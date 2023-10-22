2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Harrison Frazar, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Country Club of Virginia (James Course) in Richmond, Va.
Frazar won the first playoff event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a playoff win over Richard Green in the 54-hole event. Both players finished regulation tied on 11-under 205 after Frazar birdied the 54th hole.
Frazar birdied the same hole to end the playoff after one hole, earning his first win on the PGA Tour Champions.
Recent winner Brett Quigley finished third, a shot out of the playoff.
Frazar won the $335,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.
Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes
Frazar wins the 27th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Frazar -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks at the TimberTech Championship in Florida.
2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Harrison Frazar
|-11
|65
|71
|69
|205
|$335,000
|P2
|Richard Green
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|205
|$194,000
|3
|Brett Quigley
|-10
|68
|67
|71
|206
|$158,500
|T4
|Scott McCarron
|-9
|69
|71
|67
|207
|$108,867
|T4
|Mike Weir
|-9
|72
|67
|68
|207
|$108,867
|T4
|Y.E. Yang
|-9
|73
|63
|71
|207
|$108,867
|T7
|Padraig Harrington
|-8
|71
|69
|68
|208
|$70,600
|T7
|Jerry Kelly
|-8
|68
|72
|68
|208
|$70,600
|
|T7
|Ernie Els
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|208
|$70,600
|10
|Billy Andrade
|-7
|75
|67
|67
|209
|$58,000
|T11
|Brian Gay
|-6
|69
|72
|69
|210
|$50,600
|T11
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-6
|72
|67
|71
|210
|$50,600
|T13
|David McKenzie
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$41,800
|T13
|Shane Bertsch
|-5
|71
|71
|69
|211
|$41,800
|T13
|Justin Leonard
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|211
|$41,800
|T16
|Alex Cejka
|-4
|73
|71
|68
|212
|$34,155
|T16
|David Duval
|-4
|73
|71
|68
|212
|$34,155
|
|T16
|K.J. Choi
|-4
|72
|71
|69
|212
|$34,155
|T16
|Jeff Maggert
|-4
|70
|70
|72
|212
|$34,155
|T20
|Stephen Ames
|-3
|74
|70
|69
|213
|$27,280
|T20
|John Huston
|-3
|70
|74
|69
|213
|$27,280
|T20
|Colin Montgomerie
|-3
|69
|71
|73
|213
|$27,280
|T23
|Paul Stankowski
|-2
|70
|75
|69
|214
|$23,650
|T23
|Rocco Mediate
|-2
|74
|68
|72
|214
|$23,650
|T25
|Marco Dawson
|-1
|75
|73
|67
|215
|$17,974
|T25
|Charlie Wi
|-1
|75
|71
|69
|215
|$17,974
|
|T25
|Bernhard Langer
|-1
|73
|73
|69
|215
|$17,974
|T25
|Bob Estes
|-1
|72
|74
|69
|215
|$17,974
|T25
|Scott Parel
|-1
|74
|71
|70
|215
|$17,974
|T25
|Chris DiMarco
|-1
|74
|70
|71
|215
|$17,974
|T25
|Rob Labritz
|-1
|75
|68
|72
|215
|$17,974
|T25
|Tim Herron
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|215
|$17,974
|T25
|Lee Janzen
|-1
|72
|70
|73
|215
|$17,974
|T25
|Steven Alker
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|215
|$17,974
|T35
|David Toms
|E
|71
|75
|70
|216
|$12,430
|
|T35
|Stuart Appleby
|E
|75
|70
|71
|216
|$12,430
|T35
|Michael Jonzon
|E
|74
|71
|71
|216
|$12,430
|T35
|Ken Duke
|E
|73
|69
|74
|216
|$12,430
|T35
|Rod Pampling
|E
|73
|69
|74
|216
|$12,430
|T35
|Vijay Singh
|E
|71
|71
|74
|216
|$12,430
|T41
|Darren Clarke
|1
|73
|74
|70
|217
|$10,120
|T41
|Scott Dunlap
|1
|72
|75
|70
|217
|$10,120
|T41
|Glen Day
|1
|73
|72
|72
|217
|$10,120
|T41
|Paul Goydos
|1
|67
|74
|76
|217
|$10,120
|
|T45
|Thongchai Jaidee
|2
|77
|70
|71
|218
|$7,700
|T45
|Ken Tanigawa
|2
|74
|73
|71
|218
|$7,700
|T45
|Dicky Pride
|2
|74
|73
|71
|218
|$7,700
|T45
|Paul Broadhurst
|2
|74
|72
|72
|218
|$7,700
|T45
|Woody Austin
|2
|73
|73
|72
|218
|$7,700
|T45
|Tim Petrovic
|2
|76
|69
|73
|218
|$7,700
|T45
|Billy Mayfair
|2
|71
|72
|75
|218
|$7,700
|52
|Joe Durant
|3
|75
|73
|71
|219
|$5,940
|T53
|Retief Goosen
|4
|74
|75
|71
|220
|$5,280
|
|T53
|Mark Hensby
|4
|78
|70
|72
|220
|$5,280
|T53
|Matt Gogel
|4
|73
|72
|75
|220
|$5,280
|T56
|Robert Karlsson
|5
|69
|80
|72
|221
|$4,730
|T56
|Arjun Atwal
|5
|74
|72
|75
|221
|$4,730
|T58
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|6
|75
|75
|72
|222
|$4,070
|T58
|Wes Short, Jr.
|6
|74
|76
|72
|222
|$4,070
|T58
|Tim O'Neal
|6
|76
|73
|73
|222
|$4,070
|T58
|Olin Browne
|6
|73
|74
|75
|222
|$4,070
|T62
|Steve Flesch
|7
|77
|73
|73
|223
|$3,300
|
|T62
|Tom Gillis
|7
|77
|72
|74
|223
|$3,300
|T62
|Mario Tiziani
|7
|74
|74
|75
|223
|$3,300
|65
|David Branshaw
|9
|76
|71
|78
|225
|$2,860
|66
|Kirk Triplett
|16
|78
|78
|76
|232
|$2,640