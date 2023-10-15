2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/15/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Angel Yin
The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai final leaderboard is headed by winner Angel Yin, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

Yin earned her first-career LPGA Tour win in her 159th start, making a birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Lilia Vu to earn the breakthrough title after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 14-under 274.

Earlier in the season, Vu won her first major championship of two this year with a playoff win over Yin at The Chevron Championship, and now the favor is (somewhat) returned.

Five players finished tied for third place, all a shot out of the extra session.

Yin won and the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Buick LPGA Shanghai recap notes

Yin picks up the win in the 27th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Yin earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 80 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R$ TOT MONEY
1 Angel Yin -14 70 69 65 70 274 $315,000
2 Lilia Vu -14 72 67 67 68 274 $192,550
T3 Hye-Jin Choi -13 72 67 72 64 275 $93,086
T3 Esther Henseleit -13 68 69 70 68 275 $93,086
T3 Yu Liu -13 68 67 72 68 275 $93,086
T3 Ariya Jutanugarn -13 72 66 68 69 275 $93,086
T3 Pavarisa Yoktuan -13 68 68 69 70 275 $93,086
T8 Madelene Sagstrom -12 71 72 70 63 276 $43,644
T8 Stephanie Meadow -12 74 71 66 65 276 $43,644
T8 Karis Davidson -12 71 69 68 68 276 $43,644
T8 Yuna Nishimura -12 69 67 72 68 276 $43,644
T8 Maja Stark -12 66 68 70 72 276 $43,644
T13 Frida Kinhult -11 71 68 69 69 277 $32,539
T13 Minjee Lee -11 70 69 69 69 277 $32,539
T13 Mi Hyang Lee -11 69 70 67 71 277 $32,539
16 Wichanee Meechai -10 66 72 70 70 278 $28,885
T17 Yuting Shi -9 75 69 69 66 279 $25,723
T17 Moriya Jutanugarn -9 69 69 74 67 279 $25,723
T17 A Lim Kim -9 68 70 73 68 279 $25,723
T17 Danielle Kang -9 68 67 73 71 279 $25,723
T21 Arpichaya Yubol -8 71 73 69 67 280 $21,738
T21 Hae Ran Ryu -8 74 67 69 70 280 $21,738
T21 Jasmine Suwannapura -8 68 72 70 70 280 $21,738
T21 Xiyu Lin -8 70 69 70 71 280 $21,738
T21 Lauren Coughlin -8 68 73 67 72 280 $21,738
T26 Carlota Ciganda -7 70 74 70 67 281 $17,942
T26 Matilda Castren -7 74 71 66 70 281 $17,942
T26 Maddie Szeryk -7 72 68 70 71 281 $17,942
T26 Bailey Tardy -7 70 69 71 71 281 $17,942
T26 Rose Zhang -7 73 69 67 72 281 $17,942
T31 Yan Liu -6 72 71 69 70 282 $14,674
T31 Mina Harigae -6 72 68 71 71 282 $14,674
T31 Alison Lee -6 68 70 73 71 282 $14,674
T31 Azahara Munoz -6 70 66 75 71 282 $14,674
T31 Peiyun Chien -6 72 68 68 74 282 $14,674
T36 Grace Kim -5 73 74 69 67 283 $11,933
T36 Celine Borge -5 71 73 69 70 283 $11,933
T36 Patty Tavatanakit -5 72 70 70 71 283 $11,933
T36 Anna Nordqvist -5 73 67 72 71 283 $11,933
T36 Lindy Duncan -5 75 69 67 72 283 $11,933
T41 Olivia Cowan -4 74 71 72 67 284 $9,367
T41 Hinako Shibuno -4 75 73 68 68 284 $9,367
T41 Maria Fassi -4 78 68 70 68 284 $9,367
T41 Ruoning Yin -4 71 70 74 69 284 $9,367
T41 Emily Kristine Pedersen -4 74 72 67 71 284 $9,367
T41 Nasa Hataoka -4 72 70 70 72 284 $9,367
T41 Danlin Cai -4 68 70 71 75 284 $9,367
T48 Gabriella Then -3 71 73 73 68 285 $7,853
T48 Jaravee Boonchant -3 69 74 72 70 285 $7,853
T50 Lauren Hartlage -2 73 70 74 69 286 $7,063
T50 Xiaowen Yin -2 72 73 71 70 286 $7,063
T50 Lydia Ko -2 74 69 73 70 286 $7,063
T50 Chanettee Wannasaen -2 72 70 73 71 286 $7,063
T50 Zixuan Wang (a) -2 74 69 71 72 286 $0
T55 Lucy Li -1 74 72 70 71 287 $6,325
T55 Weiwei Zhang -1 70 73 71 73 287 $6,325
T55 Kelly Tan -1 71 69 72 75 287 $6,325
T58 Pajaree Anannarukarn 1 73 72 76 68 289 $5,588
T58 Morgane Metraux 1 73 78 68 70 289 $5,588
T58 Perrine Delacour 1 72 71 73 73 289 $5,588
T58 Xizihan Wang (a) 1 70 71 75 73 289 $0
T58 Dani Holmqvist 1 75 69 69 76 289 $5,588
63 Minami Katsu 2 70 76 70 74 290 $5,166
T64 Zixin Ni (a) 3 76 70 73 72 291 $0
T64 Shuying Li 3 68 75 73 75 291 $4,955
T64 Muni He 3 69 71 76 75 291 $4,955
T64 Gina Kim 3 72 70 73 76 291 $4,955
T68 Paula Reto 4 74 71 76 71 292 $4,586
T68 Linnea Strom 4 72 76 72 72 292 $4,586
T68 Andrea Lee 4 72 74 72 74 292 $4,586
T68 Ruixin Liu 4 73 72 72 75 292 $4,586
T72 Xiang Sui 6 72 79 72 71 294 $4,270
T72 Yuli Shi 6 77 73 72 72 294 $4,270
T74 Emma Talley 7 80 71 73 71 295 $4,138
T74 Yuai Ji 7 75 75 71 74 295 $4,138
76 Miranda Wang 8 71 71 74 80 296 $4,058
77 Yanhong Pan 10 80 78 70 70 298 $4,006
78 Yujie Liu (a) 14 76 73 78 75 302 $0
79 Wenbo Liu 16 76 74 76 78 304 $3,958
80 Amy Wu (a) 17 79 77 72 77 305 $0

