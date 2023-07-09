2023 Made in Himmerland final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Made in Himmerland final leaderboard is headed by winner Rasmus Hojgaard, who earned the DP World Tour win at HimmerLand in Farso, Denmark.
Hojgaard won the tournament, earning his second DP World Tour title, with a win in a lengthy playoff over Nacho Elvira after both players finished regulation on 13-under 267.
The two battled over six holes, playing the 18th hole each time, and each making par in the first five times -- with different degrees of drama. Hojgaard won the tournament with a sixth par after Elvira made a double-bogey 6 on the sixth time of asking.
Richie Ramsay came up a shot shy of the playoff and finished in solo third place.
Hojgaard won the €507,458.54 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.
Made in Himmerland recap notes
Hojgaard earned 16.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 71 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season. One amateur made the cut.
Hojgaard earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.
2023 Made in Himmerland final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-13
|68
|70
|65
|64
|267
|€507,458.54
|P2
|Nacho Elvira
|-13
|69
|62
|66
|70
|267
|€328,355.53
|3
|Richie Ramsay
|-12
|70
|64
|65
|69
|268
|€188,058.17
|T4
|Alexander Björk
|-11
|71
|68
|63
|67
|269
|€117,461.73
|T4
|Robert Macintyre
|-11
|64
|68
|66
|71
|269
|€117,461.73
|T4
|Kalle Samooja
|-11
|72
|66
|64
|67
|269
|€117,461.73
|T4
|Marc Warren
|-11
|70
|64
|67
|68
|269
|€117,461.73
|T8
|Ross Fisher
|-10
|66
|67
|71
|66
|270
|€70,745.69
|T8
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-10
|69
|68
|67
|66
|270
|€70,745.69
|T10
|Darren Fichardt
|-9
|72
|66
|66
|67
|271
|€49,381.26
|T10
|Daan Huizing
|-9
|67
|68
|66
|70
|271
|€49,381.26
|T10
|Nathan Kimsey
|-9
|71
|67
|67
|66
|271
|€49,381.26
|T10
|Freddy Schott
|-9
|71
|64
|68
|68
|271
|€49,381.26
|T10
|Marcel Siem
|-9
|71
|64
|67
|69
|271
|€49,381.26
|T10
|Matthew Southgate
|-9
|73
|65
|72
|61
|271
|€49,381.26
|T10
|Johannes Veerman
|-9
|67
|71
|69
|64
|271
|€49,381.26
|T17
|John Axelsen
|-8
|71
|68
|66
|67
|272
|€36,119.11
|T17
|Daniel Brown
|-8
|69
|67
|69
|67
|272
|€36,119.11
|T17
|Matthew Jordan
|-8
|71
|68
|68
|65
|272
|€36,119.11
|T17
|David Micheluzzi
|-8
|71
|69
|62
|70
|272
|€36,119.11
|T17
|Matthieu Pavon
|-8
|69
|70
|64
|69
|272
|€36,119.11
|T17
|Andy Sullivan
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|64
|272
|€36,119.11
|T17
|Borja Virto
|-8
|72
|68
|66
|66
|272
|€36,119.11
|T24
|Kristoffer Broberg
|-7
|72
|69
|65
|67
|273
|€30,149.01
|T24
|Hennie Du Plessis
|-7
|72
|68
|63
|70
|273
|€30,149.01
|T24
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-7
|73
|67
|66
|67
|273
|€30,149.01
|T24
|Frederik Kjettrup (a)
|-7
|70
|70
|65
