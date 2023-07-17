2023 British Open Championship golf bags: The staff bags different equipment companies made for Royal Liverpool

Page 1 of 4

The 2023 British Open Championship is back to being the final men's major of the year, as Royal Liverpool Golf Club hosts the oldest major championship in golf history for the first time since 2014.

It has become a tradition among the major equipment manufacturers to create specialty golf bags for each of the major championships. For the Open, the equipment companies make staff bags that are influenced by the host course, the famous Open leaderboard or sites around the host course. This year is no exception, with some great concepts.

Check out the special staff bags each of the equipment manufacturers have made this week for the 2023 British Open Championship.

