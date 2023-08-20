2023 Shaw Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Shaw Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/20/2023
The 2023 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ken Duke, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Duke earned his first PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory in the 54-hole tournament on 14-under 196, making a birdie on the final hole to shoot 66 and earn the win.

Tim Petrovic, who played in the final group with Duke, and Thongchai Jaidee, who shot 62 much earlier in the day, shared second place just a shot behind Duke.

Duke won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,400,000 purse.

Shaw Charity Classic recap notes

Duke wins the 18th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle for the first time on the 50-plus tour.

The money Duke -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with The Ally Challenge in Michigan.

2023 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Ken Duke -14 66 64 66 196 $360,000
T2 Thongchai Jaidee -13 66 69 62 197 $192,000
T2 Tim Petrovic -13 62 66 69 197 $192,000
T4 Billy Andrade -11 68 64 67 199 $118,400
T4 Scott Dunlap -11 70 62 67 199 $118,400
T4 Darren Clarke -11 68 68 63 199 $118,400
T7 David Toms -10 69 64 67 200 $81,600
T7 K.J. Choi -10 69 65 66 200 $81,600
T9 Joe Durant -9 69 65 67 201 $62,400
T9 Jerry Kelly -9 68 68 65 201 $62,400
T9 Colin Montgomerie -9 68 67 66 201 $62,400
T12 Woody Austin -8 68 65 69 202 $47,400
T12 Brian Gay -8 73 63 66 202 $47,400
T12 Kevin Sutherland -8 69 66 67 202 $47,400
T12 Richard Green -8 68 70 64 202 $47,400
T16 David Branshaw -7 67 66 70 203 $38,400
T16 Robert Karlsson -7 67 65 71 203 $38,400
T16 Stewart Cink -7 71 67 65 203 $38,400
T19 Vijay Singh -6 70 67 67 204 $32,760
T19 Mario Tiziani -6 69 64 71 204 $32,760
T21 Y.E. Yang -5 67 67 71 205 $26,000
T21 Mark Hensby -5 71 69 65 205 $26,000
T21 Jeff Maggert -5 67 66 72 205 $26,000
T21 Dicky Pride -5 66 66 73 205 $26,000
T21 Steven Alker -5 71 64 70 205 $26,000
T21 Tim O'Neal -5 68 68 69 205 $26,000
T27 Jeff Gove -4 69 68 69 206 $19,480
T27 Tim Herron -4 69 71 66 206 $19,480
T27 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -4 73 65 68 206 $19,480
T27 Notah Begay III -4 70 68 68 206 $19,480
T27 Duffy Waldorf -4 68 69 69 206 $19,480
T27 Fred Couples -4 68 67 71 206 $19,480
T33 Steve Flesch -3 68 70 69 207 $14,220
T33 Alan McLean -3 68 66 73 207 $14,220
T33 John Huston -3 72 66 69 207 $14,220
T33 Lee Janzen -3 71 66 70 207 $14,220
T33 Tom Pernice Jr. -3 66 70 71 207 $14,220
T33 Olin Browne -3 69 69 69 207 $14,220
T33 Shane Bertsch -3 69 68 70 207 $14,220
T33 Charlie Wi -3 70 68 69 207 $14,220
T41 Brian Cooper -2 68 69 71 208 $10,560
T41 Harrison Frazar -2 64 73 71 208 $10,560
T41 Paul Goydos -2 70 67 71 208 $10,560
T41 Kirk Triplett -2 71 69 68 208 $10,560
T41 Scott Verplank -2 74 67 67 208 $10,560
T41 Stephen Ames -2 69 69 70 208 $10,560
T47 Bob Estes -1 68 72 69 209 $6,864
T47 Paul Broadhurst -1 69 65 75 209 $6,864
T47 David McKenzie -1 70 67 72 209 $6,864
T47 Matt Gogel -1 69 67 73 209 $6,864
T47 Scott McCarron -1 69 69 71 209 $6,864
T47 Corey Pavin -1 71 69 69 209 $6,864
T47 Paul Stankowski -1 68 71 70 209 $6,864
T47 Mike Weir -1 67 71 71 209 $6,864
T47 Boo Weekley -1 70 70 69 209 $6,864
T47 Wes Short, Jr. -1 68 69 72 209 $6,864
T57 David Duval E 71 67 72 210 $4,440
T57 Carlos Franco E 70 69 71 210 $4,440
T57 Billy Mayfair E 65 68 77 210 $4,440
T57 Ken Tanigawa E 69 70 71 210 $4,440
T57 Scott Parel E 68 71 71 210 $4,440
T57 John Daly E 73 68 69 210 $4,440
63 Glen Day 1 70 67 74 211 $3,600
T64 Chris DiMarco 2 73 70 69 212 $2,776
T64 Dan Forsman 2 70 72 70 212 $2,776
T64 Fred Funk 2 69 70 73 212 $2,776
T64 David Morland IV 2 69 71 72 212 $2,776
T64 Alex Cejka 2 70 68 74 212 $2,776
T64 Ted Purdy 2 71 70 71 212 $2,776
T70 Stuart Appleby 3 72 67 74 213 $1,968
T70 Jason Bohn 3 69 70 74 213 $1,968
T70 Steve Pate 3 69 71 73 213 $1,968
T73 Willie Wood 4 71 70 73 214 $1,632
T73 Hank Kim 4 71 74 69 214 $1,632
T75 Esteban Toledo 5 72 71 72 215 $1,440
T75 Marco Dawson 5 73 73 69 215 $1,440
77 Rob Labritz 7 74 69 74 217 $1,296

