2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai final leaderboard is headed by winner Angel Yin, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China.
Yin earned her first-career LPGA Tour win in her 159th start, making a birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Lilia Vu to earn the breakthrough title after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 14-under 274.
Earlier in the season, Vu won her first major championship of two this year with a playoff win over Yin at The Chevron Championship, and now the favor is (somewhat) returned.
Five players finished tied for third place, all a shot out of the extra session.
Yin won and the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.
Buick LPGA Shanghai recap notes
Yin picks up the win in the 27th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.
By winning the event, Yin earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.
This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 80 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.
2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R$
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Angel Yin
|-14
|70
|69
|65
|70
|274
|$315,000
|2
|Lilia Vu
|-14
|72
|67
|67
|68
|274
|$192,550
|T3
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-13
|72
|67
|72
|64
|275
|$93,086
|T3
|Esther Henseleit
|-13
|68
|69
|70
|68
|275
|$93,086
|T3
|Yu Liu
|-13
|68
|67
|72
|68
|275
|$93,086
|T3
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-13
|72
|66
|68
|69
|275
|$93,086
|T3
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|-13
|68
|68
|69
|70
|275
|$93,086
|T8
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-12
|71
|72
|70
|63
|276
|$43,644
|T8
|Stephanie Meadow
|-12
|74
|71
|66
|65
|276
|$43,644
|T8
|Karis Davidson
|-12
|71
|69
|68
|68
|276
|$43,644
|T8
|Yuna Nishimura
|-12
|69
|67
|72
|68
|276
|$43,644
|T8
|Maja Stark
|-12
|66
|68
|70
|72
|276
|$43,644
|T13
|Frida Kinhult
|-11
|71
|68
|69
|69
|277
|$32,539
|T13
|Minjee Lee
|-11
|70
|69
|69
|69
|277
|$32,539
|T13
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-11
|69
|70
|67
|71
|277
|$32,539
|16
|Wichanee Meechai
|-10
|66
|72
|70
|70
|278
|$28,885
|T17
|Yuting Shi
|-9
|75
|69
|69
|66
|279
|$25,723
|T17
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-9
|69
|69
|74
|67
|279
|$25,723
|T17
|A Lim Kim
|-9
|68
|70
|73
|68
|279
|$25,723
|T17
|Danielle Kang
|-9
|68
|67
|73
|71
|279
|$25,723
|T21
|Arpichaya Yubol
|-8
|71
|73
|69
|67
|280
|$21,738
|T21
|Hae Ran Ryu
|-8
|74
|67
|69
|70
|280
|$21,738
|T21
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-8
|68
|72
|70
|70
|280
|$21,738
|T21
|Xiyu Lin
|-8
|70
|69
|70
|71
|280
|$21,738
|T21
|Lauren Coughlin
|-8
|68
|73
|67
|72
|280
|$21,738
|T26
|Carlota Ciganda
|-7
|70
|74
|70
|67
|281
|$17,942
|T26
|Matilda Castren
|-7
|74
|71
|66
|70
|281
|$17,942
|T26
