2023 Mandiri Indonesia Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

08/06/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of an Asian Tour flag
The 2023 Mandiri Indonesia Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nitithorn Thippong, who earned the Asian Tour win at Pondok Indah Golf Course in Indonesia.

Thippong won the tournament by two shots on 18-under 270, holding off Scott Hend, Steve Lewton and Chieh-po Lee for the victory.

Five players finished tied for fifth place.

Thippong won the $90,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

Mandiri Indonesia Open recap notes

Thippong earned 4.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 65 players finishing the event in the 13th event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the International Series England.

2023 Mandiri Indonesia Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nitithorn Thippong -18 66 65 67 72 270 $90,000
T2 Scott Hend -16 65 69 70 68 272 $37,167
T2 Steve Lewton -16 68 68 68 68 272 $37,167
T2 Lee Chieh-po -16 69 70 65 68 272 $37,167
T5 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -14 68 70 71 65 274 $15,913
T5 Yongjun Bae -14 69 71 71 63 274 $15,913
T5 Mingyu Cho -14 72 69 67 66 274 $15,913
T5 Chang Wei-lun -14 66 68 69 71 274 $15,913
T9 Gabriel Hansel Hari -13 67 71 70 67 275 $0
T9 Sarit Suwannarut -13 64 70 72 69 275 $10,700
T11 Hanmil Jung -12 69 70 70 67 276 $8,240
T11 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -12 68 67 73 68 276 $8,240
T11 Minkyu Kim -12 68 69 73 66 276 $8,240
T11 Veer Ahlawat -12 72 68 67 69 276 $8,240
T11 Richard T. Lee -12 66 66 72 72 276 $8,240
T16 Ian Snyman -11 73 67 67 70 277 $6,625
T16 Dongmin Lee -11 71 68 67 71 277 $6,625
T16 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit -11 68 71 67 71 277 $6,625
T19 Ervin Chang -10 70 68 71 69 278 $5,468
T19 Miguel Tabuena -10 69 70 71 68 278 $5,468
T19 Viraj Madappa -10 71 68 69 70 278 $5,468
T19 Settee Prakongvech -10 67 70 70 71 278 $5,468
T19 Douglas Klein -10 70 68 68 72 278 $5,468
T19 Rashid Khan -10 68 73 73 64 278 $5,468
T19 Tom Power-Horan -10 70 70 65 73 278 $5,468
T26 Panuphol Pittayarat -9 67 72 70 70 279 $4,414
T26 Ryo Hisatsune -9 66 70 72 71 279 $4,414
T26 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -9 70 67 70 72 279 $4,414
T26 Chanat Sakulpolphaisan -9 71 66 70 72 279 $4,414
T26 Jaco Ahlers -9 71 70 71 67 279 $4,414
T26 Hung Chien-yao -9 69 68 70 72 279 $4,414
T26 Guxin Chen -9 71 66 69 73 279 $4,414
T33 Chikkarangappa S. -8 71 68 71 70 280 $3,600
T33 Michael Maguire -8 71 69 70 70 280 $3,600
T33 Terry Pilkadaris -8 68 69 71 72 280 $3,600
T33 Wang Wei-hsuan -8 69 72 67 72 280 $3,600
T33 Jonathan Wijono -8 73 64 75 68 280 $3,600
T33 Natipong Srithong -8 70 69 67 74 280 $3,600
T33 MJ Viljoen -8 68 62 74 76 280 $3,600
T40 Kartik Sharma -7 68 71 71 71 281 $2,891
T40 Micah Lauren Shin -7 71 69 69 72 281 $2,891
T40 David Drysdale -7 68 68 75 70 281 $2,891
T40 Poom Saksansin -7 72 70 69 70 281 $2,891
T40 Runchanapong Youprayong -7 70 72 69 70 281 $2,891
T40 Doyeob Mun -7 65 69 73 74 281 $2,891
T40 Gunn Charoenkul -7 69 70 73 69 281 $2,891
T40 Sadom Kaewkanjana -7 71 71 70 69 281 $2,891
T48 Denwit Boriboonsub -6 74 67 71 70 282 $2,450
T48 Chapchai Nirat -6 73 69 71 69 282 $2,450
T48 Deyen Lawson -6 69 71 75 67 282 $2,450
T51 Josh Younger -5 72 70 69 72 283 $2,150
T51 Siddikur Rahman -5 70 67 77 69 283 $2,150
T51 Kevin Akbar -5 72 69 74 68 283 $2,150
T54 Jarin Todd -4 72 70 69 73 284 $1,925
T54 Nicholas Fung -4 75 67 71 71 284 $1,925
T56 Angelo Que -3 69 71 70 75 285 $1,825
T56 Dodge Kemmer -3 70 70 73 72 285 $1,825
T58 Kosuke Hamamoto -1 72 70 71 74 287 $1,700
T58 Miguel Carballo -1 72 70 73 72 287 $1,700
T58 Lloyd Go -1 71 71 76 69 287 $1,700
61 Matt Sharpstene 1 74 68 72 75 289 $1,600
T62 Matthew Cheung 2 70 72 73 75 290 $1,525
T62 Marcus Fraser 2 69 73 75 73 290 $1,525
T64 Nasin Surachman 5 69 72 76 76 293 $1,425
T64 Elki Kow 5 67 75 80 71 293 $1,425

