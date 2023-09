2023 Horizon Irish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Horizon Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Vincent Norrman, who earned the DP World Tour win at The K Club in Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland.

Norrman won the big DP World Tour title by a shot over Hurly Long, who shot even-par 72 in the final round to come up a shot short of the Swede's winning 72-hole total of 14-under 274.

There was a four-way tie for third place on 12-under total, with Shane Lowry, Ryan Fox, Thriston Lawrence and Grant Forrest all sharing bronze honors.

Norrman won the €315,082.76 winner's share of the $6,000,000 purse.

Horizon Irish Open recap notes

Norrman earned 30.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 90 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Norrman earned 1,000 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

2023 Horizon Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

