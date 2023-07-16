2023 Dana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Dana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Linn Grant, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
Grant opened the day with a six-shot lead and managed to hold on for a three-shot win, capping off with a birdie to win over Allisen Corpuz on 21-under 263. Corpuz shot 65 in the final round to jump up the leaderboard and give herself an outside chance to win.
Lindy Duncan finished in solo third to round out the medal stand, while Xiyu Lin and Stephanie Kyriacou finished tied for fourth.
Corpuz won and the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.
Dana Open recap notes
Grant picks up the win in the 17th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.
By winning the event, Grant earned a two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 76 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds. One amateur made the cut and was not paid for their finish.
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.
2023 Dana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Linn Grant
|-21
|64
|69
|62
|68
|263
|$262,500
|2
|Allisen Corpuz
|-18
|67
|66
|68
|65
|266
|$160,458
|3
|Lindy Duncan
|-15
|69
|65
|70
|65
|269
|$116,401
|T4
|Xiyu Lin
|-14
|66
|69
|68
|67
|270
|$81,261
|T4
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-13
|70
|66
|65
|69
|270
|$81,261
|6
|Maria Fassi
|-13
|67
|67
|67
|70
|271
|$59,299
|T7
|Aditi Ashok
|-12
|66
|70
|67
|69
|272
|$41,948
|T7
|Gaby Lopez
|-12
|70
|65
|68
|69
|272
|$41,948
|T7
|Jaravee Boonchant
|-12
|64
|69
|70
|69
|272
|$41,948
|T7
|Minjee Lee
|-12
|67
|68
|67
|70
|272
|$41,948
|11
|Grace Kim
|-11
|71
|65
|68
|69
|273
|$32,943
|T12
|Carlota Ciganda
|-10
|71
|67
|71
|65
|274
|$28,024
|T12
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-10
|67
|70
|67
|70
|274
|$28,024
|T12
|Annie Park
|-10
|68
|63
|71
|72
|274
|$28,024
|T12
|Matilda Castren
|-10
|66
|68
|67
|73
|274
|$28,024
|T16
|Arpichaya Yubol
|-9
|68
|71
|69
|67
|275
|$22,899
|T16
|Esther Henseleit
|-9
|68
|70
|69
|68
|275
|$22,899
|T16
|Linnea Strom
|-9
|66
|68
|72
|69
|275
|$22,899
|T19
|Hae Ran Ryu
|-8
|72
|66
|69
|69
|276
|$19,854
|T19
|Yu Liu
|-8
|67
|69
|69
|71
|276
|$19,854
|T19
|Jeongeun Lee5
|-8
|70
|64
|70
|72
|276
|$19,854
|T19
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-8
|68
|66
|69
|73
|276
|$19,854
|T23
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-7
|71
|70
|66
|70
|277
|$17,424
|T23
|Gabriela Ruffels
|-7
|70
|69
|68
|70
|277
|$17,424
|T23
|Weiwei Zhang
|-7
|68
|72
|66
|71
|277
|$17,424
|T26
|Dottie Ardina
|-6
|72
|68
|71
|67
|278
|$14,952
|T26
|Gabriella Then
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|68
|278
|$14,952
|T26
|Jin Young Ko
|-6
|69
|68
|72
|69
|278
|$14,952
|T26
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-6
|67
|68
|73
|70
|278
|$14,952
|T26
|Mia Hammond (a)
|-6
|68
|68
|70
|72
|278
|$0
|T26
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-6
|65
|69
|67
|77
|278
|$14,952
|T32
|Jing Yan
|-5
|69
|68
|73
|69
|279
|$12,474
|T32
|Aline Krauter
|-5
|71
|69
|69
|70
|279
|$12,474
|T32
|Sei Young Kim
|-5
|67
|72
|66
|74
|279
|$12,474
|T32
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-5
|65
|69
|71
|74
|279
|$12,474
|T36
|Stacy Lewis
|-4
|72
|69
|70
|69
|280
|$10,366
|T36
|Marissa Steen
|-4
|70
|71
|69
|70
|280
|$10,366
|T36
|Frida Kinhult
|-4
|68
|70
|72
|70
|280
|$10,366
|T36
|Albane Valenzuela
|-4
|73
|68
|68
|71
|280
|$10,366
|T36
|Peiyun Chien
|-4
|69
|72
|68
|71
|280
|$10,366
|T41
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|-3
|71
|69
|74
|67
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|Su Oh
|-3
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|Sung Hyun Park
|-3
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|Jennifer Chang
|-3
|71
|70
|70
|70
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|Min Lee
|-3
|70
|71
|70
|70
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|Brittany Altomare
|-3
|69
|66
|76
|70
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-3
|71
|70
|69
|71
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|A Lim Kim
|-3
|67
|73
|70
|71
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|Xiaowen Yin
|-3
|66
|74
|70
|71
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|Celine Borge
|-3
|67
|74
|68
|72
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|In Gee Chun
|-3
|70
|69
|70
|72
|281
|$7,416
|T41
|Jennifer Song
|-3
|70
|66
|73
|72
|281
|$7,416
|T53
|Lucy Li
|-2
|71
|70
|74
|67
|282
|$5,534
|T53
|Sarah Kemp
|-2
|70
|71
|71
|70
|282
|$5,534
|T53
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-2
|71
|68
|71
|72
|282
|$5,534
|T53
|Sydnee Michaels
|-2
|71
|64
|75
|72
|282
|$5,534
|T57
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-1
|68
|73
|72
|70
|283
|$5,007
|T57
|Linnea Johansson
|-1
|66
|74
|73
|70
|283
|$5,007
|T59
|Samantha Wagner
|E
|67
|74
|75
|68
|284
|$4,393
|T59
|Mariajo Uribe
|E
|70
|70
|72
|72
|284
|$4,393
|T59
|Wichanee Meechai
|E
|70
|68
|74
|72
|284
|$4,393
|T59
|Yan Liu
|E
|72
|69
|70
|73
|284
|$4,393
|T59
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|E
|70
|70
|70
|74
|284
|$4,393
|T59
|Kelly Tan
|E
|66
|71
|73
|74
|284
|$4,393
|T65
|Bailey Tardy
|1
|66
|74
|74
|71
|285
|$3,909
|T65
|Mi Hyang Lee
|1
|69
|70
|75
|71
|285
|$3,909
|T65
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|1
|72
|68
|70
|75
|285
|$3,909
|T65
|Lydia Ko
|1
|67
|68
|72
|78
|285
|$3,909
|69
|Alexa Pano
|2
|68
|72
|69
|77
|286
|$3,689
|T70
|Erica Shepherd
|3
|71
|69
|77
|70
|287
|$3,503
|T70
|Lauren Coughlin
|3
|72
|69
|74
|72
|287
|$3,503
|T70
|Ines Laklalech
|3
|69
|72
|74
|72
|287
|$3,503
|T70
|Elizabeth Szokol
|3
|70
|70
|74
|73
|287
|$3,503
|T74
|Emma Talley
|4
|70
|70
|75
|73
|288
|$3,360
|T74
|Dana Fall
|4
|69
|70
|72
|77
|288
|$3,360
|T76
|Sophia Schubert
|6
|69
|71
|78
|72
|290
|$3,277
|T76
|Maddie Szeryk
|6
|69
|71
|76
|74
|290
|$3,277