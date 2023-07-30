2023 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open field: Players, rankings
LPGA Tour

2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

07/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Leona Maguire
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.

The Freed Group Women's Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Atthaya Thitikul, Charley Hull and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's return to a long-standing event.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, continuing a four-tournament run in Europe.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, though eight spots in the field are reserved for exemptions.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order. Min Lee and Jeongeun Lee6 are currently the first two players on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Casandra Alexander
Carmen Alonso
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Elin Arvidsson
Aditi Ashok
Pia Babnik
Laura Beveridge
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Becky Brewerton
Ashleigh Buhai
Hannah Burke
Virginia Elena Carta
Matilda Castren
Peiyun Chien
Hye Jin Choi
Chella Choi
In Gee Chun
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Gabriella Cowley
Diksha Dagar
Daniela Darquea
Karis Davidson
Klara Davidson Spilkova
Laura Davies
Rosie Davies
Manon De Roey
Perrine Delacour
Amanda Doherty
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Nicole Broch Estrup
Ally Ewing
Maria Fassi
Alexandra Forsterling
Laura Fuenfstueck
Ayaka Furue
Cara Gainer
Nicole Garcia
Eleanor Givens
Linn Grant
Emma Grechi
Johanna Gustavsson
Lydia Hall
Leonie Harm
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Caroline Hedwall
Kylie Henry
Esther Henseleit
Celine Herbin
Alice Hewson
Daniela Holmqvist
Wei Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Lily May Humphreys
Caroline Inglis
Eun Hee Ji
Felicity Johnson
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Minami Katsu
Sarah Kemp
Megan Khang
Hyo Joo Kim
A Lim Kim
In Kyung Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Tiia Koivisto
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Ines Laklalech
Bronte Law
Minjee Lee
Alison Lee
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Lucy Li
Xiyu Lin
Pernilla Lindberg
Yu Liu
Gaby Lopez
Meghan MacLaren
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Stephanie Meadow
Jana Melichova
Morgane Metraux
Kim Metraux
Anne Charlotte Mora
Kristyna Napoleaova
Yuna Nishimura
Chiara Noja
Anna Nordqvist
Lee Anne Pace
Annie Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Ana Pelaez Trivino
Lisa Pettersson
Pamela Pretswell Asher
Mel Reid
Paula Reto
Pauline Roussin
Madelene Sagstrom
Agathe Sauzon
Sarah Schmelzel
Patricia Isabel Schmidt
Sarah Schober
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Magdalena Simmermacher
Maja Stark
Marissa Steen
Linnea Strom
Jasmine Suwannapura
Maddie Szeryk
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Atthaya Thitikul
Michele Thomson
Lilia Vu
Lindsey Weaver Wright
Ursula Wikstrom
Chloe Williams
Sophie Witt
Christine Wolf
Amy Yang
Ruoning Yin
Angel Yin
Liz Young

Top 50 players in 2023 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open field

RANK PLAYER
4 Lilia Vu
5 Ruoning Yin
6 Allisen Corpuz
8 Hyo Joo Kim
9 Atthaya Thitikul
10 Xiyu Lin
14 Charley Hull
15 Celine Boutier
16 Ashleigh Buhai
17 Ayaka Furue
19 Nasa Hataoka
21 Linn Grant
22 In Gee Chun
28 Jennifer Kupcho
29 Hye Jin Choi
30 Megan Khang
33 Anna Nordqvist
34 Ally Ewing
36 Madelene Sagstrom
37 Angel Yin
39 Cheyenne Knight
42 Amy Yang
46 Andrea Lee
50 A Lim Kim

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.