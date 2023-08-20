How much money does the 2023 BMW Championship winner earn?

The winner's share of the 2023 BMW Championship purse is a lot of money, and the BMW Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2023 BMW Championship purse is $20 million, which is more than double over 2022.

How much money does the 2023 BMW Championship winner get?

The BMW Championship pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2023 BMW Championship winner's share is $3,600,000 as the first-place payout.

For 2023 BMW Championship men's results and payout, see our final leaderboard

Patrick Cantlay won $2,700,000 as the 2022 BMW Championship winner, taking the biggest share of the $15 million purse.

He also won $1,710,000 as the 2021 BMW Championship winner's share from a $9.5 million purse. Jon Rahm won the same amount from the same purse in the 2020 BMW Championship.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 50th-place finishing professional earning $66,000. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 2,000 points. The winner receives 49 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The BMW Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $25 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events and nine PGA Tour designated events are tied for second best with a $20 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2023 The Players Championship will win $4,500,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.