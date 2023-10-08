2023 Sanderson Farms Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payout is from the $8.2 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Sanderson Farms Championship prize pool is at $1,476,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $893,800 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Sanderson Farms Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $15,498.

The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headed by Ben Griffin, Scott Stallings, Carl Yuan and more. With a bunch of golfers closely packed, anything can happen.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from the correct 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 28.9 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

