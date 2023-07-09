2023 LIV Golf London final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf London final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his second LIV Golf win at Centurion Club in England.
Smith won the 54-hole event for his latest win in LIV Golf, earning a one-shot win over Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed on 15-under 198.
Louis Oosthuizen finished in solo fourth place, three shots out of the lead.
Smith won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.
LIV Golf London recap notes
Smith earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.
There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season.
In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by a shot, with the four team members (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Ripper earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.
The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next month at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.
2023 LIV Golf London final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Cameron Smith
|-15
|63
|67
|68
|198
|$4,000,000
|T2
|Marc Leishman
|-14
|64
|69
|66
|199
|$1,812,500
|T2
|Patrick Reed
|-14
|70
|64
|65
|199
|$1,812,500
|4
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-12
|70
|63
|68
|201
|$1,050,000
|5
|Dustin Johnson
|-10
|71
|65
|67
|203
|$975,000
|T6
|Richard Bland
|-9
|68
|70
|66
|204
|$648,000
|T6
|Cameron Tringale
|-9
|67
|69
|68
|204
|$648,000
|T6
|Henrik Stenson
|-9
|69
|66
|69
|204
|$648,000
|T6
|Pat Perez
|-9
|70
|68
|66
|204
|$648,000
|T6
|Thomas Pieters
|-9
|66
|67
|71
|204
|$648,000
|T11
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-8
|70
|67
|68
|205
|$351,667
|T11
|Kevin Na
|-8
|72
|64
|69
|205
|$351,667
|T11
|Anirban Lahiri
|-8
|68
|69
|68
|205
|$351,667
|T11
|Ian Poulter
|-8
|69
|70
|66
|205
|$351,667
|T11
|Harold Varner III
|-8
|72
|66
|67
|205
|$351,667
|T11
|Abraham Ancer
|-8
|68
|68
|69
|205
|$351,667
|T17
|Peter Uihlein
|-7
|70
|68
|68
|206
|$219,500
|T17
|Laurie Canter
|-7
|67
|69
|70
|206
|$219,500
|T17
|Dean Burmester
|-7
|70
|67
|69
|206
|$219,500
|T17
|Brooks Koepka
|-7
|72
|66
|68
|206
|$219,500
|T21
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-6
|73
|69
|65
|207
|$171,200
|T21
|Joaquin Niemann
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|207
|$171,200
|T21
|Sergio Garcia
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|207
|$171,200
|T21
|Branden Grace
|-6
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$171,200
|T21
|Talor Gooch
|-6
|67
|72
|68
|207
|$171,200
|T26
|Chase Koepka
|-5
|70
|66
|72
|208
|$162,000
|T26
|Jason Kokrak
|-5
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$162,000
|T26
|Eugenio Chacarra
|-5
|72
|69
|67
|208
|$162,000
|T29
|Graeme McDowell
|-4
|75
|65
|69
|209
|$157,000
|T29
|Brendan Steele
|-4
|71
|67
|71
|209
|$157,000
|T31
|Charl Schwartzel
|-3
|71
|66
|73
|210
|$150,000
|T31
|Matt Jones
|-3
|73
|67
|70
|210
|$150,000
|T31
|Danny Lee
|-3
|74
|67
|69
|210
|$150,000
|T31
|Carlos Ortiz
|-3
|74
|69
|67
|210
|$150,000
|T31
|Scott Vincent
|-2
|78
|67
|66
|211
|$150,000
|36
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-2
|72
|72
|67
|211
|$144,000
|T37
|Lee Westwood
|-1
|69
|70
|73
|212
|$140,000
|T37
|Jediah Morgan
|E
|75
|69
|69
|213
|$140,000
|T37
|Bubba Watson
|-1
|70
|71
|71
|212
|$140,000
|T40
|Phil Mickelson
|1
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$133,000
|T40
|David Puig
|1
|73
|68
|73
|214
|$133,000
|T40
|James Piot
|1
|69
|70
|75
|214
|$133,000
|T40
|Mito Pereira
|1
|71
|74
|69
|214
|$133,000
|T44
|Charles Howell III
|2
|71
|73
|71
|215
|$127,000
|T44
|Martin Kaymer
|2
|71
|68
|76
|215
|$127,000
|46
|Sihwan Kim
|5
|73
|74
|71
|218
|$124,000
|47
|Matthew Wolff
|8
|73
|70
|78
|221
|$122,000