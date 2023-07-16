2023 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steph Curry, with the NBA star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.
Curry won the celebrity tournament, played under the modified Stableford scoring system, with an eagle 3 on the final hole of the tournament to surprise the former tennis star on 75 total points. Fish had 73 points to finish in solo second place.
Joe Pavelski fell off the pace in the final round with 19 points, falling into solo third place.
Curry would have won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but as an amateur, he was unable to get the money. Fish, who plays golf as a professional, claimed $47,500 as the playoff runner-up.
2023 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|1
|Stephen Curry
|75
|27
|23
|25
|2
|Mardy Fish
|73
|18
|29
|26
|3
|Joe Pavelski
|66
|23
|24
|19
|4
|Mark Mulder
|59
|10
|28
|21
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|56
|13
|19
|24
|6
|Annika Sorenstam
|55
|14
|20
|21
|7
|Derek Lowe
|53
|14
|20
|19
|8
|Tony Romo
|51
|16
|16
|19
|T9
|John Elway
|50
|16
|15
|19
|T9
|Michael Peña
|50
|13
|11
|26
|11
|Dell Curry
|48
|18
|15
|15
|T12
|John Smoltz
|45
|16
|17
|12
|T12
|Kevin Millar
|45
|11
|21
|13
|T14
|Marshall Faulk
|43
|19
|18
|6
|T14
|Jake Owen
|43
|17
|18
|8
|T14
|Adam Thielen
|43
|12
|6
|25
|17
|Vinny Del Negro
|42
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Jack Wagner
|41
|17
|21
|3
|19
|Brian Urlacher
|40
|19
|13
|8
|T20
|Robbie Gould
|39
|13
|15
|11
|T20
|Derek Carr
|39
|11
|17
|11
|T20
|Harrison Smith
|39
|10
|14
|15
|23
|Alex Killorn
|38
|21
|9
|8
|T24
|Doug Pederson
|33
|11
|17
|5
|T24
|Tim Wakefield
|33
|13
|13
|7
|T24
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|33
|10
|10
|13
|T24
|Ray Allen
|33
|1
|14
|18
|28
|Jon Lester
|30
|7
|14
|9
|29
|Tim Brown
|29
|10
|6
|13
|T30
|David Wells
|28
|14
|13
|1
|T30
|Bret Baier
|28
|20
|5
|3
|T30
|Joe Mauer
|28
|18
|6
|4
|T30
|Tj Oshie
|28
|17
|7
|4
|34
|Alex Smith
|27
|12
|2
|13
|T35
|Dwight Freeney
|24
|11
|11
|2
|T35
|Charles Woodson
|24
|16
|-1
|9
|T37
|Jerome Bettis
|22
|5
|18
|-1
|T37
|Josh Allen
|22
|7
|4
|11
|39
|Mike Modano
|21
|10
|2
|9
|T40
|Joe Buck
|19
|4
|7
|8
|T40
|Larry Fitzgerald
|19
|-2
|11
|10
|T42
|Jerry Rice
|17
|4
|11
|2
|T42
|Ronde Barber
|17
|-5
|9
|13
|44
|Jayson Werth
|16
|10
|0
|6
|45
|Patrick Peterson
|15
|1
|12
|2
|T46
|Joe Theismann
|13
|6
|8
|-1
|T46
|Aj Hawk
|13
|9
|3
|1
|T46
|Seth Curry
|13
|5
|5
|3
|49
|Canelo
|12
|-1
|11
|2
|50
|Dexter Fowler
|10
|3
|-7
|14
|T51
|Shane Victorino
|9
|8
|0
|1
|T51
|Hally Leadbetter
|9
|0
|1
|8
|T53
|Andrew Whitworth
|6
|7
|-2
|1
|T53
|Nate Bargatze
|6
|-3
|7
|2
|55
|Jay Bilas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|56
|David Carr
|2
|4
|4
|-6
|57
|Roger Clemens
|1
|-1
|-6
|8
|58
|Andre Iguodala
|0
|-1
|-2
|3
|T59
|Ray Romano
|-1
|-1
|1
|-1
|T59
|Marcus Allen
|-1
|10
|-13
|2
|61
|Reggie Bush
|-4
|0
|4
|-8
|62
|Patrick Mahomes Ii
|-5
|-3
|4
|-6
|63
|Cc Sabathia
|-7
|5
|-4
|-8
|64
|Rob Riggle
|-10
|-4
|-3
|-3
|65
|Mike Vrabel
|-11
|4
|1
|-16
|66
|Jason Scheff
|-12
|-7
|-4
|-1
|67
|Pat Mcafee
|-13
|-4
|-5
|-4
|68
|Dan Quayle
|-14
|-5
|-5
|-4
|69
|Kyle Lowry
|-15
|-7
|-8
|0
|70
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|-16
|-7
|-4
|-5
|71
|Travis Kelce
|-17
|-1
|-7
|-9
|72
|Emmitt Smith
|-18
|-1
|-8
|-9
|T73
|Colin Jost
|-24
|-9
|0
|-15
|T73
|Larry The Cable Guy
|-24
|-6
|-12
|-6
|T73
|Steve Young
|-24
|-12
|-6
|-6
|T76
|Vince Carter
|-25
|-4
|-10
|-11
|T76
|Davante Adams
|-25
|-18
|-7
|0
|78
|Jay Demarcus
|-28
|-1
|-12
|-15
|79
|Baker Mayfield
|-30
|-3
|-10
|-17
|80
|Brian Baumgartner
|-31
|-5
|-11
|-15
|81
|Charles Barkley
|-32
|-8
|-17
|-7
|82
|Miles Teller
|-34
|-17
|-11
|-6
|83
|Jim Mcmahon
|-35
|-3
|-18
|-14
|84
|Mike Golic
|-40
|-14
|-18
|-8
|85
|Demarcus Ware
|-44
|-14
|-21
|-9
|T86
|John O'Hurley
|-46
|-11
|-14
|-21
|T86
|Kyle Rudolph
|-46
|-14
|-15
|-17
|T86
|Chace Crawford
|-46
|-18
|-14
|-14
|T89
|Kathryn Tappen
|-51
|-20
|-12
|-19
|T89
|Zach Lavine
|-51
|-18
|-16
|-17
|91
|The Miz
|-56
|-23
|-20
|-13
|92
|Dylan Dreyer
|-64
|-27
|-19
|-18