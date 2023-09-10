2023 Kroger Queen City Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/10/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 CPKC Canadian Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned her ninth LPGA Tour win in a playoff at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lee and Charley Hull wound up in a sudden-death playoff after both players finished tied on 16-under 272, with both players getting up-and-down for a playoff-inducing par from the fairway bunker on the challenging par-4 finisher.

Then on the second hole of the playoff, with both played on the 18th, Lee hit a second shot out of the rough that tumbled toward the hole to practical kick-in range for the win.

Ruoning Yin finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff, and will become the new world No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings.

Lee won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Kroger Queen City Championship recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season after winning her second major last year.

By winning the event, Lee earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 80 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain.

2023 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Minjee Lee -16 67 69 65 71 272 $300,000
2 Charley Hull -16 67 68 68 69 272 $181,723
3 Ruoning Yin -14 68 66 73 67 274 $131,827
4 Ally Ewing -12 69 70 71 66 276 $101,979
T5 Mel Reid -11 71 69 71 66 277 $56,545
T5 Mi Hyang Lee -11 74 68 68 67 277 $56,545
T5 Ariya Jutanugarn -11 69 69 68 71 277 $56,545
T5 Yuka Saso -11 69 66 70 72 277 $56,545
T5 Morgane Metraux -11 68 66 70 73 277 $56,545
T5 Peiyun Chien -11 66 64 73 74 277 $56,545
T11 Hye-Jin Choi -10 67 72 71 68 278 $34,921
T11 Cydney Clanton -10 71 69 69 69 278 $34,921
T11 Andrea Lee -10 71 67 69 71 278 $34,921
T14 Frida Kinhult -9 70 72 66 71 279 $29,748
T14 Madelene Sagstrom -9 69 68 68 74 279 $29,748
T16 Pavarisa Yoktuan -8 68 70 72 70 280 $25,934
T16 Alexa Pano -8 73 66 70 71 280 $25,934
T16 Nasa Hataoka -8 73 63 72 72 280 $25,934
T19 Xiyu Lin -7 73 69 71 68 281 $22,485
T19 Esther Henseleit -7 70 70 73 68 281 $22,485
T19 Lexi Thompson -7 73 68 71 69 281 $22,485
T19 Gaby Lopez -7 71 71 68 71 281 $22,485
T23 Brooke M. Henderson -6 71 69 76 66 282 $17,983
T23 Jenny Shin -6 70 72 73 67 282 $17,983
T23 Hae Ran Ryu -6 67 75 73 67 282 $17,983
T23 Dani Holmqvist -6 69 71 73 69 282 $17,983
T23 Mariah Stackhouse -6 73 69 70 70 282 $17,983
T23 Yealimi Noh -6 68 71 71 72 282 $17,983
T23 Perrine Delacour -6 67 69 74 72 282 $17,983
T23 Paula Reto -6 73 66 69 74 282 $17,983
T31 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 67 69 78 69 283 $13,849
T31 Moriya Jutanugarn -5 69 73 70 71 283 $13,849
T31 Elizabeth Szokol -5 66 71 75 71 283 $13,849
T31 Jennifer Kupcho -5 69 70 72 72 283 $13,849
T31 Rose Zhang -5 70 68 73 72 283 $13,849
T36 Azahara Munoz -4 71 69 75 69 284 $11,262
T36 Narin An -4 72 71 71 70 284 $11,262
T36 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4 70 70 72 72 284 $11,262
T36 Gabriela Ruffels -4 69 69 74 72 284 $11,262
T36 Hinako Shibuno -4 73 70 68 73 284 $11,262
T41 Lauren Coughlin -3 70 72 75 68 285 $8,681
T41 Stephanie Kyriacou -3 71 72 73 69 285 $8,681
T41 Samantha Wagner -3 72 69 74 70 285 $8,681
T41 Dana Fall -3 73 69 72 71 285 $8,681
T41 Yuna Nishimura -3 72 69 73 71 285 $8,681
T41 Pernilla Lindberg -3 70 71 73 71 285 $8,681
T41 Linnea Strom -3 66 70 78 71 285 $8,681
T41 Lydia Ko -3 68 73 72 72 285 $8,681
T49 Maria Fassi -2 68 71 79 68 286 $6,682
T49 Jasmine Suwannapura -2 74 69 73 70 286 $6,682
T49 Stephanie Meadow -2 68 71 76 71 286 $6,682
T49 Ruixin Liu -2 65 69 81 71 286 $6,682
T49 Muni He -2 73 70 70 73 286 $6,682
T49 Yan Liu -2 71 72 68 75 286 $6,682
T55 Weiwei Zhang -1 71 71 75 70 287 $5,571
T55 Sarah Kemp -1 72 71 73 71 287 $5,571
T55 Linnea Johansson -1 68 74 73 72 287 $5,571
T55 Arpichaya Yubol -1 71 70 74 72 287 $5,571
T55 Dewi Weber -1 73 68 71 75 287 $5,571
60 Sei Young Kim E 75 68 73 72 288 $4,975
T61 Dottie Ardina 1 66 74 80 69 289 $4,676
T61 Jaravee Boonchant 1 70 73 75 71 289 $4,676
T61 Jeongeun Lee5 1 72 70 76 71 289 $4,676
T61 A Lim Kim 1 75 68 74 72 289 $4,676
T61 Gina Kim 1 72 69 73 75 289 $4,676
T66 Lauren Hartlage 2 69 73 78 70 290 $4,228
T66 Brittany Altomare 2 69 74 76 71 290 $4,228
T66 Christina Kim 2 70 71 75 74 290 $4,228
T66 Angel Yin 2 71 71 72 76 290 $4,228
T70 Sydnee Michaels 3 69 72 77 73 291 $3,930
T70 Olivia Cowan 3 73 67 78 73 291 $3,930
T70 Jennifer Song 3 70 72 75 74 291 $3,930
T73 Yu Liu 4 74 69 76 73 292 $3,805
T73 Mariajo Uribe 4 68 73 74 77 292 $3,805
T75 Ines Laklalech 5 69 74 78 72 293 $3,664
T75 Gabriella Then 5 69 73 75 76 293 $3,664
T75 Bailey Tardy 5 69 73 74 77 293 $3,664
T75 Pornanong Phatlum 5 70 73 72 78 293 $3,664
79 Xiaowen Yin 6 72 71 80 71 294 $3,548
80 Lindy Duncan 8 71 72 75 78 296 $3,503

