2023 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steph Curry, with the NBA star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.

Curry won the celebrity tournament, played under the modified Stableford scoring system, with an eagle 3 on the final hole of the tournament to surprise the former tennis star on 75 total points. Fish had 73 points to finish in solo second place.

Joe Pavelski fell off the pace in the final round with 19 points, falling into solo third place.

Curry would have won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but as an amateur, he was unable to get the money. Fish, who plays golf as a professional, claimed $47,500 as the playoff runner-up.

2023 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort