12,430
T35 Ken Duke E 73 69 74 216 $12,430
T35 Rod Pampling E 73 69 74 216 $12,430
T35 Vijay Singh E 71 71 74 216 $12,430
T41 Darren Clarke 1 73 74 70 217 $10,120
T41 Scott Dunlap 1 72 75 70 217 $10,120
T41 Glen Day 1 73 72 72 217 $10,120
T41 Paul Goydos 1 67 74 76 217 $10,120
T45 Thongchai Jaidee 2 77 70 71 218 $7,700
T45 Ken Tanigawa 2 74 73 71 218 $7,700
T45 Dicky Pride 2 74 73 71 218 $7,700
T45 Paul Broadhurst 2 74 72 72 218 $7,700
T45 Woody Austin 2 73 73 72 218 $7,700
T45 Tim Petrovic 2 76 69 73 218 $7,700
T45 Billy Mayfair 2 71 72 75 218 $7,700
52 Joe Durant 3 75 73 71 219 $5,940
T53 Retief Goosen 4 74 75 71 220 $5,280
T53 Mark Hensby 4 78 70 72 220 $5,280
T53 Matt Gogel 4 73 72 75 220 $5,280
T56 Robert Karlsson 5 69 80 72 221 $4,730
T56 Arjun Atwal 5 74 72 75 221 $4,730
T58 Tom Pernice Jr. 6 75 75 72 222 $4,070
T58 Wes Short, Jr. 6 74 76 72 222 $4,070
T58 Tim O'Neal 6 76 73 73 222 $4,070
T58 Olin Browne 6 73 74 75 222 $4,070
T62 Steve Flesch 7 77 73 73 223 $3,300
T62 Tom Gillis 7 77 72 74 223 $3,300
T62 Mario Tiziani 7 74 74 75 223 $3,300
65 David Branshaw 9 76 71 78 225 $2,860
66 Kirk Triplett 16 78 78 76 232 $2,640

