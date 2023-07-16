2023 Barbasol Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
PGA Tour

The 2023 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Vincent Norrman, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

Norrman won the tournament in a playoff over Nathan Kinsey, a DP World Tour regular playing this week in this co-sanctioned event. Norrman made a monumental bogey on the final hole to get into the playoff, and then made a standard par that earned him the win after both players finished regulation on 22-under 266.

Trevor Cone and Adrien Saddier finished tied for third and a shot out of the playoff.

Norrman won the $684,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.

Barbasol Championship recap notes

Norrman earned 15.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Norrman earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the lower level for this event.

A total of 67 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 39th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 British Open Championship and 2023 Barracuda Championship.

2023 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Vincent Norrman -22 66 67 67 66 266 $684,000
P2 Nathan Kimsey -22 69 66 67 64 266 $414,200
T3 Trevor Cone -21 71 65 63 68 267 $224,200
T3 Adrien Saddier -21 68 66 67 66 267 $224,200
5 Lucas Glover -20 63 68 69 68 268 $155,800
6 Taylor Pendrith -19 69 66 68 66 269 $137,750
T7 Daniel Brown -18 65 68 70 67 270 $123,500
T7 Grayson Murray -18 70 70 63 67 270 $123,500
T9 Doc Redman -17 69 70 65 67 271 $95,950
T9 Akshay Bhatia -17 68 68 70 65 271 $95,950
T9 David Ravetto -17 72 64 67 68 271 $95,950
T9 Alexander Levy -17 69 68 66 68 271 $95,950
T9 Masahiro Kawamura -17 69 69 68 65 271 $95,950
T14 Ryan Moore -16 64 70 70 68 272 $71,250
T14 Marcus Kinhult -16 66 70 67 69 272 $71,250
T16 Cameron Percy -15 70 69 65 69 273 $52,345
T16 Ryan Armour -15 64 71 69 69 273 $52,345
T16 Tommy Gainey -15 70 69 69 65 273 $52,345
T16 Jayden Schaper -15 68 66 68 71 273 $52,345
T16 Christoffer Bring -15 72 65 69 67 273 $52,345
T16 Louis de Jager -15 69 65 69 70 273 $52,345
T16 Adam Long -15 66 67 71 69 273 $52,345
T16 MJ Daffue -15 70 66 70 67 273 $52,345
T24 Wesley Bryan -14 65 73 69 67 274 $32,585
T24 Jason Dufner -14 68 67 69 70 274 $32,585
T24 Ryan Brehm -14 72 66 69 67 274 $32,585
T24 JC Ritchie -14 67 69 74 64 274 $32,585
T28 Kramer Hickok -13 68 70 69 68 275 $27,740
T28 Henrik Norlander -13 69 67 70 69 275 $27,740
T30 Chris Nido -12 74 65 67 70 276 $24,890
T30 William McGirt -12 69 70 69 68 276 $24,890
T30 Angel Hidalgo Portillo -12 66 69 71 70 276 $24,890
T33 John Axelsen -11 72 68 72 65 277 $19,841
T33 Andrew Novak -11 65 73 69 70 277 $19,841
T33 Brice Garnett -11 70 70 68 69 277 $19,841
T33 Brian Stuard -11 73 66 69 69 277 $19,841
T33 Russell Knox -11 68 69 69 71 277 $19,841
T33 Tyson Alexander -11 70 67 68 72 277 $19,841
T33 Niklas Nørgaard -11 67 69 72 69 277 $19,841
T40 Tano Goya -10 68 71 65 74 278 $15,390
T40 Jason Scrivener -10 71 66 75 66 278 $15,390
T40 Bo Hoag -10 69 71 70 68 278 $15,390
T40 Kelly Kraft -10 71 68 71 68 278 $15,390
T44 Chad Ramey -9 67 69 74 69 279 $11,172
T44 Alejandro Del Rey -9 69 70 70 70 279 $11,172
T44 Scott Harrington -9 70 70 72 67 279 $11,172
T44 Kevin Tway -9 71 67 67 74 279 $11,172
T44 Matti Schmid -9 68 71 68 72 279 $11,172
T44 Bo Van Pelt -9 66 74 71 68 279 $11,172
T44 Zecheng Dou -9 70 70 72 67 279 $11,172
T44 Justin Lower -9 72 66 68 73 279 $11,172
T52 Clément Sordet -8 67 73 71 69 280 $9,006
T52 Max McGreevy -8 70 70 67 73 280 $9,006
T52 Ted Potter, Jr. -8 69 68 71 72 280 $9,006
T52 Mikael Lindberg -8 68 72 68 72 280 $9,006
T52 Peter Malnati -8 67 72 70 71 280 $9,006
T52 Cody Gribble -8 65 75 70 70 280 $9,006
T58 Aaron Cockerill -7 72 68 72 69 281 $8,588
T58 Ryo Hisatsune -7 70 69 71 71 281 $8,588
T58 David Ford (a) -7 71 67 71 72 281 $8,588
T58 Richy Werenski -7 70 68 75 68 281 $8,588
T62 Johannes Veerman -6 66 70 74 72 282 $8,284
T62 Patton Kizzire -6 67 71 75 69 282 $8,284
T62 Michael Gligic -6 68 70 70 74 282 $8,284
T62 Martin Trainer -6 70 69 73 70 282 $8,284
66 Greg Chalmers -5 70 70 73 70 283 $8,094
67 Sung Kang -2 70 70 76 70 286 $8,018

