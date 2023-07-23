Who is Brian Harman? Bio for the 2023 British Open Championship leader

Brian Harman is the overwhelming leader heading into the final round of the 2023 British Open Championship, the R&A major event at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. While a large pack of chasers seek to complete an incredible comeback, Brian Harman could have a huge breakthrough.

Harman is 36 years old, and he is in the field at British Open Championship because he finished in the top 10 of the British Open Championship in 2022 at the Old Course at St. Andrews

For Harman, his journey to the PGA Tour and his lengthy career on the tour is a remarkable story.

Harman was born in Savannah, Ga. He played college golf at the University of Georgia before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Harman is hitting his prime

Brian Harman has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2009.

Harman has two career PGA Tour wins, coming at the 2014 John Deere Classic and the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. In 2015, he made two holes-in-one in a single round at The Barclays, becoming just the third player in PGA Tour history to do so.

Entering this week, Harman was ranked 18th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 26th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Harman is married to wife Kelly Van Slyke, and they have three children together.

What a win at the British Open Championship means

With a win today, Harman would earn the benefits of being a British Open winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into the British Open until he is 60 years old and the other three majors for five years. And, according to the 2023 British Open Championship payout, he would win $3 million to top it all off.