2023 Barbasol Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Vincent Norrman, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

Norrman won the tournament in a playoff over Nathan Kinsey, a DP World Tour regular playing this week in this co-sanctioned event. Norrman made a monumental bogey on the final hole to get into the playoff, and then made a standard par that earned him the win after both players finished regulation on 22-under 266.

Trevor Cone and Adrien Saddier finished tied for third and a shot out of the playoff.

Norrman won the $684,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.

Barbasol Championship recap notes

Norrman earned 15.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Norrman earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the lower level for this event.

A total of 67 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 39th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 British Open Championship and 2023 Barracuda Championship.

2023 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details