2023 Simmons Bank Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Grayson Murray, who earned his second win of the year with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Grove in College Grove, Tenn.

Murray picked up the Korn Ferry Tour Finals win with a three-shot win on 17-under 271, closing with 6-under 66 on Sunday to earn the win over Jamie Lovemark, Mason Andersen and Carter Jenkins.

In a tie for fifth, Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles, Trace Crowe, Jack Maguire, Pontus Nyholm and Chris Naegel finished four shots out of the lead.

Murray won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Murray earned 15.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 69 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Ohio.

2023 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details