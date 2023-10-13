As Lexi Thompson competes near the cut line in the second round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, she sits on the verge of history in competitive golf. Making the cut in a PGA Tour event is a big deal for a lot of her male counterparts, much less for a player who plays full-time on the LPGA Tour.

However, if Thompson makes the cut in Las Vegas, she wouldn't be the first woman to make a cut in PGA Tour history.

Has a woman ever made the cut in a PGA Tour event?

The first -- and so far, only -- woman to make a cut in a PGA Tour event is Babe Didrickson Zaharias. She made the 36-hole cut in the 1945 Los Angeles Open. However, back in those days, many tournaments also had a 54-hole cut, which she missed after a third-round 79. A week later, however, Didrickson Zaharias made the cut in the Phoenix Open and finished in 33rd place. A week after that in Tucson, she made the cut and finished 42nd in the 72-hole tournament.

However, since the formation of the modern PGA Tour in the 1960s, no woman has made the cut.

Annika Sorenstam and Suzy Whaley played in separate PGA Tour events in 2003 and missed the cut. Michelle Wie West played in eight PGA Tour events from 2004-2008 and missed the cut in each.

The last woman to play on the PGA Tour was Brittany Lincicome, who missed the cut at the 2018 Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.