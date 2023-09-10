2023 Kroger Queen City Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 CPKC Canadian Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who earned her ninth LPGA Tour win in a playoff at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Lee and Charley Hull wound up in a sudden-death playoff after both players finished tied on 16-under 272, with both players getting up-and-down for a playoff-inducing par from the fairway bunker on the challenging par-4 finisher.
Then on the second hole of the playoff, with both played on the 18th, Lee hit a second shot out of the rough that tumbled toward the hole to practical kick-in range for the win.
Ruoning Yin finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff, and will become the new world No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings.
Lee won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Kroger Queen City Championship recap notes
Lee picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season after winning her second major last year.
By winning the event, Lee earned a full two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 80 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain.
2023 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Minjee Lee
|-16
|67
|69
|65
|71
|272
|$300,000
|2
|Charley Hull
|-16
|67
|68
|68
|69
|272
|$181,723
|3
|Ruoning Yin
|-14
|68
|66
|73
|67
|274
|$131,827
|4
|Ally Ewing
|-12
|69
|70
|71
|66
|276
|$101,979
|T5
|Mel Reid
|-11
|71
|69
|71
|66
|277
|$56,545
|T5
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-11
|74
|68
|68
|67
|277
|$56,545
|T5
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-11
|69
|69
|68
|71
|277
|$56,545
|T5
|Yuka Saso
|-11
|69
|66
|70
|72
|277
|$56,545
|T5
|Morgane Metraux
|-11
|68
|66
|70
|73
|277
|$56,545
|T5
|Peiyun Chien
|-11
|66
|64
|73
|74
|277
|$56,545
|T11
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-10
|67
|72
|71
|68
|278
|$34,921
|T11
|Cydney Clanton
|-10
|71
|69
|69
|69
|278
|$34,921
|T11
|Andrea Lee
|-10
|71
|67
|69
|71
|278
|$34,921
|T14
|Frida Kinhult
|-9
|70
|72
|66
|71
|279
|$29,748
|T14
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-9
|69
|68
|68
|74
|279
|$29,748
|T16
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|-8
|68
|70
|72
|70
|280
|$25,934
|T16
|Alexa Pano
|-8
|73
|66
|70
|71
|280
|$25,934
|T16
|Nasa Hataoka
|-8
|73
|63
|72
|72
|280
|$25,934
|T19
|Xiyu Lin
|-7
|73
|69
|71
|68
|281
|$22,485
|T19
|Esther Henseleit
|-7
|70
|70
|73
|68
|281
|$22,485
|T19
|Lexi Thompson
|-7
|73
|68
|71
|69
|281
|$22,485
|T19
|Gaby Lopez
|-7
|71
|71
|68
|71
|281
|$22,485
|T23
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-6
|71
|69
|76
|66
|282
|$17,983
|T23
|Jenny Shin
|-6
|70
|72
|73
|67
|282
|$17,983
|T23
|Hae Ran Ryu
|-6
|67
|75
|73
|67
|282
|$17,983
|T23
|Dani Holmqvist
|-6
|69
|71
|73
|69
|282
|$17,983
|T23
|Mariah Stackhouse
|-6
|73
|69
|70
|70
|282
|$17,983
|T23
|Yealimi Noh
