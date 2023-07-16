2023 Dana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Dana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/16/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Linn Grant
The 2023 Dana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Linn Grant, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Grant opened the day with a six-shot lead and managed to hold on for a three-shot win, capping off with a birdie to win over Allisen Corpuz on 21-under 263. Corpuz shot 65 in the final round to jump up the leaderboard and give herself an outside chance to win.

Lindy Duncan finished in solo third to round out the medal stand, while Xiyu Lin and Stephanie Kyriacou finished tied for fourth.

Corpuz won and the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

Dana Open recap notes

Grant picks up the win in the 17th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Grant earned a two-year LPGA Tour exemption and 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 76 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds. One amateur made the cut and was not paid for their finish.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

2023 Dana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Linn Grant -21 64 69 62 68 263 $262,500
2 Allisen Corpuz -18 67 66 68 65 266 $160,458
3 Lindy Duncan -15 69 65 70 65 269 $116,401
T4 Xiyu Lin -14 66 69 68 67 270 $81,261
T4 Stephanie Kyriacou -13 70 66 65 69 270 $81,261
6 Maria Fassi -13 67 67 67 70 271 $59,299
T7 Aditi Ashok -12 66 70 67 69 272 $41,948
T7 Gaby Lopez -12 70 65 68 69 272 $41,948
T7 Jaravee Boonchant -12 64 69 70 69 272 $41,948
T7 Minjee Lee -12 67 68 67 70 272 $41,948
11 Grace Kim -11 71 65 68 69 273 $32,943
T12 Carlota Ciganda -10 71 67 71 65 274 $28,024
T12 Sarah Schmelzel -10 67 70 67 70 274 $28,024
T12 Annie Park -10 68 63 71 72 274 $28,024
T12 Matilda Castren -10 66 68 67 73 274 $28,024
T16 Arpichaya Yubol -9 68 71 69 67 275 $22,899
T16 Esther Henseleit -9 68 70 69 68 275 $22,899
T16 Linnea Strom -9 66 68 72 69 275 $22,899
T19 Hae Ran Ryu -8 72 66 69 69 276 $19,854
T19 Yu Liu -8 67 69 69 71 276 $19,854
T19 Jeongeun Lee5 -8 70 64 70 72 276 $19,854
T19 Gemma Dryburgh -8 68 66 69 73 276 $19,854
T23 Hye-Jin Choi -7 71 70 66 70 277 $17,424
T23 Gabriela Ruffels -7 70 69 68 70 277 $17,424
T23 Weiwei Zhang -7 68 72 66 71 277 $17,424
T26 Dottie Ardina -6 72 68 71 67 278 $14,952
T26 Gabriella Then -6 69 70 71 68 278 $14,952
T26 Jin Young Ko -6 69 68 72 69 278 $14,952
T26 Pornanong Phatlum -6 67 68 73 70 278 $14,952
T26 Mia Hammond (a) -6 68 68 70 72 278 $0
T26 Emily Kristine Pedersen -6 65 69 67 77 278 $14,952
T32 Jing Yan -5 69 68 73 69 279 $12,474
T32 Aline Krauter -5 71 69 69 70 279 $12,474
T32 Sei Young Kim -5 67 72 66 74 279 $12,474
T32 Ariya Jutanugarn -5 65 69 71 74 279 $12,474
T36 Stacy Lewis -4 72 69 70 69 280 $10,366
T36 Marissa Steen -4 70 71 69 70 280 $10,366
T36 Frida Kinhult -4 68 70 72 70 280 $10,366
T36 Albane Valenzuela -4 73 68 68 71 280 $10,366
T36 Peiyun Chien -4 69 72 68 71 280 $10,366
T41 Bianca Pagdanganan -3 71 69 74 67 281 $7,416
T41 Su Oh -3 71 70 71 69 281 $7,416
T41 Sung Hyun Park -3 71 70 71 69 281 $7,416
T41 Jennifer Chang -3 71 70 70 70 281 $7,416
T41 Min Lee -3 70 71 70 70 281 $7,416
T41 Brittany Altomare -3 69 66 76 70 281 $7,416
T41 Jasmine Suwannapura -3 71 70 69 71 281 $7,416
T41 A Lim Kim -3 67 73 70 71 281 $7,416
T41 Xiaowen Yin -3 66 74 70 71 281 $7,416
T41 Celine Borge -3 67 74 68 72 281 $7,416
T41 In Gee Chun -3 70 69 70 72 281 $7,416
T41 Jennifer Song -3 70 66 73 72 281 $7,416
T53 Lucy Li -2 71 70 74 67 282 $5,534
T53 Sarah Kemp -2 70 71 71 70 282 $5,534
T53 Moriya Jutanugarn -2 71 68 71 72 282 $5,534
T53 Sydnee Michaels -2 71 64 75 72 282 $5,534
T57 Patty Tavatanakit -1 68 73 72 70 283 $5,007
T57 Linnea Johansson -1 66 74 73 70 283 $5,007
T59 Samantha Wagner E 67 74 75 68 284 $4,393
T59 Mariajo Uribe E 70 70 72 72 284 $4,393
T59 Wichanee Meechai E 70 68 74 72 284 $4,393
T59 Yan Liu E 72 69 70 73 284 $4,393
T59 Wei-Ling Hsu E 70 70 70 74 284 $4,393
T59 Kelly Tan E 66 71 73 74 284 $4,393
T65 Bailey Tardy 1 66 74 74 71 285 $3,909
T65 Mi Hyang Lee 1 69 70 75 71 285 $3,909
T65 Pavarisa Yoktuan 1 72 68 70 75 285 $3,909
T65 Lydia Ko 1 67 68 72 78 285 $3,909
69 Alexa Pano 2 68 72 69 77 286 $3,689
T70 Erica Shepherd 3 71 69 77 70 287 $3,503
T70 Lauren Coughlin 3 72 69 74 72 287 $3,503
T70 Ines Laklalech 3 69 72 74 72 287 $3,503
T70 Elizabeth Szokol 3 70 70 74 73 287 $3,503
T74 Emma Talley 4 70 70 75 73 288 $3,360
T74 Dana Fall 4 69 70 72 77 288 $3,360
T76 Sophia Schubert 6 69 71 78 72 290 $3,277
T76 Maddie Szeryk 6 69 71 76 74 290 $3,277