|Maddie Szeryk
|-7
|72
|68
|70
|71
|281
|$17,942
|T26
|Bailey Tardy
|-7
|70
|69
|71
|71
|281
|$17,942
|T26
|Rose Zhang
|-7
|73
|69
|67
|72
|281
|$17,942
|T31
|Yan Liu
|-6
|72
|71
|69
|70
|282
|$14,674
|T31
|Mina Harigae
|-6
|72
|68
|71
|71
|282
|$14,674
|T31
|Alison Lee
|-6
|68
|70
|73
|71
|282
|$14,674
|T31
|Azahara Munoz
|-6
|70
|66
|75
|71
|282
|$14,674
|T31
|Peiyun Chien
|-6
|72
|68
|68
|74
|282
|$14,674
|T36
|Grace Kim
|-5
|73
|74
|69
|67
|283
|$11,933
|T36
|Celine Borge
|-5
|71
|73
|69
|70
|283
|$11,933
|T36
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-5
|72
|70
|70
|71
|283
|$11,933
|T36
|Anna Nordqvist
|-5
|73
|67
|72
|71
|283
|$11,933
|T36
|Lindy Duncan
|-5
|75
|69
|67
|72
|283
|$11,933
|T41
|Olivia Cowan
|-4
|74
|71
|72
|67
|284
|$9,367
|T41
|Hinako Shibuno
|-4
|75
|73
|68
|68
|284
|$9,367
|T41
|Maria Fassi
|-4
|78
|68
|70
|68
|284
|$9,367
|T41
|Ruoning Yin
|-4
|71
|70
|74
|69
|284
|$9,367
|T41
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-4
|74
|72
|67
|71
|284
|$9,367
|T41
|Nasa Hataoka
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|72
|284
|$9,367
|T41
|Danlin Cai
|-4
|68
|70
|71
|75
|284
|$9,367
|T48
|Gabriella Then
|-3
|71
|73
|73
|68
|285
|$7,853
|T48
|Jaravee Boonchant
|-3
|69
|74
|72
|70
|285
|$7,853
|T50
|Lauren Hartlage
|-2
|73
|70
|74
|69
|286
|$7,063
|T50
|Xiaowen Yin
|-2
|72
|73
|71
|70
|286
|$7,063
|T50
|Lydia Ko
|-2
|74
|69
|73
|70
|286
|$7,063
|T50
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|-2
|72
|70
|73
|71
|286
|$7,063
|T50
|Zixuan Wang (a)
|-2
|74
|69
|71
|72
|286
|$0
|T55
|Lucy Li
|-1
|74
|72
|70
|71
|287
|$6,325
|T55
|Weiwei Zhang
|-1
|70
|73
|71
|73
|287
|$6,325
|T55
|Kelly Tan
|-1
|71
|69
|72
|75
|287
|$6,325
|T58
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|1
|73
|72
|76
|68
|289
|$5,588
|T58
|Morgane Metraux
|1
|73
|78
|68
|70
|289
|$5,588
|T58
|Perrine Delacour
|1
|72
|71
|73
|73
|289
|$5,588
|T58
|Xizihan Wang (a)
|1
|70
|71
|75
|73
|289
|$0
|T58
|Dani Holmqvist
|1
|75
|69
|69
|76
|289
|$5,588
|63
|Minami Katsu
|2
|70
|76
|70
|74
|290
|$5,166
|T64
|Zixin Ni (a)
|3
|76
|70
|73
|72
|291
|$0
|T64
|Shuying Li
|3
|68
|75
|73
|75
|291
|$4,955
|T64
|Muni He
|3
|69
|71
|76
|75
|291
|$4,955
|T64
|Gina Kim
|3
|72
|70
|73
|76
|291
|$4,955
|T68
|Paula Reto
|4
|74
|71
|76
|71
|292
|$4,586
|T68
|Linnea Strom
|4
|72
|76
|72
|72
|292
|$4,586
|T68
|Andrea Lee
|4
|72
|74
|72
|74
|292
|$4,586
|T68
|Ruixin Liu
|4
|73
|72
|72
|75
|292
|$4,586
|T72
|Xiang Sui
|6
|72
|79
|72
|71
|294
|$4,270
|T72
|Yuli Shi
|6
|77
|73
|72
|72
|294
|$4,270
|T74
|Emma Talley
|7
|80
|71
|73
|71
|295
|$4,138
|T74
|Yuai Ji
|7
|75
|75
|71
|74
|295
|$4,138
|76
|Miranda Wang
|8
|71
|71
|74
|80
|296
|$4,058
|77
|Yanhong Pan
|10
|80
|78
|70
|70
|298
|$4,006
|78
|Yujie Liu (a)
|14
|76
|73
|78
|75
|302
|$0
|79
|Wenbo Liu
|16
|76
|74
|76
|78
|304
|$3,958
|80
|Amy Wu (a)
|17
|79
|77
|72
|77
|305
|$0
