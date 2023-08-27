2023 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Todd Clements, who earned the DP World Tour win at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic.
Clements won his first DP World Tour title by a shot over 54-hole leader Matt Wallace on 22-under 266. Clements closed with a huge 63 well ahead of Wallace.
Wallace seemed spinning his wheels early in the round before catching fire and getting to 21 under with two holes to go. However, he was unable to find a tying birdie and finished in solo second place.
Nicolai Højgaard finished in solo third place, three shots behind Wallace.
Clements won the €315,082.76 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
D+D Real Czech Masters recap notes
Clements earned 20.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 69 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.
Clements earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Omega European Masters.
2023 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Todd Clements
|-22
|65
|69
|69
|63
|266
|€315,082.76
|2
|Matt Wallace
|-21
|70
|63
|67
|67
|267
|€203,877.08
|3
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-18
|65
|67
|69
|69
|270
|€116,765.96
|T4
|Ludvig Aberg
|-17
|68
|66
|71
|66
|271
|€63,263.68
|T4
|Nick Bachem
|-17
|70
|66
|67
|68
|271
|€63,263.68
|T4
|Robert Macintyre
|-17
|66
|73
|66
|66
|271
|€63,263.68
|T4
|Maximilian Schmitt
|-17
|65
|70
|68
|68
|271
|€63,263.68
|T4
|Sami Välimäki
|-17
|63
|70
|67
|71
|271
|€63,263.68
|T4
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-17
|67
|71
|65
|68
|271
|€63,263.68
|10
|Yannik Paul
|-16
|66
|70
|69
|67
|272
|€37,068.56
|T11
|Edoardo Molinari
|-15
|66
|69
|71
|67
|273
|€31,940.74
|T11
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-15
|70
|69
|65
|69
|273
|€31,940.74
|T11
|Victor Perez
|-15
|68
|68
|70
|67
|273
|€31,940.74
|T14
|Wil Besseling
|-14
|67
|68
|67
|72
|274
|€24,673.76
|T14
|Alexander Björk
|-14
|65
|66
|75
|68
|274
|€24,673.76
|T14
|Daniel Brown
|-14
|69
|71
|67
|67
|274
|€24,673.76
|T14
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-14
|70
|67
|69
|68
|274
|€24,673.76
|T14
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-14
|65
|69
|69
|71
|274
|€24,673.76
|T14
|Niklas Nørgaard
|-14
|68
|70
|70
|66
|274
|€24,673.76
|T14
|Freddy Schott
|-14
|67
|69
|68
|70
|274
|€24,673.76
|T14
|Jiří Zuska
|-14
|71
|67
|67
|69
|274
|€24,673.76
|T22
|Pedro Figueiredo
|-13
|67
|67
|72
|69
|275
|€20,387.71
|T22
|Renato Paratore
|-13
|69
|70
|68
|68
|275
|€20,387.71
|T22
|Antoine Rozner
|-13
|70
|67
|67
|71
|275
|€20,387.71
|T25
|Julien Brun
|-12
|70
|67
|71
|68
|276
|€17,885.58
|T25
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-12
|71
|68
|68
|69
|276
|€17,885.58
|T25
|Hennie Du Plessis
|-12
|71
|67
|67
|71
|276
|€17,885.58
|T25
|Julien Guerrier
|-12
|68
|70
|69
|69
|276
|€17,885.58
|T25
|Yannick Schuetz
|-12
|68
|68
|70
|70
|276
|€17,885.58
|T25
|Martin Simonsen
|-12
|67
|72
|71
|66
|276
|€17,885.58
|T31
|Jorge Campillo
|-11
|70
|68
|69
|70
|277
|€14,062.88
|T31
|John Catlin
|-11
|73
|67
|70
|67
|277
|€14,062.88
|T31
|Jens Dantorp
|-11
|72
|67
|67
|71
|277
|€14,062.88
|T31
|Nathan Kimsey
|-11
|70
|70
|68
|69
|277
|€14,062.88
|T31
|Francesco Molinari
|-11
|71
|67
|67
|72
|277
|€14,062.88
|T31
|Garrick Porteous
|-11
|69
|71
|70
|67
|277
|€14,062.88
|T31
|Ricardo Santos
|-11
|72
|68
|70
|67
|277
|€14,062.88
|T31
|Marc Warren
|-11
|68
|69
|73
|67
|277
|€14,062.88
|T39
|John Axelsen
|-10
|68
|69
|69
|72
|278
|€10,193.85
|T39
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-10
|70
|70
|70
|68
|278
|€10,193.85
|T39
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|-10
|75
|64
|69
|70
|278
|€10,193.85
|T39
|Alexander Knappe
|-10
|67
|68
|69
|74
|278
|€10,193.85
|T39
|James Morrison
|-10
|70
|67
|71
|70
|278
|€10,193.85
|T39
|John Murphy
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|72
|278
|€10,193.85
|T39
|Eddie Pepperell
|-10
|69
|71
|72
|66
|278
|€10,193.85
|T39
|David Ravetto
|-10
|70
|69
|70
|69
|278
|€10,193.85
|T39
|Jc Ritchie
|-10
|69
|69
|72
|68
|278
|€10,193.85
|T39
|Santiago Tarrio
|-10
|68
|70
|70
|70
|278
|€10,193.85
|T39
|Justin Walters
|-10
|70
|69
|72
|67
|278
|€10,193.85
|T50
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-9
|71
|68
|70
|70
|279
|€7,784.40
|T50
|Jeff Winther
|-9
|70
|70
|66
|73
|279
|€7,784.40
|T52
|Dan Bradbury
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|72
|280
|€6,718.68
|T52
|Gavin Green
|-8
|69
|70
|70
|71
|280
|€6,718.68
|T52
|Angel Hidalgo
|-8
|68
|71
|69
|72
|280
|€6,718.68
|T52
|Jeong Weon Ko
|-8
|70
|70
|70
|70
|280
|€6,718.68
|T56
|Oliver Hundebøll
|-7
|72
|68
|71
|70
|281
|€5,838.30
|T56
|Alexander Levy
|-7
|70
|69
|68
|74
|281
|€5,838.30
|T56
|Jayden Schaper
|-7
|72
|67
|72
|70
|281
|€5,838.30
|T56
|Tristen Strydom
|-7
|71
|68
|73
|69
|281
|€5,838.30
|T60
|Manu Gandas
|-6
|66
|74
|74
|68
|282
|€5,282.27
|T60
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-6
|68
|72
|68
|74
|282
|€5,282.27
|T62
|Mateusz Gradecki
|-5
|71
|68
|74
|70
|283
|€4,540.90
|T62
|Padraig Harrington
|-5
|71
|68
|73
|71
|283
|€4,540.90
|T62
|David Law
|-5
|72
|68
|75
|68
|283
|€4,540.90
|T62
|Hurly Long
|-5
|67
|72
|73
|71
|283
|€4,540.90
|T62
|Adrian Meronk
|-5
|67
|69
|77
|70
|283
|€4,540.90
|T62
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-5
|69
|71
|70
|73
|283
|€4,540.90
|68
|Adrian Otaegui
|-4
|67
|73
|74
|70
|284
|€3,892.20
|69
|Victor Dubuisson
|2
|70
|68
|75
|77
|290
|€3,706.86