Where is Sedgefield Country Club and the Wyndham Championship located?

Sedgefield Country Club is home to the 2023 Wyndham Championship and an open event on the PGA Tour. It is of the better-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Greensboro-area club has become home to big events, including Wyndham Championships dating back nearly 90 years.

Not only is Sedgefield Country Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing a Donald Ross design.

Naturally, a private club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Sedgefield Country Club is located.

Where is Sedgefield Country Club located?

Sedgefield Country Club is located in Greensboro, North Carolina. Sedgefield Country Club is located in the city limits of Greensboro.

Sedgefield Country Club sits on the southwest portion of the city, which has also long been home to the ACC men's basketball tournament. In the grand scheme of North Carolina, Greensboro is located directly west of Raleigh and Durham in the middle of the state.

Which airports are near Sedgefield Country Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Sedgefield Country Club is Greensboro, the Piedmont Triad International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 15-minute drive from the airport to Sedgefield Country Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Sedgefield Country Club?

Sedgefield Country Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Forest Oaks Country Club is nearby, which has also been a long-time host of this event.