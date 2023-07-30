2023 Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.

The Freed Group Women's Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Atthaya Thitikul, Charley Hull and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's return to a long-standing event.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, continuing a four-tournament run in Europe.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, though eight spots in the field are reserved for exemptions.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order. Min Lee and Jeongeun Lee6 are currently the first two players on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open field

PLAYER Marina Alex Casandra Alexander Carmen Alonso Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Elin Arvidsson Aditi Ashok Pia Babnik Laura Beveridge Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Celine Boutier Becky Brewerton Ashleigh Buhai Hannah Burke Virginia Elena Carta Matilda Castren Peiyun Chien Hye Jin Choi Chella Choi In Gee Chun Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Gabriella Cowley Diksha Dagar Daniela Darquea Karis Davidson Klara Davidson Spilkova Laura Davies Rosie Davies Manon De Roey Perrine Delacour Amanda Doherty Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Nicole Broch Estrup Ally Ewing Maria Fassi Alexandra Forsterling Laura Fuenfstueck Ayaka Furue Cara Gainer Nicole Garcia Eleanor Givens Linn Grant Emma Grechi Johanna Gustavsson Lydia Hall Leonie Harm Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Caroline Hedwall Kylie Henry Esther Henseleit Celine Herbin Alice Hewson Daniela Holmqvist Wei Ling Hsu Charley Hull Lily May Humphreys Caroline Inglis Eun Hee Ji Felicity Johnson Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Minami Katsu Sarah Kemp Megan Khang Hyo Joo Kim A Lim Kim In Kyung Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Tiia Koivisto Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Ines Laklalech Bronte Law Minjee Lee Alison Lee Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee Lucy Li Xiyu Lin Pernilla Lindberg Yu Liu Gaby Lopez Meghan MacLaren Nanna Koerstz Madsen Stephanie Meadow Jana Melichova Morgane Metraux Kim Metraux Anne Charlotte Mora Kristyna Napoleaova Yuna Nishimura Chiara Noja Anna Nordqvist Lee Anne Pace Annie Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Ana Pelaez Trivino Lisa Pettersson Pamela Pretswell Asher Mel Reid Paula Reto Pauline Roussin Madelene Sagstrom Agathe Sauzon Sarah Schmelzel Patricia Isabel Schmidt Sarah Schober Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Magdalena Simmermacher Maja Stark Marissa Steen Linnea Strom Jasmine Suwannapura Maddie Szeryk Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Atthaya Thitikul Michele Thomson Lilia Vu Lindsey Weaver Wright Ursula Wikstrom Chloe Williams Sophie Witt Christine Wolf Amy Yang Ruoning Yin Angel Yin Liz Young

