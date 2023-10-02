2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
A photo of golfer Sei Young Kim
The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hae Ran Ryu, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

Ryu won the 54-hole tournament by three shots on 19-under 194, beating Sweden's Linna Strom for the title.

Long-hitting Bianca Paddanganan finished in a share of third place, along with Sei Young Kim, Jenny Shin and Yuna Nishimura.

Ryu won and the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship recap notes

Ryu picks up the win in the 25th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Ryu earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 71 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week The Ascendant LPGA in Texas.

2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Hae Ran Ryu -19 64 64 66 194 $345,000
2 Linnea Strom -16 66 67 64 197 $214,011
T3 Bianca Pagdanganan -15 69 65 64 198 $112,775
T3 Sei Young Kim -15 69 63 66 198 $112,775
T3 Jenny Shin -15 65 66 67 198 $112,775
T3 Yuna Nishimura -15 66 64 68 198 $112,775
7 Hannah Green -14 65 65 69 199 $66,201
T8 Yealimi Noh -13 68 66 66 200 $55,070
T8 Lexi Thompson -13 65 69 66 200 $55,070
T10 Elizabeth Szokol -12 67 70 64 201 $37,933
T10 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -12 68 68 65 201 $37,933
T10 Muni He -12 73 62 66 201 $37,933
T10 Pornanong Phatlum -12 68 67 66 201 $37,933
T10 Sarah Schmelzel -12 66 69 66 201 $37,933
T10 Dottie Ardina -12 68 66 67 201 $37,933
T10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -12 68 66 67 201 $37,933
T10 Xiaowen Yin -12 68 65 68 201 $37,933
T18 Grace Kim -11 69 68 65 202 $26,996
T18 Jeongeun Lee5 -11 67 69 66 202 $26,996
T18 Hyo Joon Jang -11 69 66 67 202 $26,996
T18 Eun-Hee Ji -11 67 66 69 202 $26,996
T18 Cheyenne Knight -11 67 66 69 202 $26,996
T23 Jeongeun Lee6 -10 68 71 64 203 $22,819
T23 Mel Reid -10 69 68 66 203 $22,819
T23 Jaravee Boonchant -10 69 68 66 203 $22,819
T23 Yuka Saso -10 65 70 68 203 $22,819
T27 Bailey Tardy -9 68 69 67 204 $18,445
T27 Nicole Broch Estrup -9 65 72 67 204 $18,445
T27 In Gee Chun -9 70 66 68 204 $18,445
T27 Jennifer Song -9 69 67 68 204 $18,445
T27 Pajaree Anannarukarn -9 68 68 68 204 $18,445
T27 Georgia Hall -9 68 68 68 204 $18,445
T27 A Lim Kim -9 69 66 69 204 $18,445
T34 Marina Alex -8 72 66 67 205 $13,577
T34 Alison Lee -8 70 68 67 205 $13,577
T34 Lauren Stephenson -8 70 67 68 205 $13,577
T34 Karis Davidson -8 68 69 68 205 $13,577
T34 Minami Katsu -8 67 69 69 205 $13,577
T34 Pernilla Lindberg -8 66 69 70 205 $13,577
T34 Aline Krauter -8 68 66 71 205 $13,577
T34 Olivia Cowan -8 65 68 72 205 $13,577
T42 Amanda Doherty -7 72 67 67 206 $10,194
T42 Lucy Li -7 70 69 67 206 $10,194
T42 Wei-Ling Hsu -7 71 67 68 206 $10,194
T42 Celine Herbin -7 68 68 70 206 $10,194
T42 Maria Fassi -7 68 67 71 206 $10,194
T42 Sofia Garcia -7 66 68 72 206 $10,194
T48 Allison Emrey -6 72 67 68 207 $7,291
T48 Gaby Lopez -6 71 68 68 207 $7,291
T48 Chanettee Wannasaen -6 70 69 68 207 $7,291
T48 Jasmine Suwannapura -6 68 71 68 207 $7,291
T48 Atthaya Thitikul -6 68 71 68 207 $7,291
T48 Perrine Delacour -6 68 70 69 207 $7,291
T48 Brittany Lincicome -6 68 70 69 207 $7,291
T48 Yu-Sang Hou -6 67 71 69 207 $7,291
T48 Bronte Law -6 66 72 69 207 $7,291
T48 Hyo Joo Kim -6 70 67 70 207 $7,291
T48 Lydia Ko -6 65 72 70 207 $7,291
T48 Gerina Mendoza -6 68 68 71 207 $7,291
T48 Christina Kim -6 65 71 71 207 $7,291
61 Lindy Duncan -5 70 69 69 208 $5,742
T62 Lilly Thomas (a) -4 71 68 70 209 $0
T62 Samantha Wagner -4 70 69 70 209 $5,331
T62 Leona Maguire -4 70 69 70 209 $5,331
T62 Yan Liu -4 68 71 70 209 $5,331
T62 Brooke Matthews -4 68 71 70 209 $5,331
T62 Su Oh -4 69 69 71 209 $5,331
T62 Pauline Roussin -4 69 66 74 209 $5,331
T69 Narin An -3 72 67 71 210 $4,862
T69 Stephanie Kyriacou -3 71 68 71 210 $4,862
71 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2 67 72 72 211 $4,687

