2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hae Ran Ryu, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

Ryu won the 54-hole tournament by three shots on 19-under 194, beating Sweden's Linna Strom for the title.

Long-hitting Bianca Paddanganan finished in a share of third place, along with Sei Young Kim, Jenny Shin and Yuna Nishimura.

Ryu won and the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship recap notes

Ryu picks up the win in the 25th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Ryu earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 71 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week The Ascendant LPGA in Texas.

2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details