2023 LIV Golf Chicago final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Chicago final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChambeau, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

DeChambeau pulled out the win with a sizzling final round of 63 that allowed him to pick up the win on 13-under 200. DeChambeau's second win in LIV was by one over Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.

Sebastian Munoz notched a fourth-place finish in the 54-hole event.

DeChambeau won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Chicago recap notes

DeChambeau earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the 12th completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Crushers team finished first by three shots, with the four team members (DeChambeau, Lahiri, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Fireballs earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the 4 Aces finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next month in Saudi Arabia.

2023 LIV Golf Chicago final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

