2023 LIV Golf Bedminster final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Smith ran away with this title, his second of the season on LIV Golf, with a seven-shot win on 12-under 201. The Aussie was well out front after a third of the round and nursed his lead to the win.

Anirban Lahiri once again notched a great finish on LIV, finishing solo runner-up, while Patrick Reed finished in solo third.

Smith won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Bedminster recap notes

Smith earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the 10th completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Ripper team finished first by 11 shots, with the four team members (Smith, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan and Matt Jones) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next month at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago.

2023 LIV Golf Bedminster final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details