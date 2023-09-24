2023 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Norman Xiong, who earned his second-career circuit win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Ohio State University's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

Xiong picked up the Korn Ferry Tour Finals win with a four-shot win on 10-under 274, closing with 4-under 67 on Sunday to earn the win over Curtis Luck, Joe Highsmith and Chris Petefish.

In fifth, Jake Knapp earned enough Korn Ferry Tour points to guarantee he will have a 2024 PGA Tour card.

Xiong won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Xiong earned 14.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 3-over 145 or better, with 73 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Indiana.

2023 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details