Which senior golfer has the most PGA Tour Champions majors?

While winning senior majors don't count toward a golfer's overall record, holding the mark for winning the most PGA Tour Champions major titles is still an accomplishment. In fact, it's an accomplishment that is particularly remarkable since a player has to have won all of their senior majors past the age of 50.

For most PGA Tour Champions players, that means a decade or so to win the majors they're going to get.

There are five senior majors recognized by PGA Tour Champions: the U.S. Senior Open, the Senior PGA Championship, the Senior Players Championship, the Senior British Open and the Regions Tradition (which began in 1989). The Senior British Open became a major in 2003.

Most senior major championships on PGA Tour Champions

Bernhard Langer, after winning the 2017 Senior PGA Championship, owns the record for the most senior major titles with nine. Langer is also the first golfer to win all five recognized senior majors.

Langer won the 2010 Senior British Open, 2010 U.S. Senior Open, 2014 Senior Players Championship, 2014 Senior British Open, 2015 Senior Players Championship, 2016 Senior Players Championship, 2016 Tradtiion, 2017 Tradition and 2017 Senior PGA Championship.

Nicklaus never won all five (he never got the Senior British Open), but he did win eight senior majors. Nicklaus won the 1990 Tradition, 1990 Senior Players Championship, 1991 Senior PGA Championship, 1991 U.S. Senior Open, 1991 Tradition, 1993 U.S. Senior Open, 1995 Tradition and 1996 Tradition.

Hale Irwin, who holds the record for the most PGA Tour Champions wins with 45, has seven senior majors to his credit. Gary Player and Tom Watson both have six, though Player won the Senior British Open three times before it officially became a major on PGA Tour Champions.