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|72
|282
|$17,983
|T23
|Perrine Delacour
|-6
|67
|69
|74
|72
|282
|$17,983
|T23
|Paula Reto
|-6
|73
|66
|69
|74
|282
|$17,983
|T31
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-5
|67
|69
|78
|69
|283
|$13,849
|T31
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-5
|69
|73
|70
|71
|283
|$13,849
|T31
|Elizabeth Szokol
|-5
|66
|71
|75
|71
|283
|$13,849
|T31
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-5
|69
|70
|72
|72
|283
|$13,849
|T31
|Rose Zhang
|-5
|70
|68
|73
|72
|283
|$13,849
|T36
|Azahara Munoz
|-4
|71
|69
|75
|69
|284
|$11,262
|T36
|Narin An
|-4
|72
|71
|71
|70
|284
|$11,262
|T36
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-4
|70
|70
|72
|72
|284
|$11,262
|T36
|Gabriela Ruffels
|-4
|69
|69
|74
|72
|284
|$11,262
|T36
|Hinako Shibuno
|-4
|73
|70
|68
|73
|284
|$11,262
|T41
|Lauren Coughlin
|-3
|70
|72
|75
|68
|285
|$8,681
|T41
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-3
|71
|72
|73
|69
|285
|$8,681
|T41
|Samantha Wagner
|-3
|72
|69
|74
|70
|285
|$8,681
|T41
|Dana Fall
|-3
|73
|69
|72
|71
|285
|$8,681
|T41
|Yuna Nishimura
|-3
|72
|69
|73
|71
|285
|$8,681
|T41
|Pernilla Lindberg
|-3
|70
|71
|73
|71
|285
|$8,681
|T41
|Linnea Strom
|-3
|66
|70
|78
|71
|285
|$8,681
|T41
|Lydia Ko
|-3
|68
|73
|72
|72
|285
|$8,681
|T49
|Maria Fassi
|-2
|68
|71
|79
|68
|286
|$6,682
|T49
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-2
|74
|69
|73
|70
|286
|$6,682
|T49
|Stephanie Meadow
|-2
|68
|71
|76
|71
|286
|$6,682
|T49
|Ruixin Liu
|-2
|65
|69
|81
|71
|286
|$6,682
|T49
|Muni He
|-2
|73
|70
|70
|73
|286
|$6,682
|T49
|Yan Liu
|-2
|71
|72
|68
|75
|286
|$6,682
|T55
|Weiwei Zhang
|-1
|71
|71
|75
|70
|287
|$5,571
|T55
|Sarah Kemp
|-1
|72
|71
|73
|71
|287
|$5,571
|T55
|Linnea Johansson
|-1
|68
|74
|73
|72
|287
|$5,571
|T55
|Arpichaya Yubol
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|72
|287
|$5,571
|T55
|Dewi Weber
|-1
|73
|68
|71
|75
|287
|$5,571
|60
|Sei Young Kim
|E
|75
|68
|73
|72
|288
|$4,975
|T61
|Dottie Ardina
|1
|66
|74
|80
|69
|289
|$4,676
|T61
|Jaravee Boonchant
|1
|70
|73
|75
|71
|289
|$4,676
|T61
|Jeongeun Lee5
|1
|72
|70
|76
|71
|289
|$4,676
|T61
|A Lim Kim
|1
|75
|68
|74
|72
|289
|$4,676
|T61
|Gina Kim
|1
|72
|69
|73
|75
|289
|$4,676
|T66
|Lauren Hartlage
|2
|69
|73
|78
|70
|290
|$4,228
|T66
|Brittany Altomare
|2
|69
|74
|76
|71
|290
|$4,228
|T66
|Christina Kim
|2
|70
|71
|75
|74
|290
|$4,228
|T66
|Angel Yin
|2
|71
|71
|72
|76
|290
|$4,228
|T70
|Sydnee Michaels
|3
|69
|72
|77
|73
|291
|$3,930
|T70
|Olivia Cowan
|3
|73
|67
|78
|73
|291
|$3,930
|T70
|Jennifer Song
|3
|70
|72
|75
|74
|291
|$3,930
|T73
|Yu Liu
|4
|74
|69
|76
|73
|292
|$3,805
|T73
|Mariajo Uribe
|4
|68
|73
|74
|77
|292
|$3,805
|T75
|Ines Laklalech
|5
|69
|74
|78
|72
|293
|$3,664
|T75
|Gabriella Then
|5
|69
|73
|75
|76
|293
|$3,664
|T75
|Bailey Tardy
|5
|69
|73
|74
|77
|293
|$3,664
|T75
|Pornanong Phatlum
|5
|70
|73
|72
|78
|293
|$3,664
|79
|Xiaowen Yin
|6
|72
|71
|80
|71
|294
|$3,548
|80
|Lindy Duncan
|8
|71
|72
|75
|78
|296
|$3,503