2023 Ryder Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2023 Ryder Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy.

The Ryder Cup field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and more.

This is set to be a 24-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the 44th playing of the PGA of America and DP World Tour-owned team event pitting 12 American players headed by captain Zach Johnson against 12 International players headed by captain Luke Donald.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals, although that is highly unlikely.

The tournament will not offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, as this is a team event.

The field will be playing for no purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Ryder Cup field

United States team

European team

Top 50 players in 2023 Ryder Cup field