|68
|273
|€0
|T24
|David Ravetto
|-7
|69
|70
|67
|67
|273
|€30,149.01
|T24
|Jeff Winther
|-7
|70
|71
|68
|64
|273
|€30,149.01
|T30
|Grant Forrest
|-6
|71
|68
|66
|69
|274
|€25,671.43
|T30
|Simon Forsström
|-6
|73
|65
|68
|68
|274
|€25,671.43
|T30
|Julien Guerrier
|-6
|71
|67
|66
|70
|274
|€25,671.43
|T30
|Niklas Lemke
|-6
|73
|66
|69
|66
|274
|€25,671.43
|T30
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-6
|73
|67
|66
|68
|274
|€25,671.43
|T35
|Nick Bachem
|-5
|67
|72
|67
|69
|275
|€19,790.88
|T35
|Bryce Easton
|-5
|73
|68
|65
|69
|275
|€19,790.88
|T35
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-5
|74
|67
|67
|67
|275
|€19,790.88
|T35
|Frederic Lacroix
|-5
|73
|68
|69
|65
|275
|€19,790.88
|T35
|Niklas Nørgaard
|-5
|74
|65
|68
|68
|275
|€19,790.88
|T35
|Adrien Saddier
|-5
|70
|71
|68
|66
|275
|€19,790.88
|T35
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-5
|71
|69
|63
|72
|275
|€19,790.88
|T35
|Sandy Scott
|-5
|74
|67
|70
|64
|275
|€19,790.88
|T35
|Jordan Smith
|-5
|71
|66
|68
|70
|275
|€19,790.88
|T35
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-5
|72
|68
|66
|69
|275
|€19,790.88
|T45
|Jens Dantorp
|-4
|73
|68
|66
|69
|276
|€15,522.26
|T45
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|-4
|70
|70
|68
|68
|276
|€15,522.26
|T45
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-4
|74
|64
|73
|65
|276
|€15,522.26
|T45
|Justin Walters
|-4
|73
|66
|68
|69
|276
|€15,522.26
|T49
|Thomas Aiken
|-3
|74
|67
|69
|67
|277
|€11,741.20
|T49
|Mateusz Gradecki
|-3
|70
|67
|69
|71
|277
|€11,741.20
|T49
|Gavin Green
|-3
|71
|70
|64
|72
|277
|€11,741.20
|T49
|Alexander Levy
|-3
|68
|70
|72
|67
|277
|€11,741.20
|T49
|Yannik Paul
|-3
|72
|66
|71
|68
|277
|€11,741.20
|T49
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|-3
|70
|68
|70
|69
|277
|€11,741.20
|T49
|Julian Suri
|-3
|73
|68
|66
|70
|277
|€11,741.20
|T49
|Andrew Wilson
|-3
|72
|69
|64
|72
|277
|€11,741.20
|T49
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-3
|72
|68
|62
|75
|277
|€11,741.20
|T58
|Guido Migliozzi
|-2
|72
|67
|68
|71
|278
|€9,402.91
|T58
|Marcel Schneider
|-2
|71
|69
|69
|69
|278
|€9,402.91
|T60
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-1
|68
|73
|68
|70
|279
|€8,805.90
|T60
|Adrian Otaegui
|-1
|71
|70
|70
|68
|279
|€8,805.90
|T62
|Todd Clements
|PAR
|70
|69
|68
|73
|280
|€8,059.64
|T62
|Louis De Jager
|PAR
|71
|70
|70
|69
|280
|€8,059.64
|T62
|Kazuki Higa
|PAR
|73
|68
|69
|70
|280
|€8,059.64
|T65
|Alejandro Del Rey
|2
|73
|66
|71
|72
|282
|€7,164.12
|T65
|Pedro Figueiredo
|2
|72
|67
|70
|73
|282
|€7,164.12
|T65
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|2
|72
|69
|72
|69
|282
|€7,164.12
|68
|Jeong Weon Ko
|4
|75
|66
|74
|69
|284
|€6,567.11
|69
|Gunner Wiebe
|5
|70
|71
|70
|74
|285
|€6,268.61
|70
|Garrick Porteous
|8
|73
|68
|76
|71
|288
|€5,970.10
|71
|Victor Hougaard Sidal Svendsen
|11
|72
|68
|76
|75
|291
|€5,671.60