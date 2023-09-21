The 2023 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship purse is set for $1,500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship field is headed by the likes of Ben Kohles, Chris Gotterup, Sam Saunders and more.

The event is played this year at Ohio State University's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday and offers 600 Korn Ferry Tour points to the winner.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 25th event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The top 30 players at the end of the 2023 season earned a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship will also earn approximately 15.1 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2023 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout