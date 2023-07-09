2023 Made in Himmerland final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Made in Himmerland final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/09/2023
A photo of golfer Rasmus Hojgaard Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard tees off on the 7th during day two of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The 2023 Made in Himmerland final leaderboard is headed by winner Rasmus Hojgaard, who earned the DP World Tour win at HimmerLand in Farso, Denmark.

Hojgaard won the tournament, earning his second DP World Tour title, with a win in a lengthy playoff over Nacho Elvira after both players finished regulation on 13-under 267.

The two battled over six holes, playing the 18th hole each time, and each making par in the first five times -- with different degrees of drama. Hojgaard won the tournament with a sixth par after Elvira made a double-bogey 6 on the sixth time of asking.

Richie Ramsay came up a shot shy of the playoff and finished in solo third place.

Hojgaard won the €507,458.54 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Made in Himmerland recap notes

Hojgaard earned 16.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 71 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season. One amateur made the cut.

Hojgaard earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

2023 Made in Himmerland final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rasmus Højgaard -13 68 70 65 64 267 €507,458.54
P2 Nacho Elvira -13 69 62 66 70 267 €328,355.53
3 Richie Ramsay -12 70 64 65 69 268 €188,058.17
T4 Alexander Björk -11 71 68 63 67 269 €117,461.73
T4 Robert Macintyre -11 64 68 66 71 269 €117,461.73
T4 Kalle Samooja -11 72 66 64 67 269 €117,461.73
T4 Marc Warren -11 70 64 67 68 269 €117,461.73
T8 Ross Fisher -10 66 67 71 66 270 €70,745.69
T8 Ryo Hisatsune -10 69 68 67 66 270 €70,745.69
T10 Darren Fichardt -9 72 66 66 67 271 €49,381.26
T10 Daan Huizing -9 67 68 66 70 271 €49,381.26
T10 Nathan Kimsey -9 71 67 67 66 271 €49,381.26
T10 Freddy Schott -9 71 64 68 68 271 €49,381.26
T10 Marcel Siem -9 71 64 67 69 271 €49,381.26
T10 Matthew Southgate -9 73 65 72 61 271 €49,381.26
T10 Johannes Veerman -9 67 71 69 64 271 €49,381.26
T17 John Axelsen -8 71 68 66 67 272 €36,119.11
T17 Daniel Brown -8 69 67 69 67 272 €36,119.11
T17 Matthew Jordan -8 71 68 68 65 272 €36,119.11
T17 David Micheluzzi -8 71 69 62 70 272 €36,119.11
T17 Matthieu Pavon -8 69 70 64 69 272 €36,119.11
T17 Andy Sullivan -8 68 70 70 64 272 €36,119.11
T17 Borja Virto -8 72 68 66 66 272 €36,119.11
T24 Kristoffer Broberg -7 72 69 65 67 273 €30,149.01
T24 Hennie Du Plessis -7 72 68 63 70 273 €30,149.01
T24 Søren Kjeldsen -7 73 67 66 67 273 €30,149.01
T24 Frederik Kjettrup (a) -7 70 70 65 68 273 €0
T24 David Ravetto -7 69 70 67 67 273 €30,149.01
T24 Jeff Winther -7 70 71 68 64 273 €30,149.01
T30 Grant Forrest -6 71 68 66 69 274 €25,671.43
T30 Simon Forsström -6 73 65 68 68 274 €25,671.43
T30 Julien Guerrier -6 71 67 66 70 274 €25,671.43
T30 Niklas Lemke -6 73 66 69 66 274 €25,671.43
T30 Daniel Van Tonder -6 73 67 66 68 274 €25,671.43
T35 Nick Bachem -5 67 72 67 69 275 €19,790.88
T35 Bryce Easton -5 73 68 65 69 275 €19,790.88
T35 Marcus Helligkilde -5 74 67 67 67 275 €19,790.88
T35 Frederic Lacroix -5 73 68 69 65 275 €19,790.88
T35 Niklas Nørgaard -5 74 65 68 68 275 €19,790.88
T35 Adrien Saddier -5 70 71 68 66 275 €19,790.88
T35 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -5 71 69 63 72 275 €19,790.88
T35 Sandy Scott -5 74 67 70 64 275 €19,790.88
T35 Jordan Smith -5 71 66 68 70 275 €19,790.88
T35 Sebastian Söderberg -5 72 68 66 69 275 €19,790.88
T45 Jens Dantorp -4 73 68 66 69 276 €15,522.26
T45 Jeremy Freiburghaus -4 70 70 68 68 276 €15,522.26
T45 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -4 74 64 73 65 276 €15,522.26
T45 Justin Walters -4 73 66 68 69 276 €15,522.26
T49 Thomas Aiken -3 74 67 69 67 277 €11,741.20
T49 Mateusz Gradecki -3 70 67 69 71 277 €11,741.20
T49 Gavin Green -3 71 70 64 72 277 €11,741.20
T49 Alexander Levy -3 68 70 72 67 277 €11,741.20
T49 Yannik Paul -3 72 66 71 68 277 €11,741.20
T49 Brandon Robinson Thompson -3 70 68 70 69 277 €11,741.20
T49 Julian Suri -3 73 68 66 70 277 €11,741.20
T49 Andrew Wilson -3 72 69 64 72 277 €11,741.20
T49 Fabrizio Zanotti -3 72 68 62 75 277 €11,741.20
T58 Guido Migliozzi -2 72 67 68 71 278 €9,402.91
T58 Marcel Schneider -2 71 69 69 69 278 €9,402.91
T60 Lucas Bjerregaard -1 68 73 68 70 279 €8,805.90
T60 Adrian Otaegui -1 71 70 70 68 279 €8,805.90
T62 Todd Clements PAR 70 69 68 73 280 €8,059.64
T62 Louis De Jager PAR 71 70 70 69 280 €8,059.64
T62 Kazuki Higa PAR 73 68 69 70 280 €8,059.64
T65 Alejandro Del Rey 2 73 66 71 72 282 €7,164.12
T65 Pedro Figueiredo 2 72 67 70 73 282 €7,164.12
T65 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 2 72 69 72 69 282 €7,164.12
68 Jeong Weon Ko 4 75 66 74 69 284 €6,567.11
69 Gunner Wiebe 5 70 71 70 74 285 €6,268.61
70 Garrick Porteous 8 73 68 76 71 288 €5,970.10
71 Victor Hougaard Sidal Svendsen 11 72 68 76 75 291 €5,671.60

