2023 British Open Championship alternate list: Who might get in the field

The 2023 British Open Championship field of 156 players is made up of players who got in through a variety of criteria, including the Open Qualifying Series, Final Open Qualifying and other exemptions. As part of the qualifying process, the R&A also identifies British Open Championship alternates.

The R&A will pull from the British Open Championship alternate list to fill the field of 156 players, with the governing body filling in the field of 156 players using the highest-ranked non-exempt players from the Official World Golf Ranking after Week 25 on June 25.

Since then, the R&A has replaced withdrawn players based on the current Official World Golf Ranking.

There are players that could potentially withdraw the week of the British Open Championship with injury or other problems. So, here's the full list of 2023 British Open Championship alternates from the Official World Golf Ranking. This list will expand as players are added to the field and others potentially withdraw.

2023 British Open Championship alternates

Subject to change