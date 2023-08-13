2023 AIG Women's British Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

A photo of Charley Hull
The 2023 AIG Women's British Open prize money payout is from the $9 million purse, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of AIG Women's British Open prize pool is at $1,350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $833,215. The AIG Women's British Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than the standard 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $17,789.

The AIG Women's British Open field is headed by Charley Hull, Lilia Vu, Linn Grant, Hyo Joo Kim and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 AIG Women's British Open full-field payout is based on their finish. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points, with points at the standard level this week.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 AIG Women's British Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,350,000
2 $833,215
3 $604,440
4 $467,578
5 $376,349
6 $307,923
7 $257,745
8 $225,813
9 $203,004
10 $184,752
11 $171,062
12 $159,660
13 $149,621
14 $140,503
15 $132,290
16 $124,992
17 $118,610
18 $113,133
19 $108,571
20 $104,919
21 $101,273
22 $97,622
23 $93,975
24 $90,324
25 $87,130
26 $83,942
27 $80,743
28 $77,549
29 $74,361
30 $71,619
31 $68,883
32 $66,142
33 $63,406
34 $60,670
35 $58,392
36 $56,109
37 $53,835
38 $51,547
39 $49,263
40 $47,443
41 $45,617
42 $43,797
43 $41,966
44 $40,145
45 $38,777
46 $37,404
47 $36,036
48 $34,668
49 $33,300
50 $31,932
51 $31,022
52 $30,106
53 $29,191
54 $28,286
55 $27,370
56 $26,455
57 $25,550
58 $24,634
59 $23,724
60 $22,809
61 $22,356
62 $21,893
63 $21,441
64 $20,988
65 $20,525
66 $20,073
67 $19,620
68 $19,157
69 $18,705
70 $18,252
71 $18,021
72 $17,789

