2023 Shaw Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ken Duke, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Duke earned his first PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory in the 54-hole tournament on 14-under 196, making a birdie on the final hole to shoot 66 and earn the win.

Tim Petrovic, who played in the final group with Duke, and Thongchai Jaidee, who shot 62 much earlier in the day, shared second place just a shot behind Duke.

Duke won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,400,000 purse.

Shaw Charity Classic recap notes

Duke wins the 18th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle for the first time on the 50-plus tour.

The money Duke -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with The Ally Challenge in Michigan.

2023 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details