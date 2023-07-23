2023 British Open Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Open Championship

2023 British Open Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/23/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Brian Harman
The 2023 British Open Championship prize money payout is from the $16.5 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of British Open Championship prize pool is at $3,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,708,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The British Open Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $37,175.

The British Open Championship field is headed by Brian Harman, Jon Rah, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and more. Harman comes into the final round with a huge lead, but the weather conditions are the nastiest of th week.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 British Open Championship from the correct 2023 British Open Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 70 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 British Open Championship prize money payout is only true after the cut is made, with the R&A adding money to the purse if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid. After the top 70 players who made the cut, the next five pros are paid in decreasing increments of $125. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for his finish.

The final payout is based on how many players make the cut, although British Open Championship players who miss the cut do get paid as well. The first 10 professionals (and ties) to miss the cut earn $12,000, while the next 20 professional golfers and ties get $10,000 and the remaining professional golfers take home $8,500.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 British Open Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,000,000
2 $1,708,000
3 $1,095,000
4 $851,000
5 $684,500
6 $593,000
7 $509,500
8 $429,700
9 $377,000
10 $340,500
11 $310,000
12 $274,700
13 $258,300
14 $241,800
15 $224,800
16 $206,600
17 $196,600
18 $187,500
19 $179,600
20 $171,100
21 $163,100
22 $155,000
23 $146,700
24 $138,500
25 $133,800
26 $128,000
27 $123,300
28 $119,100
29 $113,900
30 $108,000
31 $104,500
32 $99,200
33 $95,700
34 $93,000
35 $89,800
36 $86,200
37 $82,200
38 $78,000
39 $75,200
40 $72,800
41 $69,800
42 $66,400
43 $63,400
44 $59,800
45 $56,400
46 $53,400
47 $51,300
48 $49,300
49 $47,000
50 $45,900
51 $44,900
52 $44,100
53 $43,400
54 $42,800
55 $42,100
56 $41,500
57 $41,100
58 $40,800
59 $40,500
60 $40,200
61 $40,000
62 $39,800
63 $39,600
64 $39,400
65 $39,200
66 $38,900
67 $38,600
68 $38,300
69 $38,000
70 $37,800
71 $37,675
72 $37,550
73 $37,425
74 $37,300
75 $37,175

