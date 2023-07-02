What is the US Senior Open 36-hole cut rule, and how is the cut line determined?

At the end of the second round of the US Senior Open, a cut is made to reduce the field for the final two rounds. The US Senior Open cut rule is determined is a little bit different than the four other majors and from week-to-week on the PGA Tour Champions.

The US Senior Open cut line is that the top 60 players and ties make the cut. There is no 10-Shot Rule, which would also include any player within 10 shots of the lead.

The US Senior Open cut rule is among the strictest in the majors. The Senior PGA Championship cut rule is to the top 70 and ties. The Senior Open Championship cut rule is also to the top 70 and ties.

Week-to-week, the PGA Tour Champions does not have a cut in their 54-hole events, and their two owned-and-operated 72-hole majors (The Tradition and the Senior Players Championship) do not have cuts.

The US Senior Open cut rule doesn't account for a difference between professionals and amateurs. They're treated the same by the US Golf Association.