Shriners Children's Open history, results and past winners

10/12/2023
10/12/2023
The Shriners Children's Open is the PGA Tour's Las Vegas-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 1984, originally started out as the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic. The tournament became a pro-only event after Year 1.

Over the first 21 years years, the event was been played as a 90-hole event and was site to Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour win in 1996. The event moved to a 72-hole event in 2004.

Furyk won the event three times, the most of any player in event history. Kevin Na is the only other player to win it more than once.

Shriners Children's Open format

The Shriners Children's Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 144 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Shriners Children's Open host courses

Historically, this event was originally played in a multi-course rotation until 2005.

  • 1983-1995, 1998-1999: Las Vegas Country Club
  • 1983-1993, 1996-2000: Desert Inn Country Club
  • 1983: Dunes Country Club
  • 1983-1984: Showboat Country Club
  • 1984: Tropicana Country Club
  • 1986-1990: Spanish Trail Golf and Country Club
  • 1991: Sunrise Golf Club
  • 1994-1997: Las Vegas Hilton Country Club
  • 2000-2004: Southern Highlands Golf Club
  • 2004: Bear's Best Las Vegas
  • 2001-2007: TPC Las Vegas
  • 1992-present: TPC Summerlin

Shriners Children's Open past sponsors

The Shriners Children's Open has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1983: Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic
  • 1984-1988: Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational
  • 1989-1999, 2003: Las Vegas Invitational
  • 2000-2002: Invensys Classic at Las Vegas
  • 2004-2005: Michelin Championship at Las Vegas
  • 2006-2007: Frys.com Open
  • 2008-2012: Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
  • 2013-2020: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
  • 2021-present: Shriners Children's Open

Shriners Children's Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Tom Kim 260 −24 3 $8,000,000
2021 Im Sung-jae 260 −24 4 $7,000,000
2020 Martin Laird (2) 261 −23 PO $7,000,000
2019 Kevin Na (2) 261 −23 PO $6,600,000
2018 Bryson DeChambeau 263 −21 1 $7,000,000
2017 Patrick Cantlay 275 −9 PO $6,800,000
2016 Rod Pampling 264 −20 2 $6,600,000
2015 Smylie Kaufman 268 −16 1 $6,400,000
2014 Ben Martin 264 −20 2 $6,200,000
2013 Webb Simpson 260 −24 6 $6,000,000
2012 Ryan Moore 260 −24 1 $4,500,000
2011 Kevin Na 261 −23 2 $4,400,000
2010 Jonathan Byrd 263 −21 PO $4,300,000
2009 Martin Laird 265 −19 PO $4,200,000
2008 Marc Turnesa 263 −25 1 $4,100,000
2007 George McNeill 264 −24 4 $4,000,000
2006 Troy Matteson 265 −23 1 $4,000,000
2005 Wes Short Jr. 266 −21 PO $4,000,000
2004 Andre Stolz 266 −21 1 $4,000,000
2003 Stuart Appleby 328 −31 PO $4,000,000
2002 Phil Tataurangi 330 −29 1 $5,000,000
2001 Bob Estes 329 −30 1 $4,500,000
2000 Billy Andrade 332 −28 1 $4,250,000
1999 Jim Furyk (3) 331 −29 1 $2,500,000
1998 Jim Furyk (2) 335 −25 1 $2,000,000
1997 Bill Glasson 340 −20 1 $1,800,000
1996 Tiger Woods 332 −27 PO $1,650,000
1995 Jim Furyk 331 −28 1 $1,500,000
1994 Bruce Lietzke 332 −28 1 $1,500,000
1993 Davis Love III 331 −29 8 $1,400,000
1992 John Cook 334 −26 2 $1,300,000
1991 Andrew Magee 329 −31 PO $1,500,000
1990 Bob Tway 334 −26 PO $1,300,000
1989 Scott Hoch 336 −24 PO $1,250,000
1988 Gary Koch 274[a] −14 1 $1,388,889
1987 Paul Azinger 271[a] −17 1 $1,250,000
1986 Greg Norman 333 −27 7 $1,150,000
1985 Curtis Strange 338 −17 1 $950,000
1984 Denis Watson 341 −15 1 $900,000
1983 Fuzzy Zoeller 340 −18 4 $750,000

