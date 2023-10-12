Shriners Children’s Open history, results and past winners

The Shriners Children's Open is the PGA Tour's Las Vegas-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.
The event, which was first played in 1984, originally started out as the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic. The tournament became a pro-only event after Year 1.
Over the first 21 years years, the event was been played as a 90-hole event and was site to Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour win in 1996. The event moved to a 72-hole event in 2004.
Furyk won the event three times, the most of any player in event history. Kevin Na is the only other player to win it more than once.
Shriners Children's Open format
The Shriners Children's Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 144 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Shriners Children's Open host courses
Historically, this event was originally played in a multi-course rotation until 2005.
- 1983-1995, 1998-1999: Las Vegas Country Club
- 1983-1993, 1996-2000: Desert Inn Country Club
- 1983: Dunes Country Club
- 1983-1984: Showboat Country Club
- 1984: Tropicana Country Club
- 1986-1990: Spanish Trail Golf and Country Club
- 1991: Sunrise Golf Club
- 1994-1997: Las Vegas Hilton Country Club
- 2000-2004: Southern Highlands Golf Club
- 2004: Bear's Best Las Vegas
- 2001-2007: TPC Las Vegas
- 1992-present: TPC Summerlin
Shriners Children's Open past sponsors
The Shriners Children's Open has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1983: Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic
- 1984-1988: Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational
- 1989-1999, 2003: Las Vegas Invitational
- 2000-2002: Invensys Classic at Las Vegas
- 2004-2005: Michelin Championship at Las Vegas
- 2006-2007: Frys.com Open
- 2008-2012: Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
- 2013-2020: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
- 2021-present: Shriners Children's Open
Shriners Children's Open history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2022
|Tom Kim
|260
|−24
|3
|$8,000,000
|2021
|Im Sung-jae
|260
|−24
|4
|$7,000,000
|2020
|Martin Laird (2)
|261
|−23
|PO
|$7,000,000
|2019
|Kevin Na (2)
|261
|−23
|PO
|$6,600,000
|2018
|Bryson DeChambeau
|263
|−21
|1
|$7,000,000
|2017
|Patrick Cantlay
|275
|−9
|PO
|$6,800,000
|2016
|Rod Pampling
|264
|−20
|2
|$6,600,000
|2015
|Smylie Kaufman
|268
|−16
|1
|$6,400,000
|2014
|Ben Martin
|264
|−20
|2
|$6,200,000
|2013
|Webb Simpson
|260
|−24
|6
|$6,000,000
|2012
|Ryan Moore
|260
|−24
|1
|$4,500,000
|2011
|Kevin Na
|261
|−23
|2
|$4,400,000
|2010
|Jonathan Byrd
|263
|−21
|PO
|$4,300,000
|2009
|Martin Laird
|265
|−19
|PO
|$4,200,000
|2008
|Marc Turnesa
|263
|−25
|1
|$4,100,000
|2007
|George McNeill
|264
|−24
|4
|$4,000,000
|2006
|Troy Matteson
|265
|−23
|1
|$4,000,000
|2005
|Wes Short Jr.
|266
|−21
|PO
|$4,000,000
|2004
|Andre Stolz
|266
|−21
|1
|$4,000,000
|2003
|Stuart Appleby
|328
|−31
|PO
|$4,000,000
|2002
|Phil Tataurangi
|330
|−29
|1
|$5,000,000
|2001
|Bob Estes
|329
|−30
|1
|$4,500,000
|2000
|Billy Andrade
|332
|−28
|1
|$4,250,000
|1999
|Jim Furyk (3)
|331
|−29
|1
|$2,500,000
|1998
|Jim Furyk (2)
|335
|−25
|1
|$2,000,000
|1997
|Bill Glasson
|340
|−20
|1
|$1,800,000
|1996
|Tiger Woods
|332
|−27
|PO
|$1,650,000
|1995
|Jim Furyk
|331
|−28
|1
|$1,500,000
|1994
|Bruce Lietzke
|332
|−28
|1
|$1,500,000
|1993
|Davis Love III
|331
|−29
|8
|$1,400,000
|1992
|John Cook
|334
|−26
|2
|$1,300,000
|1991
|Andrew Magee
|329
|−31
|PO
|$1,500,000
|1990
|Bob Tway
|334
|−26
|PO
|$1,300,000
|1989
|Scott Hoch
|336
|−24
|PO
|$1,250,000
|1988
|Gary Koch
|274[a]
|−14
|1
|$1,388,889
|1987
|Paul Azinger
|271[a]
|−17
|1
|$1,250,000
|1986
|Greg Norman
|333
|−27
|7
|$1,150,000
|1985
|Curtis Strange
|338
|−17
|1
|$950,000
|1984
|Denis Watson
|341
|−15
|1
|$900,000
|1983
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|340
|−18
|4
|$750,000