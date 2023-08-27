2023 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

2023 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/27/2023
Golf News Net
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Todd Clements, who earned the DP World Tour win at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic.

Clements won his first DP World Tour title by a shot over 54-hole leader Matt Wallace on 22-under 266. Clements closed with a huge 63 well ahead of Wallace.

Wallace seemed spinning his wheels early in the round before catching fire and getting to 21 under with two holes to go. However, he was unable to find a tying birdie and finished in solo second place.

Nicolai Højgaard finished in solo third place, three shots behind Wallace.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Clements won the €315,082.76 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

D+D Real Czech Masters recap notes

Clements earned 20.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 69 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Clements earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Omega European Masters.

2023 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Todd Clements -22 65 69 69 63 266 €315,082.76
2 Matt Wallace -21 70 63 67 67 267 €203,877.08
3 Nicolai Højgaard -18 65 67 69 69 270 €116,765.96
T4 Ludvig Aberg -17 68 66 71 66 271 €63,263.68
T4 Nick Bachem -17 70 66 67 68 271 €63,263.68
T4 Robert Macintyre -17 66 73 66 66 271 €63,263.68
T4 Maximilian Schmitt -17 65 70 68 68 271 €63,263.68
T4 Sami Välimäki -17 63 70 67 71 271 €63,263.68
T4 Fabrizio Zanotti -17 67 71 65 68 271 €63,263.68
10 Yannik Paul -16 66 70 69 67 272 €37,068.56
T11 Edoardo Molinari -15 66 69 71 67 273 €31,940.74
T11 Thorbjørn Olesen -15 70 69 65 69 273 €31,940.74
T11 Victor Perez -15 68 68 70 67 273 €31,940.74
T14 Wil Besseling -14 67 68 67 72 274 €24,673.76
T14 Alexander Björk -14 65 66 75 68 274 €24,673.76
T14 Daniel Brown -14 69 71 67 67 274 €24,673.76
T14 Alex Fitzpatrick -14 70 67 69 68 274 €24,673.76
T14 Ryo Hisatsune -14 65 69 69 71 274 €24,673.76
T14 Niklas Nørgaard -14 68 70 70 66 274 €24,673.76
T14 Freddy Schott -14 67 69 68 70 274 €24,673.76
T14 Jiří Zuska -14 71 67 67 69 274 €24,673.76
T22 Pedro Figueiredo -13 67 67 72 69 275 €20,387.71
T22 Renato Paratore -13 69 70 68 68 275 €20,387.71
T22 Antoine Rozner -13 70 67 67 71 275 €20,387.71
T25 Julien Brun -12 70 67 71 68 276 €17,885.58
T25 Alejandro Del Rey -12 71 68 68 69 276 €17,885.58
T25 Hennie Du Plessis -12 71 67 67 71 276 €17,885.58
T25 Julien Guerrier -12 68 70 69 69 276 €17,885.58
T25 Yannick Schuetz -12 68 68 70 70 276 €17,885.58
T25 Martin Simonsen -12 67 72 71 66 276 €17,885.58
T31 Jorge Campillo -11 70 68 69 70 277 €14,062.88
T31 John Catlin -11 73 67 70 67 277 €14,062.88
T31 Jens Dantorp -11 72 67 67 71 277 €14,062.88
T31 Nathan Kimsey -11 70 70 68 69 277 €14,062.88
T31 Francesco Molinari -11 71 67 67 72 277 €14,062.88
T31 Garrick Porteous -11 69 71 70 67 277 €14,062.88
T31 Ricardo Santos -11 72 68 70 67 277 €14,062.88
T31 Marc Warren -11 68 69 73 67 277 €14,062.88
T39 John Axelsen -10 68 69 69 72 278 €10,193.85
T39 Rasmus Højgaard -10 70 70 70 68 278 €10,193.85
T39 Kristian Krogh Johannessen -10 75 64 69 70 278 €10,193.85
T39 Alexander Knappe -10 67 68 69 74 278 €10,193.85
T39 James Morrison -10 70 67 71 70 278 €10,193.85
T39 John Murphy -10 70 68 68 72 278 €10,193.85
T39 Eddie Pepperell -10 69 71 72 66 278 €10,193.85
T39 David Ravetto -10 70 69 70 69 278 €10,193.85
T39 Jc Ritchie -10 69 69 72 68 278 €10,193.85
T39 Santiago Tarrio -10 68 70 70 70 278 €10,193.85
T39 Justin Walters -10 70 69 72 67 278 €10,193.85
T50 Søren Kjeldsen -9 71 68 70 70 279 €7,784.40
T50 Jeff Winther -9 70 70 66 73 279 €7,784.40
T52 Dan Bradbury -8 69 70 69 72 280 €6,718.68
T52 Gavin Green -8 69 70 70 71 280 €6,718.68
T52 Angel Hidalgo -8 68 71 69 72 280 €6,718.68
T52 Jeong Weon Ko -8 70 70 70 70 280 €6,718.68
T56 Oliver Hundebøll -7 72 68 71 70 281 €5,838.30
T56 Alexander Levy -7 70 69 68 74 281 €5,838.30
T56 Jayden Schaper -7 72 67 72 70 281 €5,838.30
T56 Tristen Strydom -7 71 68 73 69 281 €5,838.30
T60 Manu Gandas -6 66 74 74 68 282 €5,282.27
T60 Pablo Larrazábal -6 68 72 68 74 282 €5,282.27
T62 Mateusz Gradecki -5 71 68 74 70 283 €4,540.90
T62 Padraig Harrington -5 71 68 73 71 283 €4,540.90
T62 David Law -5 72 68 75 68 283 €4,540.90
T62 Hurly Long -5 67 72 73 71 283 €4,540.90
T62 Adrian Meronk -5 67 69 77 70 283 €4,540.90
T62 Sebastian Söderberg -5 69 71 70 73 283 €4,540.90
68 Adrian Otaegui -4 67 73 74 70 284 €3,892.20
69 Victor Dubuisson 2 70 68 75 77 290 €3,706.86

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.