2023 LIV Golf Bedminster final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/13/2023
A photo of golfer Cam Smith LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cameron Smith of Australia waves after making his putt to win during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Smith ran away with this title, his second of the season on LIV Golf, with a seven-shot win on 12-under 201. The Aussie was well out front after a third of the round and nursed his lead to the win.

Anirban Lahiri once again notched a great finish on LIV, finishing solo runner-up, while Patrick Reed finished in solo third.

Smith won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Bedminster recap notes

Smith earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the 10th completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Ripper team finished first by 11 shots, with the four team members (Smith, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan and Matt Jones) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next month at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago.

2023 LIV Golf Bedminster final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Smith -12 66 67 68 201 $4,000,000
2 Anirban Lahiri -5 74 64 70 208 $2,125,000
T3 Patrick Reed -4 68 70 71 209 $1,175,000
T3 Dean Burmester -4 69 68 72 209 $1,175,000
T3 Abraham Ancer -4 69 71 69 209 $1,175,000
6 Branden Grace -3 70 69 71 210 $800,000
T7 Joaquin Niemann -2 70 72 69 211 $650,000
T7 Marc Leishman -2 71 69 71 211 $650,000
T9 Charles Howell III -1 67 74 71 212 $570,000
T9 Phil Mickelson -1 70 67 75 212 $570,000
T11 Richard Bland E 73 70 70 213 $334,571
T11 Graeme McDowell E 72 71 70 213 $334,571
T11 Kevin Na E 71 69 73 213 $334,571
T11 Dustin Johnson E 68 74 71 213 $334,571
T11 Brendan Steele E 71 72 70 213 $334,571
T11 Carlos Ortiz E 70 70 73 213 $334,571
T11 Talor Gooch E 71 70 72 213 $334,571
T18 Bryson DeChambeau 1 73 73 68 214 $190,857
T18 Charl Schwartzel 1 71 71 72 214 $190,857
T18 Jason Kokrak 1 69 71 74 214 $190,857
T18 Cameron Tringale 1 70 73 71 214 $190,857
T18 Harold Varner III 1 71 74 69 214 $190,857
T18 Bubba Watson 1 69 69 76 214 $190,857
T18 Mito Pereira 1 73 71 70 214 $190,857
T25 James Piot 2 74 70 71 215 $165,000
T25 Thomas Pieters 2 75 69 71 215 $165,000
T27 Bernd Wiesberger 3 69 73 74 216 $160,000
T27 Jediah Morgan 3 72 78 66 216 $160,000
T27 David Puig 3 75 70 71 216 $160,000
T30 Matt Jones 4 77 70 70 217 $154,000
T30 Sergio Garcia 4 74 70 73 217 $154,000
T30 Paul Casey 4 72 72 73 217 $154,000
T33 Louis Oosthuizen 5 75 68 75 218 $146,000
T33 Peter Uihlein 5 74 70 74 218 $146,000
T33 Sihwan Kim 5 72 76 70 218 $146,000
T33 Laurie Canter 5 74 69 75 218 $146,000
T33 Henrik Stenson 5 71 74 73 218 $146,000
T38 Sebastián Muñoz 7 73 74 73 220 $137,000
T38 Ian Poulter 7 76 69 75 220 $137,000
T38 Brooks Koepka 7 72 76 72 220 $137,000
T38 Scott Vincent 7 74 70 76 220 $137,000
42 Matthew Wolff 8 73 73 75 221 $132,000
T43 Eugenio Chacarra 10 79 71 73 223 $129,000
T43 Pat Perez 10 77 73 73 223 $129,000
45 Chase Koepka 14 76 77 74 227 $126,000
46 Danny Lee 15 76 75 77 228 $124,000
47 Martin Kaymer 17 82 73 75 230 $122,000
48 Lee Westwood 20 75 80 78 233 $120,000

