2023 Dana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Dana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Linn Grant, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Grant opened the day with a six-shot lead and managed to hold on for a three-shot win, capping off with a birdie to win over Allisen Corpuz on 21-under 263. Corpuz shot 65 in the final round to jump up the leaderboard and give herself an outside chance to win.

Lindy Duncan finished in solo third to round out the medal stand, while Xiyu Lin and Stephanie Kyriacou finished tied for fourth.

Corpuz won and the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Dana Open recap notes

Grant picks up the win in the 17th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Grant earned a two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 76 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds. One amateur made the cut and was not paid for their finish.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

2023 Dana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details