2023 Mandiri Indonesia Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Mandiri Indonesia Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nitithorn Thippong, who earned the Asian Tour win at Pondok Indah Golf Course in Indonesia.

Thippong won the tournament by two shots on 18-under 270, holding off Scott Hend, Steve Lewton and Chieh-po Lee for the victory.

Five players finished tied for fifth place.

Thippong won the $90,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

Mandiri Indonesia Open recap notes

Thippong earned 4.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 65 players finishing the event in the 13th event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the International Series England.

2023 Mandiri Indonesia Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

