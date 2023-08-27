2023 CPKC Women's Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

08/27/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Megan Khang
The 2023 CKPC Women's Open prize money payout is from the $2.5 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of CKPC Women's Open prize pool is at $375,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $232,029. The CKPC Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of the standard 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $5,019.

The CKPC Women's Open field is headed by Megan Khang, Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant, Jin Young Ko and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 CKPC Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points at the standard level this week.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 CKPC Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $375,000
2 $232,029
3 $168,320
4 $130,209
5 $104,804
6 $85,749
7 $71,774
8 $62,883
9 $56,531
10 $51,449
11 $47,637
12 $44,461
13 $41,666
14 $39,126
15 $36,839
16 $34,807
17 $33,030
18 $31,504
19 $30,234
20 $29,217
21 $28,203
22 $27,184
23 $26,170
24 $25,153
25 $24,264
26 $23,376
27 $22,484
28 $21,596
29 $20,707
30 $19,944
31 $19,181
32 $18,420
33 $17,657
34 $16,894
35 $16,261
36 $15,624
37 $14,991
38 $14,354
39 $13,719
40 $13,211
41 $12,704
42 $12,196
43 $11,686
44 $11,179
45 $10,797
46 $10,417
47 $10,036
48 $9,654
49 $9,273
50 $8,891
51 $8,639
52 $8,384
53 $8,129
54 $7,877
55 $7,621
56 $7,367
57 $7,114
58 $6,860
59 $6,607
60 $6,351
61 $6,226
62 $6,097
63 $5,970
64 $5,844
65 $5,716
66 $5,590
67 $5,463
68 $5,334
69 $5,209
70 $5,081
71 $5,019

