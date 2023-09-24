2023 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured Korn Ferry Tour

2023 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/24/2023
Golf News Net
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Norman Xiong, who earned his second-career circuit win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Ohio State University's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

Xiong picked up the Korn Ferry Tour Finals win with a four-shot win on 10-under 274, closing with 4-under 67 on Sunday to earn the win over Curtis Luck, Joe Highsmith and Chris Petefish.

In fifth, Jake Knapp earned enough Korn Ferry Tour points to guarantee he will have a 2024 PGA Tour card.

Xiong won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Xiong earned 14.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 3-over 145 or better, with 73 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Indiana.

2023 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Norman Xiong -10 69 67 71 67 274 $270,000
T2 Curtis Luck -6 72 70 70 66 278 $97,500
T2 Joe Highsmith -6 72 67 70 69 278 $97,500
T2 Chris Petefish -6 67 70 71 70 278 $97,500
5 Jake Knapp -5 67 73 71 68 279 $57,000
6 Max Greyserman -4 68 69 75 68 280 $51,750
T7 Joey Garber -3 68 75 70 68 281 $42,938
T7 Trace Crowe -3 71 68 74 68 281 $42,938
T7 Josh Teater -3 69 71 71 70 281 $42,938
T7 Chandler Phillips -3 66 72 69 74 281 $42,938
T11 Quade Cummins -2 73 70 70 69 282 $29,175
T11 A.J. Crouch -2 70 70 73 69 282 $29,175
T11 Frankie Capan III -2 66 74 72 70 282 $29,175
T11 Steven Fisk -2 73 70 68 71 282 $29,175
T11 Cristobal Del Solar -2 69 72 70 71 282 $29,175
T11 Davis Chatfield -2 68 75 67 72 282 $29,175
T11 Kris Ventura -2 69 70 71 72 282 $29,175
T18 Roger Sloan -1 68 73 72 70 283 $21,000
T18 Mason Andersen -1 68 71 71 73 283 $21,000
T18 Jacob Bridgeman -1 65 69 74 75 283 $21,000
T21 Patrick Fishburn E 71 74 70 69 284 $17,025
T21 Mitchell Meissner E 72 70 70 72 284 $17,025
T21 Joe Weiler E 68 71 73 72 284 $17,025
T24 Kaito Onishi 1 75 68 75 67 285 $11,847
T24 Mac Meissner 1 72 70 75 68 285 $11,847
T24 Chase Seiffert 1 69 75 72 69 285 $11,847
T24 Brandon Crick 1 75 70 69 71 285 $11,847
T24 Wilson Furr 1 75 69 70 71 285 $11,847
T24 Jackson Suber 1 72 72 70 71 285 $11,847
T24 Matt McCarty 1 71 71 71 72 285 $11,847
T24 Patrick Welch 1 72 70 71 72 285 $11,847
T24 William Mouw 1 71 69 73 72 285 $11,847
T33 T.J. Vogel 2 74 71 71 70 286 $9,225
T33 Dan McCarthy 2 71 72 73 70 286 $9,225
T33 Alistair Docherty 2 73 71 71 71 286 $9,225
T33 Jacob Solomon 2 67 74 70 75 286 $9,225
T37 Rafael Campos 3 74 71 72 70 287 $7,965
T37 Camilo Villegas 3 69 75 73 70 287 $7,965
T37 Chris Gotterup 3 74 70 73 70 287 $7,965
T37 Pierceson Coody 3 68 71 78 70 287 $7,965
T37 Nicholas Lindheim 3 73 71 71 72 287 $7,965
T42 Ben Silverman 4 73 71 76 68 288 $7,007
T42 Cooper Musselman 4 68 72 79 69 288 $7,007
T42 Ben Kohles 4 72 71 74 71 288 $7,007
T42 Trent Phillips 4 71 70 74 73 288 $7,007
T42 David Skinns 4 75 67 72 74 288 $7,007
T42 Brandon Harkins 4 69 72 73 74 288 $7,007
T42 Thomas Rosenmueller 4 70 71 70 77 288 $7,007
T49 John Augenstein 5 73 71 77 68 289 $6,465
T49 Martin Flores 5 70 73 78 68 289 $6,465
T49 Zach Bauchou 5 77 68 73 71 289 $6,465
T49 Mark Anderson 5 71 72 75 71 289 $6,465
T49 Pontus Nyholm 5 69 69 79 72 289 $6,465
T54 John VanDerLaan 6 71 74 73 72 290 $6,240
T54 Colin Featherstone 6 71 74 72 73 290 $6,240
T54 Alex Chiarella 6 72 73 72 73 290 $6,240
T54 Brandon McIver 6 70 71 76 73 290 $6,240
T54 David Kocher 6 75 70 71 74 290 $6,240
T54 Jamie Lovemark 6 72 73 70 75 290 $6,240
T54 Daniel Summerhays 6 73 68 74 75 290 $6,240
T61 Carter Jenkins 7 71 71 76 73 291 $6,060
T61 Taylor Dickson 7 69 70 79 73 291 $6,060
T61 Patrick Cover 7 76 69 72 74 291 $6,060
T61 Logan McAllister 7 72 72 73 74 291 $6,060
T61 Daniel Miernicki 7 69 76 70 76 291 $6,060
T66 Ryan Burnett 8 72 73 77 70 292 $5,925
T66 Jared Wolfe 8 71 74 74 73 292 $5,925
T66 Parker Coody 8 72 69 78 73 292 $5,925
T66 Rico Hoey 8 68 72 77 75 292 $5,925
70 Scott Gutschewski 9 73 72 74 74 293 $5,850
71 Ricky Castillo 10 71 71 75 77 294 $5,820
72 Jay Card III 12 69 73 76 78 296 $5,790
73 Chris Naegel 13 71 74 79 73 297 $5,760

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.