2023 Pure Insurance Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Champions Tour

09/24/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Ernie Els
The 2023 Pure Insurance Championship prize money payout is from the $2.3 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete two rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Pure Insurance Championship prize pool is at $345,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $202,400. The Pure Insurance Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,150 for 78th place.

The Pure Insurance Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Y.E. Yang and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 50 players and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event's opening two rounds, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Pure Insurance Championship from the correct 2023 Pure Insurance Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player in the field who made the cut can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 345,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 Pure Insurance Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $345,000
2 $202,400
3 $165,600
4 $138,000
5 $110,400
6 $92,000
7 $82,800
8 $73,600
9 $64,400
10 $59,800
11 $55,200
12 $50,600
13 $46,000
14 $43,700
15 $41,400
16 $39,100
17 $36,800
18 $34,500
19 $32,430
20 $30,360
21 $28,520
22 $26,680
23 $25,300
24 $24,150
25 $23,000
26 $21,850
27 $20,930
28 $20,010
29 $19,090
30 $18,170
31 $17,250
32 $16,560
33 $15,870
34 $15,180
35 $14,490
36 $13,800
37 $13,110
38 $12,650
39 $12,190
40 $11,730
41 $11,270
42 $10,810
43 $10,350
44 $9,890
45 $9,430
46 $8,970
47 $8,510
48 $8,050
49 $7,590
50 $7,130
51 $6,670
52 $6,210
53 $5,750
54 $5,520
55 $5,290
56 $5,060
57 $4,830
58 $4,600
59 $4,370
60 $4,140
61 $3,910
62 $3,680
63 $3,450
64 $3,220
65 $2,990
66 $2,760
67 $2,530
68 $2,300
69 $2,162
70 $2,024
71 $1,886
72 $1,748
73 $1,610
74 $1,518
75 $1,426
76 $1,334
77 $1,242
78 $1,150

