2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winners Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol, who earned the LPGA Tour win in the team event at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

Knight and Szokol wound up winning with a one-shot win on 23-under 257, closing with a 65 in a weather-delayed final round to earn the team win. Szokol picks up her first LPGA title, and this team was close last year in this event.

Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan finished in solo second place, a shot out of a potential playoff.

Knight and Szokol won the $603,172 winner's share ($301,586 each) of the $2,700,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational recap notes

Knight and Szokol picks up the win in the 18th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time as a team.

By winning the event, Knight and Szokol each earned 400 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 37 teams/74 players of 128 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in France.

2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details