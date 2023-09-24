2023 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Norman Xiong, who earned his second-career circuit win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Ohio State University's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Xiong picked up the Korn Ferry Tour Finals win with a four-shot win on 10-under 274, closing with 4-under 67 on Sunday to earn the win over Curtis Luck, Joe Highsmith and Chris Petefish.
In fifth, Jake Knapp earned enough Korn Ferry Tour points to guarantee he will have a 2024 PGA Tour card.
Xiong won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
Xiong earned 14.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 3-over 145 or better, with 73 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Indiana.
2023 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Norman Xiong
|-10
|69
|67
|71
|67
|274
|$270,000
|T2
|Curtis Luck
|-6
|72
|70
|70
|66
|278
|$97,500
|T2
|Joe Highsmith
|-6
|72
|67
|70
|69
|278
|$97,500
|T2
|Chris Petefish
|-6
|67
|70
|71
|70
|278
|$97,500
|5
|Jake Knapp
|-5
|67
|73
|71
|68
|279
|$57,000
|6
|Max Greyserman
|-4
|68
|69
|75
|68
|280
|$51,750
|T7
|Joey Garber
|-3
|68
|75
|70
|68
|281
|$42,938
|T7
|Trace Crowe
|-3
|71
|68
|74
|68
|281
|$42,938
|T7
|Josh Teater
|-3
|69
|71
|71
|70
|281
|$42,938
|T7
|Chandler Phillips
|-3
|66
|72
|69
|74
|281
|$42,938
|T11
|Quade Cummins
|-2
|73
|70
|70
|69
|282
|$29,175
|T11
|A.J. Crouch
|-2
|70
|70
|73
|69
|282
|$29,175
|T11
|Frankie Capan III
|-2
|66
|74
|72
|70
|282
|$29,175
|T11
|Steven Fisk
|-2
|73
|70
|68
|71
|282
|$29,175
|T11
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|71
|282
|$29,175
|T11
|Davis Chatfield
|-2
|68
|75
|67
|72
|282
|$29,175
|T11
|Kris Ventura
|-2
|69
|70
|71
|72
|282
|$29,175
|T18
|Roger Sloan
|-1
|68
|73
|72
|70
|283
|$21,000
|T18
|Mason Andersen
|-1
|68
|71
|71
|73
|283
|$21,000
|T18
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-1
|65
|69
|74
|75
|283
|$21,000
|T21
|Patrick Fishburn
|E
|71
|74
|70
|69
|284
|$17,025
|T21
|Mitchell Meissner
|E
|72
|70
|70
|72
|284
|$17,025
|T21
|Joe Weiler
|E
|68
|71
|73
|72
|284
|$17,025
|T24
|Kaito Onishi
|1
|75
|68
|75
|67
|285
|$11,847
|T24
|Mac Meissner
|1
|72
|70
|75
|68
|285
|$11,847
|T24
|Chase Seiffert
|1
|69
|75
|72
|69
|285
|$11,847
|T24
|Brandon Crick
|1
|75
|70
|69
|71
|285
|$11,847
|T24
|Wilson Furr
|1
|75
|69
|70
|71
|285
|$11,847
|T24
|Jackson Suber
|1
|72
|72
|70
|71
|285
|$11,847
|T24
|Matt McCarty
|1
|71
|71
|71
|72
|285
|$11,847
|T24
|Patrick Welch
|1
|72
|70
|71
|72
|285
|$11,847
|T24
|William Mouw
|1
|71
|69
|73
|72
|285
|$11,847
|T33
|T.J. Vogel
|2
|74
|71
|71
|70
|286
|$9,225
|T33
|Dan McCarthy
|2
|71
|72
|73
|70
|286
|$9,225
|T33
|Alistair Docherty
|2
|73
|71
|71
|71
|286
|$9,225
|T33
|Jacob Solomon
|2
|67
|74
|70
|75
|286
|$9,225
|T37
|Rafael Campos
|3
|74
|71
|72
|70
|287
|$7,965
|T37
|Camilo Villegas
|3
|69
|75
|73
|70
|287
|$7,965
|T37
|Chris Gotterup
|3
|74
|70
|73
|70
|287
|$7,965
|T37
|Pierceson Coody
|3
|68
|71
|78
|70
|287
|$7,965
|T37
|Nicholas Lindheim
|3
|73
|71
|71
|72
|287
|$7,965
|T42
|Ben Silverman
|4
|73
|71
|76
|68
|288
|$7,007
|T42
|Cooper Musselman
|4
|68
|72
|79
|69
|288
|$7,007
|T42
|Ben Kohles
|4
|72
|71
|74
|71
|288
|$7,007
|T42
|Trent Phillips
|4
|71
|70
|74
|73
|288
|$7,007
|T42
|David Skinns
|4
|75
|67
|72
|74
|288
|$7,007
|T42
|Brandon Harkins
|4
|69
|72
|73
|74
|288
|$7,007
|T42
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|4
|70
|71
|70
|77
|288
|$7,007
|T49
|John Augenstein
|5
|73
|71
|77
|68
|289
|$6,465
|T49
|Martin Flores
|5
|70
|73
|78
|68
|289
|$6,465
|T49
|Zach Bauchou
|5
|77
|68
|73
|71
|289
|$6,465
|T49
|Mark Anderson
|5
|71
|72
|75
|71
|289
|$6,465
|T49
|Pontus Nyholm
|5
|69
|69
|79
|72
|289
|$6,465
|T54
|John VanDerLaan
|6
|71
|74
|73
|72
|290
|$6,240
|T54
|Colin Featherstone
|6
|71
|74
|72
|73
|290
|$6,240
|T54
|Alex Chiarella
|6
|72
|73
|72
|73
|290
|$6,240
|T54
|Brandon McIver
|6
|70
|71
|76
|73
|290
|$6,240
|T54
|David Kocher
|6
|75
|70
|71
|74
|290
|$6,240
|T54
|Jamie Lovemark
|6
|72
|73
|70
|75
|290
|$6,240
|T54
|Daniel Summerhays
|6
|73
|68
|74
|75
|290
|$6,240
|T61
|Carter Jenkins
|7
|71
|71
|76
|73
|291
|$6,060
|T61
|Taylor Dickson
|7
|69
|70
|79
|73
|291
|$6,060
|T61
|Patrick Cover
|7
|76
|69
|72
|74
|291
|$6,060
|T61
|Logan McAllister
|7
|72
|72
|73
|74
|291
|$6,060
|T61
|Daniel Miernicki
|7
|69
|76
|70
|76
|291
|$6,060
|T66
|Ryan Burnett
|8
|72
|73
|77
|70
|292
|$5,925
|T66
|Jared Wolfe
|8
|71
|74
|74
|73
|292
|$5,925
|T66
|Parker Coody
|8
|72
|69
|78
|73
|292
|$5,925
|T66
|Rico Hoey
|8
|68
|72
|77
|75
|292
|$5,925
|70
|Scott Gutschewski
|9
|73
|72
|74
|74
|293
|$5,850
|71
|Ricky Castillo
|10
|71
|71
|75
|77
|294
|$5,820
|72
|Jay Card III
|12
|69
|73
|76
|78
|296
|$5,790
|73
|Chris Naegel
|13
|71
|74
|79
|73
|297
|$5,760