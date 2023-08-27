2023 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Todd Clements, who earned the DP World Tour win at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic.

Clements won his first DP World Tour title by a shot over 54-hole leader Matt Wallace on 22-under 266. Clements closed with a huge 63 well ahead of Wallace.

Wallace seemed spinning his wheels early in the round before catching fire and getting to 21 under with two holes to go. However, he was unable to find a tying birdie and finished in solo second place.

Nicolai Højgaard finished in solo third place, three shots behind Wallace.

Clements won the €315,082.76 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

D+D Real Czech Masters recap notes

Clements earned 20.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 69 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Clements earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a conclusion.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Omega European Masters.

2023 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

