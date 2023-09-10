2023 Kroger Queen City Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Kroger Queen City Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

09/10/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Minjee Lee
The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Kroger Queen City Championship field is headed by Minjee Lee, Charley Hull, Elizabeth Szokol and more.

This is the 24th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. Players who made the 36-hole cut are paid this week.

The event is played this year at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Kroger Queen City Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $188,651
3 $136,853
4 $105,866
5 $85,210
6 $69,718
7 $58,357
8 $51,127
9 $45,962
10 $41,831
11 $38,731
12 $36,149
13 $33,877
14 $31,811
15 $29,952
16 $28,299
17 $26,855
18 $25,615
19 $24,582
20 $23,755
21 $22,930
22 $22,103
23 $21,278
24 $20,450
25 $19,728
26 $19,006
27 $18,281
28 $17,558
29 $16,835
30 $16,216
31 $15,595
32 $14,976
33 $14,357
34 $13,736
35 $13,221
36 $12,704
37 $12,189
38 $11,671
39 $11,154
40 $10,742
41 $10,329
42 $9,917
43 $9,502
44 $9,089
45 $8,779
46 $8,469
47 $8,159
48 $7,849
49 $7,539
50 $7,230
51 $7,024
52 $6,817
53 $6,609
54 $6,405
55 $6,197
56 $5,990
57 $5,784
58 $5,577
59 $5,371
60 $5,165
61 $5,062
62 $4,957
63 $4,855
64 $4,752
65 $4,647

