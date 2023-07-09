2023 LIV Golf London final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 LIV Golf London final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/09/2023
The 2023 LIV Golf London final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his second LIV Golf win at Centurion Club in England.

Smith won the 54-hole event for his latest win in LIV Golf, earning a one-shot win over Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed on 15-under 198.

Louis Oosthuizen finished in solo fourth place, three shots out of the lead.

Smith won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf London recap notes

Smith earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by a shot, with the four team members (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Ripper earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Stinger finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues next month at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

2023 LIV Golf London final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Smith -15 63 67 68 198 $4,000,000
T2 Marc Leishman -14 64 69 66 199 $1,812,500
T2 Patrick Reed -14 70 64 65 199 $1,812,500
4 Louis Oosthuizen -12 70 63 68 201 $1,050,000
5 Dustin Johnson -10 71 65 67 203 $975,000
T6 Richard Bland -9 68 70 66 204 $648,000
T6 Cameron Tringale -9 67 69 68 204 $648,000
T6 Henrik Stenson -9 69 66 69 204 $648,000
T6 Pat Perez -9 70 68 66 204 $648,000
T6 Thomas Pieters -9 66 67 71 204 $648,000
T11 Bryson DeChambeau -8 70 67 68 205 $351,667
T11 Kevin Na -8 72 64 69 205 $351,667
T11 Anirban Lahiri -8 68 69 68 205 $351,667
T11 Ian Poulter -8 69 70 66 205 $351,667
T11 Harold Varner III -8 72 66 67 205 $351,667
T11 Abraham Ancer -8 68 68 69 205 $351,667
T17 Peter Uihlein -7 70 68 68 206 $219,500
T17 Laurie Canter -7 67 69 70 206 $219,500
T17 Dean Burmester -7 70 67 69 206 $219,500
T17 Brooks Koepka -7 72 66 68 206 $219,500
T21 Sebastián Muñoz -6 73 69 65 207 $171,200
T21 Joaquin Niemann -6 69 69 69 207 $171,200
T21 Sergio Garcia -6 69 69 69 207 $171,200
T21 Branden Grace -6 68 70 69 207 $171,200
T21 Talor Gooch -6 67 72 68 207 $171,200
T26 Chase Koepka -5 70 66 72 208 $162,000
T26 Jason Kokrak -5 69 69 70 208 $162,000
T26 Eugenio Chacarra -5 72 69 67 208 $162,000
T29 Graeme McDowell -4 75 65 69 209 $157,000
T29 Brendan Steele -4 71 67 71 209 $157,000
T31 Charl Schwartzel -3 71 66 73 210 $150,000
T31 Matt Jones -3 73 67 70 210 $150,000
T31 Danny Lee -3 74 67 69 210 $150,000
T31 Carlos Ortiz -3 74 69 67 210 $150,000
T31 Scott Vincent -2 78 67 66 211 $150,000
36 Bernd Wiesberger -2 72 72 67 211 $144,000
T37 Lee Westwood -1 69 70 73 212 $140,000
T37 Jediah Morgan E 75 69 69 213 $140,000
T37 Bubba Watson -1 70 71 71 212 $140,000
T40 Phil Mickelson 1 71 72 71 214 $133,000
T40 David Puig 1 73 68 73 214 $133,000
T40 James Piot 1 69 70 75 214 $133,000
T40 Mito Pereira 1 71 74 69 214 $133,000
T44 Charles Howell III 2 71 73 71 215 $127,000
T44 Martin Kaymer 2 71 68 76 215 $127,000
46 Sihwan Kim 5 73 74 71 218 $124,000
47 Matthew Wolff 8 73 70 78 221 $122,000

