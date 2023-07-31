2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier field: Players, rankings

The 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at The Greenbrier's Old White Course in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
The LIV Golf Greenbrier field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the 10th tournament of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the LIV event played in West Virginia.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $25 million purse ($20 million individual and $5 million team), with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier field
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Dean Burmester
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Martin Kaymer
- Sihwan Kim
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jed Morgan
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Scott Vincent
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
Top 50 players in 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier field
- 8. Cameron Smith
- 13. Brooks Koepka
- 44. Joaquin Niemann
- 50. Patrick Reed