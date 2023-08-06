2023 Mandiri Indonesia Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Mandiri Indonesia Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nitithorn Thippong, who earned the Asian Tour win at Pondok Indah Golf Course in Indonesia.
Thippong won the tournament by two shots on 18-under 270, holding off Scott Hend, Steve Lewton and Chieh-po Lee for the victory.
Five players finished tied for fifth place.
Thippong won the $90,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.
Mandiri Indonesia Open recap notes
Thippong earned 4.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 65 players finishing the event in the 13th event of the season.
The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the International Series England.
2023 Mandiri Indonesia Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nitithorn Thippong
|-18
|66
|65
|67
|72
|270
|$90,000
|T2
|Scott Hend
|-16
|65
|69
|70
|68
|272
|$37,167
|T2
|Steve Lewton
|-16
|68
|68
|68
|68
|272
|$37,167
|T2
|Lee Chieh-po
|-16
|69
|70
|65
|68
|272
|$37,167
|T5
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-14
|68
|70
|71
|65
|274
|$15,913
|T5
|Yongjun Bae
|-14
|69
|71
|71
|63
|274
|$15,913
|T5
|Mingyu Cho
|-14
|72
|69
|67
|66
|274
|$15,913
|T5
|Chang Wei-lun
|-14
|66
|68
|69
|71
|274
|$15,913
|T9
|Gabriel Hansel Hari
|-13
|67
|71
|70
|67
|275
|$0
|T9
|Sarit Suwannarut
|-13
|64
|70
|72
|69
|275
|$10,700
|T11
|Hanmil Jung
|-12
|69
|70
|70
|67
|276
|$8,240
|T11
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-12
|68
|67
|73
|68
|276
|$8,240
|T11
|Minkyu Kim
|-12
|68
|69
|73
|66
|276
|$8,240
|T11
|Veer Ahlawat
|-12
|72
|68
|67
|69
|276
|$8,240
|T11
|Richard T. Lee
|-12
|66
|66
|72
|72
|276
|$8,240
|T16
|Ian Snyman
|-11
|73
|67
|67
|70
|277
|$6,625
|T16
|Dongmin Lee
|-11
|71
|68
|67
|71
|277
|$6,625
|T16
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|-11
|68
|71
|67
|71
|277
|$6,625
|T19
|Ervin Chang
|-10
|70
|68
|71
|69
|278
|$5,468
|T19
|Miguel Tabuena
|-10
|69
|70
|71
|68
|278
|$5,468
|T19
|Viraj Madappa
|-10
|71
|68
|69
|70
|278
|$5,468
|T19
|Settee Prakongvech
|-10
|67
|70
|70
|71
|278
|$5,468
|T19
|Douglas Klein
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|72
|278
|$5,468
|T19
|Rashid Khan
|-10
|68
|73
|73
|64
|278
|$5,468
|T19
|Tom Power-Horan
|-10
|70
|70
|65
|73
|278
|$5,468
|T26
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|-9
|67
|72
|70
|70
|279
|$4,414
|T26
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-9
|66
|70
|72
|71
|279
|$4,414
|T26
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-9
|70
|67
|70
|72
|279
|$4,414
|T26
|Chanat Sakulpolphaisan
|-9
|71
|66
|70
|72
|279
|$4,414
|T26
|Jaco Ahlers
|-9
|71
|70
|71
|67
|279
|$4,414
|T26
|Hung Chien-yao
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|72
|279
|$4,414
|T26
|Guxin Chen
|-9
|71
|66
|69
|73
|279
|$4,414
|T33
|Chikkarangappa S.
|-8
|71
|68
|71
|70
|280
|$3,600
|T33
|Michael Maguire
|-8
|71
|69
|70
|70
|280
|$3,600
|T33
|Terry Pilkadaris
|-8
|68
|69
|71
|72
|280
|$3,600
|T33
|Wang Wei-hsuan
|-8
|69
|72
|67
|72
|280
|$3,600
|T33
|Jonathan Wijono
|-8
|73
|64
|75
|68
|280
|$3,600
|T33
|Natipong Srithong
|-8
|70
|69
|67
|74
|280
|$3,600
|T33
|MJ Viljoen
|-8
|68
|62
|74
|76
|280
|$3,600
|T40
|Kartik Sharma
|-7
|68
|71
|71
|71
|281
|$2,891
|T40
|Micah Lauren Shin
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|72
|281
|$2,891
|T40
|David Drysdale
|-7
|68
|68
|75
|70
|281
|$2,891
|T40
|Poom Saksansin
|-7
|72
|70
|69
|70
|281
|$2,891
|T40
|Runchanapong Youprayong
|-7
|70
|72
|69
|70
|281
|$2,891
|T40
|Doyeob Mun
|-7
|65
|69
|73
|74
|281
|$2,891
|T40
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-7
|69
|70
|73
|69
|281
|$2,891
|T40
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-7
|71
|71
|70
|69
|281
|$2,891
|T48
|Denwit Boriboonsub
|-6
|74
|67
|71
|70
|282
|$2,450
|T48
|Chapchai Nirat
|-6
|73
|69
|71
|69
|282
|$2,450
|T48
|Deyen Lawson
|-6
|69
|71
|75
|67
|282
|$2,450
|T51
|Josh Younger
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|72
|283
|$2,150
|T51
|Siddikur Rahman
|-5
|70
|67
|77
|69
|283
|$2,150
|T51
|Kevin Akbar
|-5
|72
|69
|74
|68
|283
|$2,150
|T54
|Jarin Todd
|-4
|72
|70
|69
|73
|284
|$1,925
|T54
|Nicholas Fung
|-4
|75
|67
|71
|71
|284
|$1,925
|T56
|Angelo Que
|-3
|69
|71
|70
|75
|285
|$1,825
|T56
|Dodge Kemmer
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|72
|285
|$1,825
|T58
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-1
|72
|70
|71
|74
|287
|$1,700
|T58
|Miguel Carballo
|-1
|72
|70
|73
|72
|287
|$1,700
|T58
|Lloyd Go
|-1
|71
|71
|76
|69
|287
|$1,700
|61
|Matt Sharpstene
|1
|74
|68
|72
|75
|289
|$1,600
|T62
|Matthew Cheung
|2
|70
|72
|73
|75
|290
|$1,525
|T62
|Marcus Fraser
|2
|69
|73
|75
|73
|290
|$1,525
|T64
|Nasin Surachman
|5
|69
|72
|76
|76
|293
|$1,425
|T64
|Elki Kow
|5
|67
|75
|80
|71
|293
|$1,425