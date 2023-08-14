2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Leona Maguire, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Georgia Hall is next best on the list at 8-to-1, marking the only other top-50 player in the world competing this week in the LPGA event. There is a concurrent DP World Tour event happening at the same venues.

Olivia Cowan is 20-to-1 and the best Ladies European Tour regular player in the field based on price.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with the LPGA and DP World Tour hosting a joint event, with two 144-player tournaments happening at the same time.

The two-course rotation is pretty scorable for LPGA and DP World Tour players, with the field cut down in each event after three rounds to 40 players each.

Leona Maguire is the class of the field and makes a ton of sense.

Emily Pedersen is starting to come around to the player who dominated on the LET a few years ago, and it could translate well this week.

Stephanie Meadow and Karis Davidson are both interesting plays for different reasons, but they're each worthwhile long-shot plays.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright winner