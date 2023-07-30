2023 Senior British Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Senior British Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

07/30/2023
A photo of golfer Bernhard Langer
The 2023 Senior British Open Championship purse is set for $2.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $447,800 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Senior British Open Championship field is headed by Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Darren Clarke.

It's the 16th event of the season, with 156 players taking on the Scottish resort course. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 70 and ties.

This tournament is played at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales.

The Senior British Open Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

Senior British Open Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $2,750,000
Winner's share: $447,800
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2023 Senior British Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $447,800
2 $298,680
3 $168,036
4 $134,292
5 $113,772
6 $93,936
7 $80,484
8 $67,032
9 $60,192
10 $53,694
11 $49,476
12 $46,056
13 $43,092
14 $41,268
15 $39,558
16 $37,734
17 $36,024
18 $34,656
19 $33,516
20 $32,604
21 $31,692
22 $30,780
23 $29,868
24 $28,956
25 $28,044
26 $27,132
27 $26,220
28 $25,308
29 $24,510
30 $23,712
31 $22,914
32 $22,116
33 $21,432
34 $20,748
35 $20,178
36 $19,608
37 $19,038
38 $18,468
39 $18,012
40 $17,442
41 $16,986
42 $16,416
43 $15,960
44 $15,390
45 $14,934
46 $14,478
47 $13,908
48 $13,452
49 $12,882
50 $12,426
51 $11,856
52 $11,400
53 $10,830
54 $10,374
55 $9,804
56 $9,348
57 $8,892
58 $8,550
59 $8,094
60 $7,752
61 $7,410
62 $7,068
63 $6,840
64 $6,498
65 $6,270
66 $5,928
67 $5,700
68 $5,472
69 $5,244
70 $5,016

