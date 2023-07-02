2023 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 US Senior Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis.

Langer set the all-time PGA Tour Champions record for wins, overtaking Hale Irwin for the solo record with his 10th major title in the 50-plus set.

Langer beat Steve Stricker by two shots on 7-under 277 total, while Jerry Kelly finished in solo third place, a shot behind his good buddy.

Langer won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

US Senior Open recap notes

Langer wins the 13th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the USGA runs this event and had a cut to the top 60 and ties. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week.

2023 US Senior Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details