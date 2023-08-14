2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
08/14/2023
The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Leona Maguire, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Georgia Hall is next best on the list at 8-to-1, marking the only other top-50 player in the world competing this week in the LPGA event. There is a concurrent DP World Tour event happening at the same venues.

Olivia Cowan is 20-to-1 and the best Ladies European Tour regular player in the field based on price.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with the LPGA and DP World Tour hosting a joint event, with two 144-player tournaments happening at the same time.

The two-course rotation is pretty scorable for LPGA and DP World Tour players, with the field cut down in each event after three rounds to 40 players each.

Leona Maguire is the class of the field and makes a ton of sense.

Emily Pedersen is starting to come around to the player who dominated on the LET a few years ago, and it could translate well this week.

Stephanie Meadow and Karis Davidson are both interesting plays for different reasons, but they're each worthwhile long-shot plays.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Leona Maguire 500
Georgia Hall 800
Olivia Cowan 2000
Albane Valenzuela 2200
Anne van Dam 2500
Emily Kristine Pedersen 2500
Ryann O'Toole 2800
Yuna Nishimura 2800
Yu Liu 3000
Jasmine Suwannapura 3300
Cara Gainer 3500
Esther Henseleit 3500
Lauren Stephenson 4000
Mina Harigae 4000
Nuria Iturrioz 4000
Su Oh 4000
Arpichaya Yubol 5000
Emma Talley 5000
Stephanie Meadow 5000
Wichanee Meechai 5000
Bronte Law 6000
Trichat Cheenglab 6500
Nicole Broch Estrup 7000
Karis Davidson 7500
Peiyun Chien 7500
Alice Hewson 8000
Ana Belac 8000
Ana Palaez 8000
Bianca Pagdanganan 8000
Chiara Noja 8000
Diksha Dagar 8000
Frida Kinhult 8000
Jaravee Boonchant 8000
Jennifer Chang 8000
Nicole Garcia 8000
Pornanong Phatlum 8000
Sarah Kemp 8000
Soo Bin Joo 8000
Alessandra Fanali 10000
Alexa Pano 10000
Annie Park 10000
Azahara Munoz 10000
Leonie Harm 10000
Lucy Li 10000
Muni He 10000
Pavarisa Yoktuan 10000
Alexandra Forsteling 12500
Amanda Doherty 12500
Chanokhan Angurasaranee 12500
Dottie Ardina 12500
Elin Arvidsson 12500
Gabriella Cowley 12500
Lea Anne Bramwell 12500
Lee-Anne Pace 12500
Louise Duncan 12500
Maria Hernandez 12500
Marissa Steen 12500
Moa Folke 12500
Ruixin Liu 12500
Daniela Darquea 15000

