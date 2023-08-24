2023 CPKC Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 CPKC Women’s Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/24/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Brooke Henderson
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 CPKC Women's Open purse is set for $2.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $375,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The CPKC Women's Open field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Lilia Vu and more.

This is the 22nd event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. Players who made the 36-hole cut are paid this week.

The event is played this year at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 CPKC Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $375,000
2 $235,814
3 $171,066
4 $132,333
5 $106,513
6 $87,147
7 $72,946
8 $63,909
9 $57,453
10 $52,289
11 $48,414
12 $45,186
13 $42,346
14 $39,764
15 $37,440
16 $35,374
17 $33,569
18 $32,019
19 $30,727
20 $29,694
21 $28,663
22 $27,629
23 $26,597
24 $25,563
25 $24,660
26 $23,757
27 $22,851
28 $21,947
29 $21,044
30 $20,270
31 $19,494
32 $18,720
33 $17,946
34 $17,170
35 $16,526
36 $15,880
37 $15,236
38 $14,589
39 $13,943
40 $13,427
41 $12,911
42 $12,396
43 $11,877
44 $11,361
45 $10,974
46 $10,586
47 $10,199
48 $9,811
49 $9,424
50 $9,037
51 $8,780
52 $8,521
53 $8,261
54 $8,006
55 $7,746
56 $7,487
57 $7,230
58 $6,971
59 $6,714
60 $6,456
61 $6,327
62 $6,196
63 $6,069
64 $5,940
65 $5,809

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.