Sanderson Farms Championship history, results and past winners

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the PGA Tour's Jackson, Mississippi-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule.

The event, which was first played in 1968 as an opposite-field event, originally started out as the Magnolia Classic played opposite Colonial National Invitation tournament. Ultimately, the event was played for nearly 35 years opposite the Masters Tournament.

However, starting in 2019, the tournament went away from being an opposite-field event and stands on its own.

Three players have won the event twice: Fred Funk, Brian Henninger and Dwight Nevil, who went back-to-back in 1973 and 1974.

Sanderson Farms Championship format

The Sanderson Farms Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 144 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Sanderson Farms Championship host courses

1968-present: The Country Club of Jackson

Sanderson Farms Championship past sponsors

Sanderson Farms Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1968-1985: Magnolia Classic

1986-1998: Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic

1999-2006: Southern Farm Bureau Classic

2007-2011: Viking Classic

2012: True South Classic

2013-present: Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship history & results