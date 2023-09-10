2023 Kroger Queen City Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 CPKC Canadian Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned her ninth LPGA Tour win in a playoff at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lee and Charley Hull wound up in a sudden-death playoff after both players finished tied on 16-under 272, with both players getting up-and-down for a playoff-inducing par from the fairway bunker on the challenging par-4 finisher.

Then on the second hole of the playoff, with both played on the 18th, Lee hit a second shot out of the rough that tumbled toward the hole to practical kick-in range for the win.

Ruoning Yin finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff, and will become the new world No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings.

Lee won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Kroger Queen City Championship recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season after winning her second major last year.

By winning the event, Lee earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 80 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain.

2023 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

