2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The 2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced, but the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs format is unchanged for the 2023 PGA Tour Champions Champions season.

Explaining the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn Charles Schwab Cup points, qualify for playoff events to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where the Charles Schwab Cup's first-place prize is decided.

2023 Charles Schwab Cup playoff format

How to qualify

The entire PGA Tour Champions regular season leads to the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, with each official PGA Tour Champions event offering points to players who finish PGA Tour Champions events. For each regular PGA Tour Champions event, each players converts the money they earn that week into an equal number of Charles Schwab Cup points.

All of the points from regular season events are tallied together at the conclusion of the regular season, which comes at the SAS Championship. The top 72 eligible players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings at the end of that tournament qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Charles Schwab Cup playoff events and cuts

Three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events will be played. The Charles Schwab Cup playoff events whittle a field of 72 down to 36 for the final event at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The points are increased by a factor of two from the regular season events, with a winner picking up two Charles Schwab Cup points for each dollar earned. Points earned in each of the three legs of the playoffs are added to a player's regular season tally, with the field for subsequent playoff events determined on the combined points.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic has a field of 72 players (with no cut), with the top 54 in combined Charles Schwab Cup points from the regular season and Dominion Energy Charity Classic moving to the next leg.

The TimberTech Championship has a field of the top 54 in combined points (and has no cut), with the top 36 in combined points moving on to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

At the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the tournament is played with all 36 players, who have guaranteed status on the PGA Tour Champions next year. The player with the most Schwab Cup points (including the double points from the final event) at the conclusion of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship wins the Charles Schwab Cup and the top spot in its $2.1 million bonus pool. The top five players in the standings earn money from the bonus pool.