2023 LIV Golf Chicago final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/24/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Bryson DeChambeau
The 2023 LIV Golf Chicago final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChambeau, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

DeChambeau pulled out the win with a sizzling final round of 63 that allowed him to pick up the win on 13-under 200. DeChambeau's second win in LIV was by one over Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.

Sebastian Munoz notched a fourth-place finish in the 54-hole event.

DeChambeau won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Chicago recap notes

DeChambeau earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the 12th completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Crushers team finished first by three shots, with the four team members (DeChambeau, Lahiri, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Fireballs earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the 4 Aces finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next month in Saudi Arabia.

2023 LIV Golf Chicago final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Bryson DeChambeau -13 68 69 63 200 $4,000,000
T2 Marc Leishman -12 67 68 66 201 $1,812,500
T2 Anirban Lahiri -12 66 66 69 201 $1,812,500
4 Sebastián Muñoz -11 66 63 73 202 $1,050,000
T5 Peter Uihlein -10 68 69 66 203 $768,750
T5 Henrik Stenson -10 69 67 67 203 $768,750
T5 Talor Gooch -10 68 67 68 203 $768,750
T5 Abraham Ancer -10 68 66 69 203 $768,750
T9 Richard Bland -9 71 66 67 204 $570,000
T9 Dustin Johnson -9 68 66 70 204 $570,000
T11 Brendan Steele -8 69 68 68 205 $450,000
T11 Carlos Ortiz -8 67 68 70 205 $450,000
T11 Thomas Pieters -8 67 67 71 205 $450,000
T14 Sergio Garcia -7 66 73 67 206 $248,000
T14 Sam Horsfield -7 69 69 68 206 $248,000
T14 Eugenio Chacarra -7 68 69 69 206 $248,000
T14 Scott Vincent -7 67 69 70 206 $248,000
T18 Charles Howell III -6 67 73 67 207 $194,667
T18 Joaquin Niemann -6 67 72 68 207 $194,667
T18 Charl Schwartzel -6 67 71 69 207 $194,667
T18 Patrick Reed -6 67 70 70 207 $194,667
T18 Dean Burmester -6 67 69 71 207 $194,667
T18 Louis Oosthuizen -6 66 70 71 207 $194,667
T24 Bubba Watson -5 69 71 68 208 $165,000
T24 Jason Kokrak -5 67 71 70 208 $165,000
T24 Brooks Koepka -5 68 69 71 208 $165,000
T24 Ian Poulter -5 69 67 72 208 $165,000
28 Matt Jones -4 70 70 69 209 $160,000
T29 Harold Varner III -3 70 71 69 210 $156,000
T29 Pat Perez -3 70 70 70 210 $156,000
T29 Branden Grace -3 69 71 70 210 $156,000
T32 Paul Casey -2 71 72 68 211 $148,000
T32 Kevin Na -2 70 70 71 211 $148,000
T32 Mito Pereira -2 70 70 71 211 $148,000
T32 Graeme McDowell -2 70 69 72 211 $148,000
T32 David Puig -2 70 68 73 211 $148,000
T37 Bernd Wiesberger E 71 72 70 213 $139,000
T37 Jediah Morgan E 66 75 72 213 $139,000
T37 Cameron Smith E 69 71 73 213 $139,000
T37 Cameron Tringale E 68 72 73 213 $139,000
T41 James Piot 1 74 69 71 214 $132,000
T41 Martin Kaymer 1 72 69 73 214 $132,000
T41 Lee Westwood 1 69 69 76 214 $132,000
44 Matthew Wolff 2 68 75 72 215 $128,000
45 Phil Mickelson 5 75 68 75 218 $126,000
46 Sihwan Kim 6 74 73 72 219 $124,000
47 Chase Koepka 7 74 72 74 220 $122,000
48 Danny Lee 8 73 78 70 221 $120,000

