2023 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/02/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Bernhard Langer
The 2023 US Senior Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis.

Langer set the all-time PGA Tour Champions record for wins, overtaking Hale Irwin for the solo record with his 10th major title in the 50-plus set.

Langer beat Steve Stricker by two shots on 7-under 277 total, while Jerry Kelly finished in solo third place, a shot behind his good buddy.

Langer won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

US Senior Open recap notes

Langer wins the 13th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the USGA runs this event and had a cut to the top 60 and ties. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week.

2023 US Senior Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Bernhard Langer -7 71 68 68 70 277 $720,000
2 Steve Stricker -5 72 70 68 69 279 $432,000
3 Jerry Kelly -4 71 70 68 71 280 $267,254
T4 Brett Quigley -2 74 73 69 66 282 $171,687
T4 Rob Labritz -2 76 71 66 69 282 $171,687
T6 Steven Alker -1 75 73 70 65 283 $118,795
T6 Dicky Pride -1 72 69 73 69 283 $118,795
T6 Retief Goosen -1 70 71 71 71 283 $118,795
T6 Y.E. Yang -1 73 70 69 - 212 $118,795
10 Alex Cejka E 72 73 68 71 284 $92,866
11 K.J. Choi 1 73 74 68 70 285 $84,748
T12 Joe Durant 3 72 76 72 67 287 $75,687
T12 Ernie Els 3 71 71 73 72 287 $75,687
T14 Craig Barlow 4 74 75 72 67 288 $62,835
T14 Justin Leonard 4 72 77 70 69 288 $62,835
T14 Miguel Angel Jiménez 4 70 73 72 73 288 $62,835
17 Tom Gillis 5 76 73 70 70 289 $55,333
T18 Bob Estes 6 80 70 71 69 290 $45,954
T18 David Toms 6 71 74 73 72 290 $45,954
T18 Padraig Harrington 6 74 71 73 72 290 $45,954
T18 Paul Stankowski 6 72 72 72 74 290 $45,954
T18 Vijay Singh 6 74 73 68 75 290 $45,954
T23 Tim Herron 7 75 73 73 70 291 $34,036
T23 Lee Janzen 7 73 75 71 72 291 $34,036
T23 Paul Broadhurst 7 77 72 70 72 291 $34,036
T23 Colin Montgomerie 7 72 74 71 74 291 $34,036
T27 Billy Andrade 8 76 72 72 72 292 $27,092
T27 Rod Pampling 8 68 72 79 73 292 $27,092
T27 Paul Goydos 8 75 71 73 73 292 $27,092
T27 Dave Cunningham 8 74 72 73 73 292 $27,092
T27 Richard Green 8 71 80 68 73 292 $27,092
T32 Jeff Maggert 9 71 77 78 67 293 $22,302
T32 Harrison Frazar 9 75 74 74 70 293 $22,302
T32 Darren Clarke 9 75 70 71 77 293 $22,302
T35 James Kingston 10 71 75 73 75 294 $19,422
T35 David Branshaw 10 74 73 72 75 294 $19,422
T35 Mike Weir 10 75 74 70 75 294 $19,422
T38 Phillip Archer 11 77 73 76 69 295 $16,556
T38 Bob Sowards 11 71 73 78 73 295 $16,556
T38 Clark Dennis 11 73 78 71 73 295 $16,556
T38 Jeff Gove 11 78 70 72 75 295 $16,556
T42 Ken Tanigawa 12 71 75 78 72 296 $13,341
T42 Mark Strickland (a) 12 76 74 73 73 296 $0
T42 Alan McLean 12 79 72 72 73 296 $13,341
T42 Phillip Price 12 75 76 71 74 296 $13,341
T42 Michael Muehr 12 74 76 70 76 296 $13,341
T47 Mike Small 13 70 78 79 70 297 $10,702
T47 Hiroyuki Fujita 13 75 74 75 73 297 $10,702
T47 Mark Hensby 13 75 76 72 74 297 $10,702
50 Joakim Haeggman 14 78 72 77 71 298 $9,604
T51 Mark O'Meara 16 74 76 77 73 300 $8,808
T51 Stephen Ames 16 73 73 80 74 300 $8,808
T51 John Huston 16 76 73 77 74 300 $8,808
T51 Tom Pernice Jr. 16 72 73 79 76 300 $8,808
T51 Adilson da Silva 16 71 75 77 77 300 $8,808
56 Brad Adamonis 17 75 74 73 79 301 $8,438
T57 Marco Dawson 18 76 73 79 74 302 $8,277
T57 Keiichiro Fukabori 18 75 75 76 76 302 $8,277
T57 Woody Austin 18 77 73 75 77 302 $8,277
T60 Tom Lehman 20 75 73 79 77 304 $7,996
T60 Kenny Perry 20 74 77 75 78 304 $7,996
T60 Christian Raynor (a) 20 77 73 75 79 304 $0
T60 Kirk Triplett 20 79 70 75 80 304 $7,996
T60 Jesús Amaya 20 78 73 73 80 304 $7,996
65 Takashi Kanemoto 21 82 67 81 75 305 $7,795
66 Harry Rudolph III 24 74 77 76 81 308 $7,715

