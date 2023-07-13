2023 Kaulig Companies Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Champions Tour

2023 Kaulig Companies Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/13/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship purse is set for $3.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $525,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Kaulig Companies Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Steve Stricker, Miguel Angel Jimenez and more.

It's the 15th event of the new season, with 78 players taking on the Ohio host course. There is no 36-hole cut in this four-round major.

This tournament is played at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The Kaulig Companies Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2023 Kaulig Companies Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $525,000
2 $308,000
3 $252,000
4 $210,000
5 $168,000
6 $140,000
7 $126,000
8 $112,000
9 $98,000
10 $91,000
11 $84,000
12 $77,000
13 $70,000
14 $66,500
15 $63,000
16 $59,500
17 $56,000
18 $52,500
19 $49,350
20 $46,200
21 $43,400
22 $40,600
23 $38,500
24 $36,750
25 $35,000
26 $33,250
27 $31,850
28 $30,450
29 $29,050
30 $27,650
31 $26,250
32 $25,200
33 $24,150
34 $23,100
35 $22,050
36 $21,000
37 $19,950
38 $19,250
39 $18,550
40 $17,850
41 $17,150
42 $16,450
43 $15,750
44 $15,050
45 $14,350
46 $13,650
47 $12,950
48 $12,250
49 $11,550
50 $10,850
51 $10,150
52 $9,450
53 $8,750
54 $8,400
55 $8,050
56 $7,700
57 $7,350
58 $7,000
59 $6,650
60 $6,300
61 $5,950
62 $5,600
63 $5,250
64 $4,900
65 $4,550
66 $4,200
67 $3,850
68 $3,500
69 $3,290
70 $3,080
71 $2,870
72 $2,660
73 $2,450
74 $2,310
75 $2,170
76 $2,030
77 $1,890
78 $1,750

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.