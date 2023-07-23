2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

07/23/2023

07/23/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Elizabeth Szokol and Cheyenne Knight
The 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winners Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol, who earned the LPGA Tour win in the team event at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

Knight and Szokol wound up winning with a one-shot win on 23-under 257, closing with a 65 in a weather-delayed final round to earn the team win. Szokol picks up her first LPGA title, and this team was close last year in this event.

Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan finished in solo second place, a shot out of a potential playoff.

Knight and Szokol won the $603,172 winner's share ($301,586 each) of the $2,700,000 purse.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational recap notes

Knight and Szokol picks up the win in the 18th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time as a team.

By winning the event, Knight and Szokol each earned 400 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 37 teams/74 players of 128 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in France.

2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol -23 69 61 62 65 257 $653,744 ($326,872 each)
2 Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan -22 64 63 68 63 258 $320,035 ($160,018 each)
T3 Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso -20 65 63 70 62 260 $154,799 ($77,400 each)
T3 Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emma Talley -20 67 60 70 63 260 $154,799 ($77,400 each)
T3 Celine Borge and Polly Mack -20 65 64 68 63 260 $154,799 ($77,400 each)
6 Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi -19 68 64 66 63 261 $98,732 ($49,366 each)
7 Yan Liu and Muni He -17 72 63 68 60 263 $86,612 ($43,306 each)
8 Sarah Kemp and Alena Sharp -16 69 64 71 60 264 $76,807 ($38,404 each)
T9 Peiyun Chien and Yu-Sang Hou -14 70 66 68 62 266 $61,829 ($30,915 each)
T9 Yu Liu and Ruixin Liu -14 66 65 71 64 266 $61,829 ($30,915 each)
T9 Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis -14 65 61 73 67 266 $61,829 ($30,915 each)
T9 Ana Belac and Bianca Pagdanganan -14 70 63 66 67 266 $61,829 ($30,915 each)
T13 Daniela Darquea and Karis Davidson -13 71 66 68 62 267 $45,554 ($22,777 each)
T13 Megan Khang and Alison Lee -13 70 63 71 63 267 $45,554 ($22,777 each)
T13 Mi Hyang Lee and Jeongeun Lee5 -13 69 63 70 65 267 $45,554 ($22,777 each)
T13 Wichanee Meechai and Pavarisa Yoktuan -13 70 65 66 66 267 $45,554 ($22,777 each)
T17 Dewi Weber and Alexa Pano -12 68 66 70 64 268 $32,889 ($16,445 each)
T17 Hae Ran Ryu and Yaeeun Hong -12 68 65 71 64 268 $32,889 ($16,445 each)
T17 Caroline Inglis and Amanda Doherty -12 67 65 72 64 268 $32,889 ($16,445 each)
T17 Sarah Schmelzel and Lindsey Weaver-Wright -12 67 63 72 66 268 $32,889 ($16,445 each)
T21 Min Lee and Weiwei Zhang -11 68 69 70 62 269 $23,764 ($11,882 each)
T21 Jennifer Chang and Karen Chung -11 68 65 71 65 269 $23,764 ($11,882 each)
T21 Linnea Strom and Linnea Johansson -11 66 64 74 65 269 $23,764 ($11,882 each)
T21 Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton -11 70 64 69 66 269 $23,764 ($11,882 each)
25 Maddie Szeryk and Lauren Hartlage -10 73 63 69 65 270 $19,473 ($9,737 each)
T26 Hannah Green and Su Oh -9 71 66 72 62 271 $17,159 ($8,580 each)
T26 Pornanong Phatlum and Dottie Ardina -9 71 65 71 64 271 $17,159 ($8,580 each)
T26 Pauline Roussin and Pernilla Lindberg -9 72 63 68 68 271 $17,159 ($8,580 each)
T29 Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok -8 70 66 73 63 272 $14,436 ($7,218 each)
T29 Yealimi Noh and Soo Bin Joo -8 68 65 74 65 272 $14,436 ($7,218 each)
T31 Savannah Grewal and Annabelle Pancake -6 71 64 74 65 274 $12,938 ($6,469 each)
T31 Julieta Granada and Sofia Garcia -6 67 67 75 65 274 $12,938 ($6,469 each)
33 Cristie Kerr and Kristy McPherson -5 73 64 74 64 275 $12,120 ($6,060 each)
T34 Christina Kim and Lindy Duncan -4 68 69 76 63 276 $11,304 ($5,652 each)
T34 Haeji Kang and Tiffany Chan -4 71 64 77 64 276 $11,304 ($5,652 each)
36 Sophia Schubert and Haylee Harford -1 69 66 77 67 279 $10,691 ($5,346 each)
37 Jasmine Ly and Kimberly Dinh 1 71 64 84 62 281 $10,417 ($5,209 each)

