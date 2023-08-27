How much money does the 2023 Tour Championship winner earn?

The winner's share of the 2023 Tour Championship purse is a lot of money, and the Tour Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2023 Tour Championship purse is $57.925 million, which is the same as 2022.

How much money does the 2023 Tour Championship winner get?

The Tour Championship pays out the top 30 spots in the $75 million total purse for the FedEx Cup to the winner, so the 2023 Tour Championship winner's share is $18,000,000 as the first-place payout.

Rory McIlroy won $18,000,000 as the 2022 Tour Championship winner, taking the biggest share of the $57.925 million purse.

Patrick Cantlay won $18,000,000 as the 2021 Tour Championship winner's share by taking the FedEx Cup. Dustin Johnson won the same amount from the same purse in the 2020 Tour Championship.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns unofficial prize money, with 30th-place finishing professional earning $500,000. The player with the lowest 72-hole score not counting starting strokes receives 44.11 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Tour Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. This is because the FedEx Cup bonus pool is considered unofficial money. The Players Championship purse is tops at $25 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events and nine PGA Tour designated events are tied for second best with a $20 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2023 The Players Championship will win $4,500,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.