2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai final leaderboard is headed by winner Angel Yin, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

Yin earned her first-career LPGA Tour win in her 159th start, making a birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Lilia Vu to earn the breakthrough title after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 14-under 274.

Earlier in the season, Vu won her first major championship of two this year with a playoff win over Yin at The Chevron Championship, and now the favor is (somewhat) returned.

Five players finished tied for third place, all a shot out of the extra session.

Yin won and the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Buick LPGA Shanghai recap notes

Yin picks up the win in the 27th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Yin earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 80 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details