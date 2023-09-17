2023 Simmons Bank Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Simmons Bank Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/17/2023
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
The 2023 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Grayson Murray, who earned his second win of the year with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Grove in College Grove, Tenn.

Murray picked up the Korn Ferry Tour Finals win with a three-shot win on 17-under 271, closing with 6-under 66 on Sunday to earn the win over Jamie Lovemark, Mason Andersen and Carter Jenkins.

In a tie for fifth, Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles, Trace Crowe, Jack Maguire, Pontus Nyholm and Chris Naegel finished four shots out of the lead.

Murray won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Murray earned 15.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 69 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Ohio.

2023 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Grayson Murray -17 68 67 70 66 271 $270,000
T2 Mason Andersen -14 71 65 72 66 274 $97,500
T2 Carter Jenkins -14 73 66 65 70 274 $97,500
T2 Jamie Lovemark -14 68 69 67 70 274 $97,500
T5 Ben Kohles -13 72 69 66 68 275 $46,750
T5 Jack Maguire -13 70 70 67 68 275 $46,750
T5 Trace Crowe -13 70 69 68 68 275 $46,750
T5 Chris Gotterup -13 69 69 69 68 275 $46,750
T5 Chris Naegel -13 70 69 66 70 275 $46,750
T5 Pontus Nyholm -13 69 65 70 71 275 $46,750
11 Norman Xiong -12 72 66 73 65 276 $35,475
T12 Joey Garber -11 71 69 68 69 277 $29,812
T12 Scott Stevens -11 66 69 73 69 277 $29,812
T12 Spencer Ralston -11 69 68 69 71 277 $29,812
T12 T.J. Vogel -11 69 67 68 73 277 $29,812
T16 Cooper Musselman -10 72 69 72 65 278 $21,787
T16 Isaiah Salinda -10 71 70 68 69 278 $21,787
T16 Paul Peterson -10 69 70 70 69 278 $21,787
T16 Alan Wagner -10 68 71 69 70 278 $21,787
T16 Jacob Bridgeman -10 72 67 69 70 278 $21,787
T16 Noah Goodwin -10 68 70 70 70 278 $21,787
T22 Zach Bauchou -9 69 68 73 69 279 $15,244
T22 A.J. Crouch -9 73 66 70 70 279 $15,244
T22 Roger Sloan -9 71 67 71 70 279 $15,244
T22 Mac Meissner -9 71 67 70 71 279 $15,244
T26 Yuxin Lin -8 69 69 76 66 280 $10,490
T26 Rico Hoey -8 75 65 73 67 280 $10,490
T26 Curtis Luck -8 69 71 73 67 280 $10,490
T26 Spencer Cross -8 68 70 73 69 280 $10,490
T26 Matt McCarty -8 69 69 71 71 280 $10,490
T26 Martin Contini -8 69 69 71 71 280 $10,490
T26 Brendon Jelley -8 70 67 71 72 280 $10,490
T26 Taylor Dickson -8 67 70 70 73 280 $10,490
T26 Michael Johnson -8 68 67 72 73 280 $10,490
T26 Spencer Levin -8 75 64 67 74 280 $10,490
T26 Tom Whitney -8 67 73 65 75 280 $10,490
T37 Steven Fisk -7 70 68 75 68 281 $7,965
T37 Rafael Campos -7 73 68 71 69 281 $7,965
T37 John Augenstein -7 70 69 71 71 281 $7,965
T37 Ricky Castillo -7 70 69 70 72 281 $7,965
T37 Daniel Miernicki -7 70 70 68 73 281 $7,965
T42 Joe Highsmith -6 72 67 75 68 282 $7,350
T42 David Kocher -6 70 68 72 72 282 $7,350
T44 Jeremy Paul -5 71 70 73 69 283 $6,919
T44 Patrick Welch -5 66 73 72 72 283 $6,919
T44 Chan Kim -5 72 69 67 75 283 $6,919
T44 Max Greyserman -5 67 70 67 79 283 $6,919
T48 Quade Cummins -4 67 74 74 69 284 $6,528
T48 Ben Silverman -4 70 71 73 70 284 $6,528
T48 Matt Atkins -4 73 66 73 72 284 $6,528
T48 Shad Tuten -4 71 69 71 73 284 $6,528
T48 Mitchell Meissner -4 72 67 69 76 284 $6,528
T53 Evan Harmeling -3 77 64 74 70 285 $6,270
T53 Brandon Crick -3 72 69 73 71 285 $6,270
T53 Patrick Newcomb -3 71 70 73 71 285 $6,270
T53 Joe Weiler -3 71 70 72 72 285 $6,270
T53 Danny Walker -3 72 69 71 73 285 $6,270
T53 Yuto Katsuragawa -3 70 68 74 73 285 $6,270
T53 Vince India -3 71 67 70 77 285 $6,270
T60 Ashton Van Horne -2 72 68 73 73 286 $6,120
T60 Alex Weiss -2 71 70 71 74 286 $6,120
T60 Pierceson Coody -2 69 68 72 77 286 $6,120
T63 Wil Bateman -1 73 65 76 73 287 $6,060
T63 Brett Drewitt -1 68 72 71 76 287 $6,060
T65 Kris Ventura E 71 70 76 71 288 $5,970
T65 Rob Oppenheim E 68 70 78 72 288 $5,970
T65 Thomas Walsh E 74 64 76 74 288 $5,970
68 Paul Barjon 1 70 67 75 77 289 $5,910
69 Patrick Flavin 4 75 66 70 81 292 $5,880

