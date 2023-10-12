Shriners Children’s Open history, results and past winners

The Shriners Children's Open is the PGA Tour's Las Vegas-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 1984, originally started out as the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic. The tournament became a pro-only event after Year 1.

Over the first 21 years years, the event was been played as a 90-hole event and was site to Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour win in 1996. The event moved to a 72-hole event in 2004.

Furyk won the event three times, the most of any player in event history. Kevin Na is the only other player to win it more than once.

Shriners Children's Open format

The Shriners Children's Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 144 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Shriners Children's Open host courses

Historically, this event was originally played in a multi-course rotation until 2005.

1983-1995, 1998-1999: Las Vegas Country Club

1983-1993, 1996-2000: Desert Inn Country Club

1983: Dunes Country Club

1983-1984: Showboat Country Club

1984: Tropicana Country Club

1986-1990: Spanish Trail Golf and Country Club

1991: Sunrise Golf Club

1994-1997: Las Vegas Hilton Country Club

2000-2004: Southern Highlands Golf Club

2004: Bear's Best Las Vegas

2001-2007: TPC Las Vegas

1992-present: TPC Summerlin

Shriners Children's Open past sponsors

The Shriners Children's Open has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1983: Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic

1984-1988: Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational

1989-1999, 2003: Las Vegas Invitational

2000-2002: Invensys Classic at Las Vegas

2004-2005: Michelin Championship at Las Vegas

2006-2007: Frys.com Open

2008-2012: Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

2013-2020: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

2021-present: Shriners Children's Open

Shriners Children's Open history & results