2023 LIV Golf London final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf London final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his second LIV Golf win at Centurion Club in England.

Smith won the 54-hole event for his latest win in LIV Golf, earning a one-shot win over Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed on 15-under 198.

Louis Oosthuizen finished in solo fourth place, three shots out of the lead.

Smith won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf London recap notes

Smith earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by a shot, with the four team members (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Ripper earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next month at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

2023 LIV Golf London final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

